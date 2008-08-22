NMR Spectroscopy in Pharmaceutical Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444531735, 9780080558196

NMR Spectroscopy in Pharmaceutical Analysis

1st Edition

Editors: Iwona Wawer Bernd Diehl
Editor-in-Chiefs: Ulrike Holzgrabe
eBook ISBN: 9780080558196
eBook ISBN: 9780080951522
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444531735
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 22nd August 2008
Page Count: 528
Description

For almost a decade, quantitative NMR spectroscopy (qNMR) has been established as valuable tool in drug analysis. In all disciplines, i. e. drug identification, impurity profiling and assay, qNMR can be utilized. Separation techniques such as high performance liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, super fluid chromatography and capillary electrophoresis techniques, govern the purity evaluation of drugs. However, these techniques are not always able to solve the analytical problems often resulting in insufficient methods. Nevertheless such methods find their way into international pharmacopoeias. Thus, the aim of the book is to describe the possibilities of qNMR in pharmaceutical analysis. Beside the introduction to the physical fundamentals and techniques the principles of the application in drug analysis are described: quality evaluation of drugs, polymer characterization, natural products and corresponding reference compounds, metabolism, and solid phase NMR spectroscopy for the characterization drug substances, e.g. the water content, polymorphism, and drug formulations, e.g. tablets, powders. This part is accompanied by more special chapters dealing with representative examples. They give more detailed information by means of concrete examples.

Key Features

  • Combines theory, techniques, and concrete applications—all of which closely resemble the laboratory experience
  • Considers international pharmacopoeias, addressing the concern for licensing
  • Features the work of academics and researchers, appealing to a broad readership

Readership

researchers, consultants, practitioners in pharmaceutical industries and licensing authorities; students of pharmacy, chemistry, biochemistry and corresponding applied sciences

Table of Contents

Part I: Fundamentals and Techniques
1. NMR Spectroscopy in drug analysis; application in international pharmacopoieae and related analyses. (U. Holzgrabe, B. Waibel, C. Schollmayer)
2. Principles in NMR spectroscopy. (B. Diehl)
3. qNMR in solid state NMR. (I. Wawer)
4. qNMR. (F. Malz)
5. Internal standards for quantification and pattern recognition, e.g. ERETIC; and principal component analysis of mixtures, e.g. beverages (Amix™). (M. Spraul, E. Humpfer)
6. Microcoil NMR spectroscopy/Nanoliter-Volume NMR spectroscopy. (A.G. Webb)
Part II: General Applications
7. NMR spectroscopy in impurity profiling including aspects of pharmacopoeia. (U. Holzgrabe)
8. NMR spectroscopy of pharmaceutical polymers. (B. Diehl)
9. Natural Products analysis by qNMR. (B. Diehl)
10. Solid-state measurements of drugs and drug formulations. (I. Wawer)
Part III Special Applications
11. NMR assays for identity of polysaccharides from bacteria used in vaccine manufacture. (C. Jones, N. Ravenscroft)
12. Metabolic profiling. (C.K. Larive)
13. Fluorine-19 and phosphorus-31 NMR for quantitation of fluorinated and phosphorylated drugs and their metabolites in biofluids. (M. Malet-Martino)
14. Solid-state measurements of bones. (C. Jäger)
15. qNMR for assessing the purity of agrochemicals (R.J. Wells)
16. Assessment of inhibitory potency of antibiotics by MRI (C. Faber)
17. Quantitation 2D NMR analysis of glycosaminoglycans. (G. Torri)
18. DOSY NMR for Drug Analysis. (M. Malet-Martino, et al)
19. NMR spectroscopy of peptides as an alternative to AAA. (E. Kellenbach, K. Sanders, P.L.A. Overbeeke)
20. The Hypernation of NMR and Other Spectroscopies in Drug and Natural Products Research. (I.D. Wilson)
21. Online-NMR-Spektroscopy. (H. Hasse)

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080558196
eBook ISBN:
9780080951522
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444531735

About the Editor

Iwona Wawer

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical University of Warsaw, Poland

Bernd Diehl

Affiliations and Expertise

Spectral Service, Germany

About the Editor-in-Chief

Ulrike Holzgrabe

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wurzburg, Germany

