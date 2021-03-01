COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
NK Cells in Cancer Immunotherapy: Successes and Challenges - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128226209

NK Cells in Cancer Immunotherapy: Successes and Challenges

1st Edition

Editor: Anahid Jewett
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128226209
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 350
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction and basic biology of NK cells; history, basic biology, mode of function, Innate Lymphoid Cells (ILCs), mouse models of human cancer, NK cells in metastatic cancer and targeting cancer stem cells and use in Immunotherapy
    2. Immunotherapy using CAR/NK with and without CAR/T: What we have learned from Trials and where are we heading
    3. Immunotherapy using NK cells with and without T cells and Tumor infiltrating lymphocytes as well as NK/T cells : Different sources of NK cells (cord blood derived NK cells, iPSC derived NK cells, NK cell lines, different feeder cell expanded peripheral blood NK cells), types of activation and expansion and Successes and Challenges of each source
    4. Autologous vs allogeneic sources of NK and T cell effectors; Studies of patients’ NK and T cell function and the challenges of using autologous sources
    5. Reversing NK inhibitory tumor microenvironment by targeting suppressive immune effectors; Multiparameter analyses of data, Reference tools for immune fitness analyses. Immunogenetic analyses of immune cells and Correlates with tumor cell profiling
    6. Check point inhibitors: Novel approaches for use with NK cell immunotherapy
    7. Combination of NK immunotherapy with chemotherapy and radiation: The rationale and background
    8. NK cell immunotherapy using ADCC inducing antibodies
    9. Oncolytic viruses and NK cell immunotherapy: successes and challenges
    10. NK cell diagnostics; Different tests to assess patient NK function
    11. Novel cell delivery systems; Intravenous vs. intraperitoneal and intracranial

Description

NK cells in cancer immunotherapy: Successes and Challenges explains the latest immunotherapeutic strategies focusing on NK cells to allow the best and precise combination treatment to be offered to cancer patients. It provides existing background knowledge in the field of immunotherapy and discusses the future areas of research required to carry out cutting edge validated therapies for patients.

Immunotherapy is fast becoming the method of choice for cancer therapy. Although remarkable advances have been made in the field of immunotherapy, there are significant challenges and difficulties ahead since many of the current immunotherapeutic strategies do not provide long-lasting treatment strategies, and therefore are not very effective. This book provides recent advances in the immunotherapeutic strategies, in particular the use of NK cells with and without T cell therapy in the treatment of cancer and discusses the problems and challenges that are facing the field and the practitioners.

The book is a valuable resource for cancer researchers, oncologists, graduate students and several members of biomedical field who are interested in learning more about novel strategies to treat cancer patients.

Key Features

  • Covers CAR/T and CAR/NK and adoptive NK cell therapy with and without T cell therapies
  • Discusses basic biology of NK cells and mouse models of human cancers, and the role of NK cells in metastatic cancer and in cancer stem cells
  • Encompasses information on combination therapies using check point inhibition, adoptive transfer of cytotoxic effector cells, chemotherapeutic drugs and activating and inhibitory antibodies

Readership

Cancer researchers, medical scientists, clinicians, graduate students

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128226209

About the Editor

Anahid Jewett

Dr. Anahid Jewett is well-known nationally and internationally for her contribution to the field of NK biology, tumor immunology and cancer immunotherapy. She serves on the editorial board of many prestigious journals and has been a reviewer on the board of National Institute of Health study sections. She holds several patents and has published more than 100 high impact journal articles, reviews, commentaries and book chapters in the field of cancer. Dr. Jewett’s major contributions to science and NK cell biology were the identification, characterization and the establishment of the concept of split anergy in NK cells, establishment of the role of NK cells in elimination, selection and differentiation of cancer stem cells as well as healthy stem cells, and methods to generate large numbers of super-charged NK cells which are in use currently in clinical trials of cancer patients.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institute of Health Study Sections, UCLA, USA

