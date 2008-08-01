Nitrogen in the Marine Environment
2nd Edition
Description
Since the first edition of Nitrogen in the Marine Environment was published in 1983, it has been recognized as the standard in the field. In the time since the book first appeared, there has been tremendous growth in the field with unprecedented discoveries over the past decade that have fundamentally changed the view of the marine nitrogen cycle. As a result, this Second Edition contains twice the amount of information that the first edition contained. This updated edition is now available online, offering searchability and instant, multi-user access to this important information.
Key Features
The classic text, fully updated to reflect the rapid pace of discovery Provides researchers and students in oceanography, chemistry, and marine ecology an understanding of the marine nitrogen cycle *Available online with easy access and search - the information you need, when you need it
Readership
Students, researchers and other scientists in oceanography, chemistry, and marine ecology
Table of Contents
I. Introduction
II Distributions A. The Marine Nitrogen Cycle: Overview and Challenges B. Gaseous Nitrogen Compounds (NO, N2O, N2, NH3) in the Ocean C. Chemical Composition of Marine Dissolved Organic Nitrogen
III. Processes A. Nitrogen Fixation in the Marine Environment B. Nitrification in Marine Systems C. Denitrification including Anammox D. Nitrogen Uptake and Assimilation E. Nitrogen Regeneration F. Land-Based Nitrogen Sources and their Delivery to Coastal Systems G. Phototransformations of Dissolved Organic Nitrogen
IV. Systems A. Nitrogen and Marine Eutrophication B. Nitrogen Uptake in the Southern Ocean C. Nitrogen in the Atlantic Ocean D. The Indian Ocean E. Nitrogen in Inland Seas F. The Nitrogen Cycle in the North Pacific Trades Biome: An Evolving Paradigm G. Coastal Upwelling H. Estuaries I. Nitrogen Cycling in Coastal Sediments J. Macroalgal-Dominated Ecosystems K. Nitrogen Cycling in Coral Reef Environments L. Nitrogen Dynamics of Coastal Salt Marshes M. Seagrass Habitats
V. Organisms & Metabolisms A. Aspects of Marine Cyanobacterial Nitrogen Physiology and Connection to the Nitrogen Cycle B. Viruses, Bacteria and Microbial Loop C. Nitrogen Consumption and Metabolism in Marine Zooplankton D. Nitrogen-Fixing and Nitrifying Symbioses in the Marine Environment
VI. Approaches A. Analytical Methods for the Study of Nitrogen B. Nitrogen Stable Isotopes in Marine Environments C. Molecular Approaches to the Nitrogen Cycle D. Isotope Tracer Methods for Studies of the Marine Nitrogen Cycle E. Enzymes and Nitrogen Cycling F. Ocean Nitrogen Cycle Modeling
VII. Current topics A. Nitrogen in Past Marine Environments B. Feedbacks Between the Nitrogen, Carbon and Oxygen Cycles C. Nitrogen Fluxes from Rivers to the Coastal Oceans D. Silicon-Nitrogen Interactions in the Marine Environment E. Linking the Oceanic Biogeochemistry of Iron and Phosphorus with the Marine Nitrogen Cycle
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1757
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 1st August 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123725226
About the Editor
Douglas Capone
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Deborah Bronk
Affiliations and Expertise
The College of William & Mary/VIMS, Gloucester Point, VA, USA
Margaret Mulholland
Affiliations and Expertise
Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA, USA
Edward Carpenter
Affiliations and Expertise
San Francisco State University, Tiburon, CA, USA