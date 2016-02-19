NMR of Paramagnetic Molecules: Principles and Applications is a compendium of papers that discusses the physical principles behind the technique of nuclear magnetic resonance, as well as, evaluates the scope and limitation of the applications of NMR in chemistry and biology. These papers emphasize the applications of the technique in chemistry and biochemistry where it widely used, particularlyon NMR experiments in the liquid state. Some papers describe the theoretical factors governing the resonance position and linewidth, and then also interpret magnetic resonance parameters in terms of electronic structure. Another paper investigates the gap between the mathematical complexities of earlier experiments and the operational aspects of chemical information from the spectra. Examples show studies in biochemical molecules and process in events where contact interactions are present either as a result of intrinsic molecular paramagnetism or are just induced through the addition of suitable paramagnetic probes. One paper presents the definitive and controversial results involving stereochemistry and deuterium NMR. This collection of papers will prove useful for nuclear physicists, researchers, and academicians in the field of nuclear physics.