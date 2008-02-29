Nmap in the Enterprise
1st Edition
Your Guide to Network Scanning
Description
Nmap, or Network Mapper, is a free, open source tool that is available under the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation. It is most often used by network administrators and IT security professionals to scan corporate networks, looking for live hosts, specific services, or specific operating systems. Part of the beauty of Nmap is its ability to create IP packets from scratch and send them out utilizing unique methodologies to perform the above-mentioned types of scans and more. This book provides comprehensive coverage of all Nmap features, including detailed, real-world case studies.
Key Features
• Understand Network Scanning Master networking and protocol fundamentals, network scanning techniques, common network scanning tools, along with network scanning and policies. • Get Inside Nmap Use Nmap in the enterprise, secure Nmap, optimize Nmap, and master advanced Nmap scanning techniques. • Install, Configure, and Optimize Nmap Deploy Nmap on Windows, Linux, Mac OS X, and install from source. • Take Control of Nmap with the Zenmap GUI Run Zenmap, manage Zenmap scans, build commands with the Zenmap command wizard, manage Zenmap profiles, and manage Zenmap results. • Run Nmap in the Enterprise Start Nmap scanning, discover hosts, port scan, detecting operating systems, and detect service and application versions • Raise those Fingerprints Understand the mechanics of Nmap OS fingerprinting, Nmap OS fingerprint scan as an administrative tool, and detect and evade the OS fingerprint scan. • “Tool” around with Nmap Learn about Nmap add-on and helper tools: NDiff--Nmap diff, RNmap--Remote Nmap, Bilbo, Nmap-parser. • Analyze Real-World Nmap Scans Follow along with the authors to analyze real-world Nmap scans. • Master Advanced Nmap Scanning Techniques Torque Nmap for TCP scan flags customization, packet fragmentation, IP and MAC address spoofing, adding decoy scan source IP addresses, add random data to sent packets, manipulate time-to-live fields, and send packets with bogus TCP or UDP checksums.
Readership
Network administrators, security professionals, penetration testers, and digital forensic investigators
Table of Contents
- Authors
- Technical Editor
- Chapter 1: Introducing Network Scanning
- Introduction
- What is Network Scanning?
- Networking and Protocol Fundamentals
- Network Scanning Techniques
- Common Network Scanning Tools
- Who Uses Network Scanning?
- Detecting and Protecting
- Network Scanning and Policy
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 2: Introducing Nmap
- Introduction
- What is Nmap?
- Using Nmap in the Enterprise
- Securing Nmap
- Optimizing Nmap
- Advanced Nmap Scanning Techniques
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 3: Getting and Installing Nmap
- Introduction
- Getting Nmap
- Installing Nmap on Windows
- Installing Nmap on Linux
- Installing Nmap on Mac OS X
- Installing Nmap from Source
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 4: Using Nmap
- Introduction
- Starting Nmap Scanning
- Discovering Hosts
- Port Scanning
- Detecting Operating Systems
- Detecting Service and Application Versions
- Other Scanning Options
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 5: Using Zenmap
- Introduction
- Running Zenmap
- Managing Zenmap Scans
- Building Commands with the Zenmap Command Wizard
- Managing Zenmap Profiles
- Managing Zenmap Results
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 6: Nmap OS Fingerprinting
- Introduction
- What is OS fingerprinting?
- The Mechanics of Nmap OS Fingerprinting
- Nmap OS Fingerprint Scan as an Administrative Tool
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 7: Tooling Around with Nmap
- Introduction
- NDiff–Nmap Diff
- RNmap–Remote Nmap
- Bilbo
- Nmap-Parser
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 8: Nmap Scanning in the Real World
- Introduction
- Detecting Nmap on your Network
- Discovering Stealthy Scanning Techniques
- Detecting Nmap Fragment Scans
- Discovering Unauthorized Applications and Services
- Testing Incident Response and Managed Services Alerting
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2008
- Published:
- 29th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558745
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597492416
About the Author
Angela Orebaugh
Angela Orebaugh (, GCIA, GCFW, GCIH, GSEC, CCNA) is a Senior Scientist in the Advanced Technology Research Center of Sytex, Inc. where she works with a specialized team to advance the state of the art in information systems security. She has over 10 years experience in information technology, with a focus on perimeter defense, secure network design, vulnerability discovery, penetration testing, and intrusion detection systems. She has a Masters in Computer Science, and is currently pursuing her Ph.D. with a concentration in Information Security at George Mason University.
Washington, D.C. Senior Scientist in the Advanced Technology Research Center, Sytex, Inc., Washington, DC, USA
Becky Pinkard
"Nmap is one of the tools in your toolbox. I would recommend everyone in the world use it."--Richard Stiennon, vice president at Gartner