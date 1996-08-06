Nitric Oxide Synthase: Characterization and Functional Analysis, Volume 31
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Enzyme Activity Measurements, Nitric Oxide Detection, and Tissue Localization: Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Detection of Nitric Oxide in Biological Samples, L.G. Rochelle, H. Kruszyna, and R.P. Smith. Electrochemical and Spectroscopic Methods of Nitric Oxide Detection, T. Malinski, E. Kubaszewski, and F. Kiechle. Detection of S-Nitrosothiols, G.N. Welch, G.R. Upchurch, Jr., and J. Loscalzo. Nitrosation of Proteins, Y.-Y. Zhang and J. Loscalzo. Immunohistochemical Methods for Nitric Oxide Synthase, P.K. Nakane NADPH Diaphorase Staining, T.M. Dawson and V.L. Dawson. Immunohistochemical Visualization of Cyclic Nucleotides, J. de Vente, H.M. Young, and H.W.M. Steinbusch. Detection of Downstream Components of Cyclic GMP Cascade by in Situ Hybridization Analysis, M.F. Goy, Z. Li, E.M. Zimmerman, and D.R. Repaske. Detection of Heme Oxygenase-1 and -2 Transcripts by Northern Blot and in Situ Hybridization Analysis, J.F. Ewing.
Enzyme Expression, Purification, and Gene Regulation: Purification of Endothelial Nitric Oxide Synthase, J.S. Pollock and M. Nakanev Purification of Brain Nitric Oxide Synthase from Baculovirus Overexpression System and Determination of Cofactors, B. Mayer, P. Klatt, C. Harteneck, B.M. List, E.R. Werner, and K. Schmidt. Prokaryotic Expression, Purification, and Characterization of Intact and Modular Constructs of Neuronal Nitric Oxide Synthase, B.S.S. Masters, K. McMillan, L.J. Roman, P. Martasek, and J. Nishimura. Generation of Monoclonal Antibodies to Endothelial Nitric Oxide Synthase, J.S. Pollock and M. Nakane. Genetic Modulation of Inducible Nitric Oxide Synthase Expression, E. Tzeng and T.R. Billiar. Expression of Constitutive Brain Nitric Oxide Synthase and Inducible Nitric Oxide Synthase by Cultured Neurons and Glia, D. Minc-Golomb and J.P. Schwartz. Structural Characterization of Human Neuronal Nitric Oxide Synthase Gene: Methodological Approach to a Complex Transcription Unit, A.H. Cheung and P.A. Marsden. Transcriptional Control of Endothelial Nitric Oxide Synthase Gene Expression, W.C. Sessa. Site-Directed Mutagenesis to Probe Endothelial Nitric Oxide Synthase Posstranslational Modifications, J. Liu and W.C. Sessa.
Assessment of Nitric Oxide-Mediated Functions at Cell and Organ Levels: Nitric Oxide and Endothelial Regulation of Vascular Tone, F. Cosentino and T.F. Lüscher. Function of Nitric Oxide in Neuronal Cell Death, V.L. Dawson and T.M. Dawson. Nitric-Oxide-Cyclic Guanoseine Monophosphate Pathway in Central Nervous system: In Vitro and in Vivo Investigations, M. Salter, E. Southam, and J. Garthwaite. Detection and Contriution of Nitric Oxide to Endothelium Regulation of Microvascular Tone, U. Pohl. Regulation of Cerebral Circulation by Nitric Oxide, F.M. Faraci Nitric Oxide in NAD/NADH-Dependent Protein Modification, B. Brüne and E.G. Lapetina. Assessment of Synaptic Effects of Nitric Oxide in Hippocampal Neurons, C.F. Zorumski, S. Mennerick, and Y. Izumi. Synaptic Transmission in Hippocampal Slice, E.M. Schuman Redox Congeners of Nitric Oxide, N-Methyl-D-Aspartate Receptors, and Intracellular Calcium Ion, W.-K. Kim, J.S. Stamler, and S.A. Lipton Cytosolic and Nuclear Calcium Imaging by Confocal Microscopy, M. Burnier, G. Centeno, and H.R. Brunner. Effects of Nitrogen Monoxide on Cellular Iron Metabolism, D.R. Richardson and P. Ponka. Index.
Description
Although the function of nitric oxide in a regulatory capacity in the central and peripheral nervous system is widely recognized, the full scope of its actions and its interrelationships with other classes of regulatory molecules is just beginning to be comprehended. This volume contains a number of sophisticated and advanced methods essential for exploring the activity of nitric oxide in the brain. It will be a valuable tool for the established investigator and for those just entering the field.
Key Features
- Comprehensive protocols included for detection of NO and related compounds by chemical, immunohistochemical, and in situ hybridization techniques
- Newly developed methods for the purification of neuronal and endothelial NO synthase, production of monoclonal antibodies to NO synthase, molecular cloning and expression of NO synthesis, and control of NO synthase gene expression
- Assessment of NO-mediated functions in neurons, central nervous system, cerebral circulation, synaptic transmission, and vascular tone
- Calcium imaging by confocal microscopy, evaluation of the effect of NO on iron metabolism, and detection of heme oxygenase-1 and -2 message level and distribution
Details
No. of pages: 354
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 6th August 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536378
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121853013
About the Serial Volume Editors
Mahin Maines Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rochester Medical Center, New York, U.S.A.