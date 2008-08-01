Nitrogen in the Marine Environment - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123725226

Nitrogen in the Marine Environment

2nd Edition

Editors: Douglas Capone Deborah Bronk Margaret Mulholland Edward Carpenter
eBook ISBN: 9780123725226
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2008
Page Count: 1757
Description

Since the first edition of Nitrogen in the Marine Environment was published in 1983, it has been recognized as the standard in the field. In the time since the book first appeared, there has been tremendous growth in the field with unprecedented discoveries over the past decade that have fundamentally changed the view of the marine nitrogen cycle. As a result, this Second Edition contains twice the amount of information that the first edition contained. This updated edition is now available online, offering searchability and instant, multi-user access to this important information.

Key Features

The classic text, fully updated to reflect the rapid pace of discovery Provides researchers and students in oceanography, chemistry, and marine ecology an understanding of the marine nitrogen cycle *Available online with easy access and search - the information you need, when you need it

Readership

Students, researchers and other scientists in oceanography, chemistry, and marine ecology

Table of Contents

I. Introduction

II Distributions A. The Marine Nitrogen Cycle: Overview and Challenges B. Gaseous Nitrogen Compounds (NO, N2O, N2, NH3) in the Ocean C. Chemical Composition of Marine Dissolved Organic Nitrogen

III. Processes A. Nitrogen Fixation in the Marine Environment B. Nitrification in Marine Systems C. Denitrification including Anammox D. Nitrogen Uptake and Assimilation E. Nitrogen Regeneration F. Land-Based Nitrogen Sources and their Delivery to Coastal Systems G. Phototransformations of Dissolved Organic Nitrogen

IV. Systems A. Nitrogen and Marine Eutrophication B. Nitrogen Uptake in the Southern Ocean C. Nitrogen in the Atlantic Ocean D. The Indian Ocean E. Nitrogen in Inland Seas F. The Nitrogen Cycle in the North Pacific Trades Biome: An Evolving Paradigm G. Coastal Upwelling H. Estuaries I. Nitrogen Cycling in Coastal Sediments J. Macroalgal-Dominated Ecosystems K. Nitrogen Cycling in Coral Reef Environments L. Nitrogen Dynamics of Coastal Salt Marshes M. Seagrass Habitats

V. Organisms & Metabolisms A. Aspects of Marine Cyanobacterial Nitrogen Physiology and Connection to the Nitrogen Cycle B. Viruses, Bacteria and Microbial Loop C. Nitrogen Consumption and Metabolism in Marine Zooplankton D. Nitrogen-Fixing and Nitrifying Symbioses in the Marine Environment

VI. Approaches A. Analytical Methods for the Study of Nitrogen B. Nitrogen Stable Isotopes in Marine Environments C. Molecular Approaches to the Nitrogen Cycle D. Isotope Tracer Methods for Studies of the Marine Nitrogen Cycle E. Enzymes and Nitrogen Cycling F. Ocean Nitrogen Cycle Modeling

VII. Current topics A. Nitrogen in Past Marine Environments B. Feedbacks Between the Nitrogen, Carbon and Oxygen Cycles C. Nitrogen Fluxes from Rivers to the Coastal Oceans D. Silicon-Nitrogen Interactions in the Marine Environment E. Linking the Oceanic Biogeochemistry of Iron and Phosphorus with the Marine Nitrogen Cycle

Details

No. of pages:
1757
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123725226

About the Editor

Douglas Capone

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Deborah Bronk

Affiliations and Expertise

The College of William & Mary/VIMS, Gloucester Point, VA, USA

Margaret Mulholland

Affiliations and Expertise

Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA, USA

Edward Carpenter

Affiliations and Expertise

San Francisco State University, Tiburon, CA, USA

