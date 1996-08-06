Nitric Oxide Synthase: Characterization and Functional Analysis, Volume 31

Enzyme Activity Measurements, Nitric Oxide Detection, and Tissue Localization: Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Detection of Nitric Oxide in Biological Samples, L.G. Rochelle, H. Kruszyna, and R.P. Smith. Electrochemical and Spectroscopic Methods of Nitric Oxide Detection, T. Malinski, E. Kubaszewski, and F. Kiechle. Detection of S-Nitrosothiols, G.N. Welch, G.R. Upchurch, Jr., and J. Loscalzo. Nitrosation of Proteins, Y.-Y. Zhang and J. Loscalzo. Immunohistochemical Methods for Nitric Oxide Synthase, P.K. Nakane NADPH Diaphorase Staining, T.M. Dawson and V.L. Dawson. Immunohistochemical Visualization of Cyclic Nucleotides, J. de Vente, H.M. Young, and H.W.M. Steinbusch. Detection of Downstream Components of Cyclic GMP Cascade by in Situ Hybridization Analysis, M.F. Goy, Z. Li, E.M. Zimmerman, and D.R. Repaske. Detection of Heme Oxygenase-1 and -2 Transcripts by Northern Blot and in Situ Hybridization Analysis, J.F. Ewing.

Enzyme Expression, Purification, and Gene Regulation: Purification of Endothelial Nitric Oxide Synthase, J.S. Pollock and M. Nakanev Purification of Brain Nitric Oxide Synthase from Baculovirus Overexpression System and Determination of Cofactors, B. Mayer, P. Klatt, C. Harteneck, B.M. List, E.R. Werner, and K. Schmidt. Prokaryotic Expression, Purification, and Characterization of Intact and Modular Constructs of Neuronal Nitric Oxide Synthase, B.S.S. Masters, K. McMillan, L.J. Roman, P. Martasek, and J. Nishimura. Generation of Monoclonal Antibodies to Endothelial Nitric Oxide Synthase, J.S. Pollock and M. Nakane. Genetic Modulation of Inducible Nitric Oxide Synthase Expression, E. Tzeng and T.R. Billiar. Expression of Constitutive Brain Nitric Oxide Synthase and Inducible Nitric Oxide Synthase by Cultured Neurons and Glia, D. Minc-Golomb and J.P. Schwartz. Structural Characterization of Human Neuronal Nitric Oxide Synthase Gene: Methodological Approach to a Complex Transcription Unit, A.H. Cheung and P.A. Marsden. Transcriptional Control of Endothelial Nitric Oxide Synthase Gene Expression, W.C. Sessa. Site-Directed Mutagenesis to Probe Endothelial Nitric Oxide Synthase Posstranslational Modifications, J. Liu and W.C. Sessa.

Assessment of Nitric Oxide-Mediated Functions at Cell and Organ Levels: Nitric Oxide and Endothelial Regulation of Vascular Tone, F. Cosentino and T.F. Lüscher. Function of Nitric Oxide in Neuronal Cell Death, V.L. Dawson and T.M. Dawson. Nitric-Oxide-Cyclic Guanoseine Monophosphate Pathway in Central Nervous system: In Vitro and in Vivo Investigations, M. Salter, E. Southam, and J. Garthwaite. Detection and Contriution of Nitric Oxide to Endothelium Regulation of Microvascular Tone, U. Pohl. Regulation of Cerebral Circulation by Nitric Oxide, F.M. Faraci Nitric Oxide in NAD/NADH-Dependent Protein Modification, B. Brüne and E.G. Lapetina. Assessment of Synaptic Effects of Nitric Oxide in Hippocampal Neurons, C.F. Zorumski, S. Mennerick, and Y. Izumi. Synaptic Transmission in Hippocampal Slice, E.M. Schuman Redox Congeners of Nitric Oxide, N-Methyl-D-Aspartate Receptors, and Intracellular Calcium Ion, W.-K. Kim, J.S. Stamler, and S.A. Lipton Cytosolic and Nuclear Calcium Imaging by Confocal Microscopy, M. Burnier, G. Centeno, and H.R. Brunner. Effects of Nitrogen Monoxide on Cellular Iron Metabolism, D.R. Richardson and P. Ponka. Index.