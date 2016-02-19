NMR of Paramagnetic Molecules
1st Edition
Principles and Applications
Description
NMR of Paramagnetic Molecules: Principles and Applications is a compendium of papers that discusses the physical principles behind the technique of nuclear magnetic resonance, as well as, evaluates the scope and limitation of the applications of NMR in chemistry and biology. These papers emphasize the applications of the technique in chemistry and biochemistry where it widely used, particularlyon NMR experiments in the liquid state. Some papers describe the theoretical factors governing the resonance position and linewidth, and then also interpret magnetic resonance parameters in terms of electronic structure. Another paper investigates the gap between the mathematical complexities of earlier experiments and the operational aspects of chemical information from the spectra. Examples show studies in biochemical molecules and process in events where contact interactions are present either as a result of intrinsic molecular paramagnetism or are just induced through the addition of suitable paramagnetic probes. One paper presents the definitive and controversial results involving stereochemistry and deuterium NMR. This collection of papers will prove useful for nuclear physicists, researchers, and academicians in the field of nuclear physics.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1. The Paramagnetic Shift
I. Introduction
II. High-Resolution Nuclear Magnetic Resonance in Diamagnetic Systems
III. Electron Paramagnetic Resonance in the Hydrogen Atom
IV. High-Resolution Nuclear Magnetic Resonance in a Simple Paramagnetic System
V. General Treatment of High-Resolution Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Shifts in Paramagnetic Systems
VI. Application of the General Theory
VII. Other Factors Affecting the Paramagnetic Shift
VIII. Summary
Appendix: Density Matrix Theory
References
2. The Paramagnetic Linewidth
I. Introduction
II. Magnetic Relaxation and the NMR Line Shape
III. Mechanisms of Nuclear Spin-Lattice Relaxation
IV. Electron-Spin Relaxation
References
3. Spin Delocalization and Electronic Structure
I. Introduction
II. Spin Density and Electron Correlation
III. Hyperfine Coupling Constants and Spin Density
IV. Spin Delocalization and Spin Polarization
V. Metal-Ligand Covalency
References
4. Analysis of Isotropic Shifts
I. Introduction
II. Determination of the Origin of Observed Shifts
III. Characterization of Contact Shifts by Quantum Mechanical Models
References
5. Spin Distribution in Organic Ligands
I. Introduction
II. Qualitative Applications of Ligand Spin Density Measurements
III. The Quantitative Assessment of Spin Density Distributions
IV. The Effect of Other Ligands on Spin Density Distributions
V. Conclusion
References
6. Spin Distribution in Organometallic Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Bis-π-Cyclopentadienyl Complexes: Results
III. Discussion of Bis-π-Cyclopentadienyl Complexes
IV. Bis-Arene Organometallics: Results
V. Discussion of Bis-Arene Organometallics
VI. Contact Shifts of Other Organometallics
VII. Conclusions
References
7. Stereochemistry and Structural and Electronic Equilibria
I. Introduction
II. Stereochemistry and Structural Equilibria
III. Spin Equilibria
Appendix
References
8. Dynamics of Intramolecular Rearrangements
I. Introduction
II. Metal-Centered Rearrangements
III. Ligand-Centered Rearrangements
References
9. Solvation and the Second Coordination Sphere
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Applications
References
10. Novel Structural Studies in Solution
I. Introduction
II. Ion Pairing in Solution
III. Orbital Ground State Symmetry
References
11. Biological Applications
I. Introduction
II. PMR Characteristics of Proteins
III. Contact Shifts Induced by Extrinsic Ions
IV. Heme Proteins
V. Iron-Sulfur Proteins
VI. Conclusions
References
12. Lanthanide Shift Reagents and Other Analytical Applications
I. Introduction
II. Lanthanide Shift Reagents
III. Spin Decoupling and Relaxation Enhancement
IV. Determination of Relative Stability Constants
References
13. Lanthanide and Actinide Complexes
I. Introduction
II. Important General Features of the Electronic Structure of fn Systems
III. Experimental Results
IV. The Origin of the Pure Fermi Contact Contributions
References
14. Nuclei Other Than Protons
I. Introduction—Scope and General Overview
II. Distinctive Features of Heteronuclear NMR
III. Survey of Experimental Results
Appendix
References
15. NMR Studies of Organic Radicals
I. Introduction
II. Kinetics of Reactions Involving Diamagnetic and Paramagnetic Molecules
III. Hyperfine Coupling Constants from NMR Spectra
IV. NMR of Polyradicals
V. Radical-Solvent Interactions
References
16. Some Notes Added in Proof
I. Introduction
II. Analysis of Isotropic Shifts
III. Stereochemistry
IV. Intramolecular Rearrangements
V. Biological Applications
VI. Shift Reagents and Analytical Applications
VII. Deuterium NMR
References
Author Index
Subject Index
