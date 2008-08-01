Nitrogen in the Marine Environment

I. Introduction

II Distributions A. The Marine Nitrogen Cycle: Overview and Challenges B. Gaseous Nitrogen Compounds (NO, N2O, N2, NH3) in the Ocean C. Chemical Composition of Marine Dissolved Organic Nitrogen

III. Processes A. Nitrogen Fixation in the Marine Environment B. Nitrification in Marine Systems C. Denitrification including Anammox D. Nitrogen Uptake and Assimilation E. Nitrogen Regeneration F. Land-Based Nitrogen Sources and their Delivery to Coastal Systems G. Phototransformations of Dissolved Organic Nitrogen

IV. Systems A. Nitrogen and Marine Eutrophication B. Nitrogen Uptake in the Southern Ocean C. Nitrogen in the Atlantic Ocean D. The Indian Ocean E. Nitrogen in Inland Seas F. The Nitrogen Cycle in the North Pacific Trades Biome: An Evolving Paradigm G. Coastal Upwelling H. Estuaries I. Nitrogen Cycling in Coastal Sediments J. Macroalgal-Dominated Ecosystems K. Nitrogen Cycling in Coral Reef Environments L. Nitrogen Dynamics of Coastal Salt Marshes M. Seagrass Habitats

V. Organisms & Metabolisms A. Aspects of Marine Cyanobacterial Nitrogen Physiology and Connection to the Nitrogen Cycle B. Viruses, Bacteria and Microbial Loop C. Nitrogen Consumption and Metabolism in Marine Zooplankton D. Nitrogen-Fixing and Nitrifying Symbioses in the Marine Environment

VI. Approaches A. Analytical Methods for the Study of Nitrogen B. Nitrogen Stable Isotopes in Marine Environments C. Molecular Approaches to the Nitrogen Cycle D. Isotope Tracer Methods for Studies of the Marine Nitrogen Cycle E. Enzymes and Nitrogen Cycling F. Ocean Nitrogen Cycle Modeling

VII. Current topics A. Nitrogen in Past Marine Environments B. Feedbacks Between the Nitrogen, Carbon and Oxygen Cycles C. Nitrogen Fluxes from Rivers to the Coastal Oceans D. Silicon-Nitrogen Interactions in the Marine Environment E. Linking the Oceanic Biogeochemistry of Iron and Phosphorus with the Marine Nitrogen Cycle