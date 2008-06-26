Nitric Oxide, Part G, Volume 441
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Methods in Enzymology
- Chapter One: Protein 3-Nitrotyrosine in Complex Biological Samples: Quantification by High-Pressure Liquid Chromatography/Electrochemical Detection and Emergence of Proteomic Approaches for Unbiased Identification of Modification Sites
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 QUANTIFICATION OF 3-NT IN PROTEINS USING HPLC SEPARATION AND ELECTROCHEMICAL (EC) DETECTION
- 3 PROTOCOL FOR QUANTIFICATION OF 3-NT IN HYDROLYZED PROTEINS USING HPLC-EC
- 4 BEYOND QUANTIFICATION: SPECIFICATION OF 3-NT SITES IN PROTEINS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Chapter Two: Selective Fluorogenic Derivatization of 3-Nitrotyrosine and 3,4-Dihydroxyphenylalanine in Peptides: A Method Designed for Quantitative Proteomic Analysis
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 DESIGN OF A FLUOROGENIC DERIVATIZATION METHOD
- 3 MODEL STUDIES WITH 4-METHYLCATECHOL AND 2-AMINOCRESOL
- 4 DERIVATIZATION OF A 3-NITROTYROSINE-CONTAINING MODEL PEPTIDE WITH BENZYLAMINE AND 4-AMINOMETHYLBENZENE SULFONIC ACID
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Chapter Three: Nitroalkenes: Synthesis, Characterization, and Effects on Macrophage Activation
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 SYNTHESIS AND CHARACTERIZATION OF CHOLESTERYL-NITROLINOLEATE
- 3 SYNTHESIS AND IDENTIFICATION OF NITROALKENES ISOMERS: MASS SPECTROMETRY ANALYSIS OF NITROARACHIDONATE
- 4 DETERMINATION OF LIPID NITRATION DURING MACROPHAGE ACTIVATION
- 5 EFFECTS OF NITROALKENES ON NOS2 INDUCTION BY ACTIVATED MACROPHAGES
- 6 ANALYSIS OF HO-1 INDUCTION AND NF-ΚB ACTIVATION
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Chapter Four: In-Gel Detection of S-Nitrosated Proteins Using Fluorescence Methods
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 ROLE OF TRACE METAL IONS IN ASCORBATE-MEDIATED REDUCTION OF S-NITROSOTHIOLS
- 3 DETECTION OF PROTEIN S-NITROSATION USING FLUORESCENT LABELING METHODS
- 4 CURRENT PROTOCOL FOR CYDYE-SWITCH METHOD
- 5 DIFFERENCE GEL ELECTROPHORESIS ANALYSIS OF A MODEL PROTEIN MIXTURE
- 6 SENSITIVITY OF DETECTION OF THE CYDYE LABEL
- 7 FLUORESCENCE DETECTION OF S-NITROSATED PROTEINS IN PLASMA
- 8 TWO-DIMENSIONAL DIFFERENCE GEL ELECTROPHORESIS DETECTION OF S-NITROSATED PROTEINS
- 9 MODIFICATIONS OF THE ORIGINAL BIOTIN-SWITCH METHOD
- 10 CURRENT PROCEDURE FOR THE BIOTIN-SWITCH ASSAY
- 11 CONCLUSION
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Chapter Five: The Arachidonate-Dependent Survival Signaling Preventing Toxicity in Monocytes/Macrophages Exposed to Peroxynitrite
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIALS AND METHODS
- 3 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Chapter Six: Practical Approaches to Investigate Redox Regulation of Heat Shock Protein Expression and Intracellular Glutathione Redox State
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 NITRIC OXIDE AND CELLULAR STRESS RESPONSE: ROLE OF VITAGENES
- 3 MATERIAL AND METHODS
- 4 RESULTS
- 5 DISCUSSION
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Chapter Seven: Monitoring Oxidative Stress in Vascular Endothelial Cells in Response to Fluid Shear Stress: From Biochemical Analyses to Micro- and Nanotechnologies
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 IN VITRO MONITORING OF REACTIVE SPECIES
- 3 MEASUREMENT OF ENDOTHELIAL ROS GENERATION IN RESPONSE TO SHEAR STRESS
- 4 PROTEIN OXIDATION AND NITRATION IN RESPONSE TO SHEAR STRESS
- 5 EMERGING TECHNOLOGY: MICRO- AND NANOTECHNOLOGY
- 6 SUMMARY
- Chapter Eight: Determination of S-Nitrosothiols in Biological and Clinical Samples Using Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectrometry with Spin Trapping
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MATERIALS AND METHODS
- 3 RELATIVE YIELD OF SPIN-TRAPPED NO· FROM S-NITROSOALBUMIN IN COMPARISON WITH S-NITROSOGLUTATHIONE
- 4 S-NITROSOALBUMIN RECOVERY
- 5 POTENTIAL SIGNAL CONTRIBUTION FROM N-NITROSAMINES AND OTHER POSSIBLE SOURCES OF NO·
- 6 USE OF THE EPR ASSAY FOR S-NITROSOTHIOLS IN COMBINATION WITH ISOTOPIC LABELING
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Chapter Nine: Novel Method for Measuring S-Nitrosothiols Using Hydrogen Sulfide
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL MANIPULATION OF H2S
- 3 SPECIFICITY FOR H2S-DEPENDENT DETECTION OF RSNO
- 4 COMPARISON OF H2S VS TRI-IODIDE AND COPPER/CYSTEINE BASED METHODS FOR RSNO DETECTION
- 5 EFFECTS OF PH ON H2S-DEPENDENT RSNO DETECTION
- 6 EFFECT OF ANTIFOAM
- 7 SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Chapter Ten: Kinetic Studies on Peroxynitrite Reduction by Peroxiredoxins
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 GENERAL CONSIDERATIONS FOR REAGENTS USED
- 3 KINETICS STUDIES OF THE OXIDATIVE PART OF THE CATALYTIC CYCLE
- 4 REDUCTIVE PART OF THE CATALYTIC CYCLE
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Chapter Eleven: Nitrocytochrome c: Synthesis, Purification, and Functional Studies
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 SYNTHESIS OF TYROSINE-NITRATED CYTOCHROME C
- 3 PURIFICATION OF THE MONONITRATED CYTOCHROME C SPECIES
- 4 MAPPING THE SITES OF TYROSINE NITRATION AND SPECTRAL CHARACTERIZATION OF NITRATED CYTOCHROME C
- 5 FUNCTIONAL CONSEQUENCES OF NITRATED CYTOCHROME C
- 6 CONCLUDING REMARKS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Chapter Twelve: Tyrosine Nitration, Dimerization, and Hydroxylation by Peroxynitrite in Membranes as Studied by the Hydrophobic Probe N-T-BOC-L-tyrosine tert-Butyl Ester
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 METHODS
- 3 RESULTS
- 4 DISCUSSION
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Chapter Thirteen: Assessment of Superoxide Production and NADPH Oxidase Activity by HPLC Analysis of Dihydroethidium Oxidation Products
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 PROBES FOR ASSESSMENT OF SUPEROXIDE
- 3 DIHYDROETHIDIUM AS A SUPEROXIDE PROBE
- 4 HPLC ANALYSIS OF DIHYDROETHIDIUM OXIDATION IN CELLS AND TISSUES: GENERAL CONSIDERATIONS
- 5 EXTRACTION OF FLUORESCENT DHE-DERIVED PRODUCTS IN BIOLOGICAL SAMPLES
- 6 QUANTIFICATION OF FLUORESCENT DHE-DERIVED PRODUCTS
- 7 ASSESSMENT OF NADPH OXIDASE ACTIVITY IN CELL MEMBRANE FRACTION BY DHE OXIDATION
- 8 SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS
- Chapter Fourteen: Methods to Measure the Reactivity of Peroxynitrite-Derived Oxidants Toward Reduced Fluoresceins and Rhodamines
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 REACTANTS
- 3 METHODS
- 4 SOURCES OF ERROR AND SCOPE FOR IMPROVEMENTS IN METHODOLOGY
- 5 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Chapter Fifteen: Detection and Characterization of Peroxynitrite-Induced Modifications of Tyrosine, Tryptophan, and Methionine Residues by Tandem Mass Spectrometry
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURES
- 3 ANTICIPATED RESULTS
- 4 CONCLUSION
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Chapter Sixteen: Reductive Gas-Phase Chemiluminescence and Flow Injection Analysis for Measurement of the Nitric Oxide Pool in Biological Matrices
- Abstract
- 1 CIRCULATING AND RESIDENT POOL OF NITRIC OXIDE
- 2 APPLIED METHODS FOR DETERMINATION OF NITRITE, NITRATE, AND NITROSO SPECIES IN BIOLOGICAL MATRICES AND IRON-NITROSYLS IN TISSUE
- 3 SAMPLE PROCESSING
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Chapter Seventeen: Detection and Measurement for the Modification and Inactivation of Caspase by Nitrosative Stress In Vitro and In Vivo
- Abstract
- 1 NITROSATIVE STRESS
- 2 BIOLOGICAL REACTIVITY OF NITRIC OXIDE
- 3 S-NITROSYLATING CHEMISTRY
- 4 S-NITROSYLATING SPECIFICITY
- 5 S-NITROSYLATION OF CASPASES
- 6 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURES
- 7 SUMMARY
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Chapter Eighteen: Interactive Relations between Nitric Oxide (NO) and Carbon Monoxide (CO): Heme Oxygenase-1/CO Pathway Is a Key Modulator in NO-Mediated Antiapoptosis and Anti-inflammation
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 INDUCTION OF HO-1 BY THE NOS/NO PATHWAY
- 3 ANTIAPOPTOTIC ROLES OF THE NOS/HO-1 PATHWAY
- 4 ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ROLES OF THE NOS/HO-1 PATHWAY
- 5 INTERACTIVE RELATIONS BETWEEN NO AND CO
- 6 CONCLUSION
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Chapter Nineteen: Detection and Characterization of In Vivo Nitration and Oxidation of Tryptophan Residues in Proteins
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 METHODS
- 3 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Chapter Twenty: In Vivo Real-Time Measurement of Nitric Oxide in Anesthetized Rat Brain
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL CONSIDERATIONS
- 3 IN VIVO EXPERIMENTS: RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUDING REMARKS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Chapter Twenty-One: Nitric Oxide and Cardiobiology-Methods for Intact Hearts and Isolated Myocytes
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 NITROSO-REDOX SIGNAL MEDIATORS
- 3 NITRIC OXIDE AND SIGNALING THROUGH CYSTEINE THIOLS
- 4 NITROSO-REDOX BALANCE OR IMBALANCE
- 5 NITRIC OXIDE SYNTHASES, NADPH OXIDASE, AND XANTHINE OXIDOREDUCTASE (XOR)
- 6 NITRIC OXIDE-REDOX BALANCE IN EXCITATION–CONTRACTION COUPLING
- 7 TECHNIQUES FOR ASSESSING OXIDATIVE AND NITROSATIVE STRESS
- 8 TECHNIQUES USED FOR MEASURING S-NITROSYLATION
- 9 ACTIVITY MEASUREMENTS
- 10 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- Chapter Twenty-Two: Microscopic Technique for the Detection of Nitric Oxide-Dependent Angiogenesis in an Animal Model
- Abstract
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 EXPERIMENTAL PROCEDURES
- 3 RESULTS
- 4 SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION
- ACKNOWLEDGMENT
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
The Nobel Prize was awarded in Physiology or Medicine in 1998 to Louis J. Ignarro, Robert F. Furchgott and Ferid Murad for demonstrating the signaling properties of nitric oxide. Nitric oxide (NO) is one of the few gaseous signaling molecules and is a key biological messenger that plays a role in many biological processes. NO research has led to new treatments for treating heart as well as lung diseases, shock and impotence. (Sildenafil, popularly known by the trade name Viagra, enhances signaling through NO pathways.) Scientists are currently testing whether NO can be used to stop the growth of cancerous tumors, since the gas can induce programmed cell death, apoptosis.
This is another “must-have” volume packed with robust methods from authors around the globe. Researchers interested in the detailed biochemistry of NO and its synthesis will have this indispensable volume on their shelves.
Key Features
*Essential resource for every laboratory involved in NO-related work
*Gathers tried and tested techniques from global labs which eliminates searching through many different sources and avoids pitfalls so the same mistakes are not made over and over.
- Aids researchers in the design of medically important therapies for heart disease and cancer
Readership
Researchers and students in biochemistry, cardiology, cell and molecular biology, neuroscience, pharmacology, endocrinology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 26th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080884356
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743091
About the Serial Volume Editors
Enrique Cadenas Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA
Lester Packer Serial Volume Editor
Lester Packer received a PhD in Microbiology and Biochemistry in 1956 from Yale University. In 1961, he joined the University of California at Berkeley serving as Professor of Cell and Molecular Biology until 2000, and then was appointed Adjunct Professor, Pharmacology and Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Pharmacy at the University of Southern California.
Dr Packer received numerous distinctions including three honorary doctoral degrees, several distinguished Professor appointments. He was awarded Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Merite (Knight of the French National Order of Merit) and later promoted to the rank of Officier. He served as President of the Society for Free Radical Research International (SFRRI), founder and Honorary President of the Oxygen Club of California.
He has edited numerous books and published research; some of the most cited articles have become classics in the field of free radical biology:
Dr Packer is a member of many professional societies and editorial boards. His research elucidated - the Antioxidant Network concept. Exogenous lipoic acid was discovered to be one of the most potent natural antioxidants and placed as the ultimate reductant or in the pecking order of the “Antioxidant Network” regenerating vitamins C and E and stimulating glutathione synthesis, thereby improving the overall cellular antioxidant defense. The Antioxidant Network is a concept addressing the cell’s redox status. He established a world-wide network of research programs by supporting and co-organizing conferences on free radical research and redox biology in Asia, Europe, and America.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Toxicology, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Southern California, USA