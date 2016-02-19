Ninth International Conference on Water Pollution Research
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 9th International Conference, Stockholm, Sweden, 1978
Description
Ninth International Conference on Water Pollution Research focuses on the methods, measures, and technologies involved in the treatment of wastewater, including the treatment of sludges and pollutants in bodies of water. The selection first offers information on carbon adsorption as an advanced wastewater treatment process, nitrification of surface water, and methods for measuring the thickenability of sludges. Topics include factors that influence adsorption, principle of biological nitrification, and characterization of sludges. The text also discusses the utilization of pulped newsprint as a conditioning aid in the vacuum filtration of a municipal sludge and the purification of pulp-bleaching wastewater with aluminum oxide. The publication reviews the properties and treatment of lime-algae sludge, concept of filterability, prediction of bacterial pollution in sea water, and the role of retained particles in deep bed filtration. The text also describes the immediate and continuous measurement of activated sludge quantity in sewage biological treatment tanks; comparative assessment of pollution loadings from non-point sources in urban land use; and wastewater control technology in steam-electric power plants. The book is a vital reference for readers interested in water pollution research.
Table of Contents
Contents
Opening Speech by the Conference President
Opening Speech by Mr Thorbjorn Falldin, Prime Minister
Opening Speech by the President of The IAWPR
Carbon Adsorption As An Advanced Wastewater Treatment Process
Study of the Nitrification of Surface Water
A Novel Method For Assessing the thickenability of Sludges
The Use of Activated Carbon For Chromium (VI) Removal
The Interrelationships Among Chemical Parameters in Rivers—Analyzing the Effect of Natural and Anthropogenic Sources
The Use of Pulped Newsprint As A Conditioning Aid in the Vacuum Filtration of A Municipal Sludge
Purification of Pulp Bleaching Waste Water with Aluminium Oxide
Mixing Model For Large Streams
Properties and Treatment of Lime-Algae Sludge
A New Concept of Filterability
Prediction of Bacterial Pollution in Sea Water
Multi-Component Diffusion in Denitrifying Biofilms
The Role of Retained Particles in Deep Bed Filtration
The Use of Indium 113 For The Measurement of Coefficients of Dispersion of the Sea
Denitrification Kinetics in A Submerged Rotating Biological Disk Unit
Particulates and Trace Pollutant Removal by Depth Filtration
Mathematical Modelling of Eutrophied Coastal Areas
Treatment of High Nitrate Wastewaters by Plastic Media Anaerobic Filters with Particular Reference to Latex Processing
Removal of Residual Phosphorus and Suspended Solids by Contact Filtration
Water Conditions in the Stockholm Archipelago After the Introduction of Biological and Chemical Purification of Wastewater
Denitrification of a Concentrated Nitrogenous Industrial Effluent Using Packed Column and Fluidized Bed Reactors
Heavy Metals in Soil and Cereals Fertilized with Sewage Sludge
Microbiological Quality Indicators For Routine Monitoring of Wastewater Reclamation Systems
The Role of Sediments On Mercury Transport (Totaland Methyl-) in A River System
Further Studies On Bifidobacteria as Indicators of Faecal Pollution in Water
The Uptake and Release of Petroleum Hydrocarbons by the Marine Mussel Mytilus Edulis
Relationship Between Indicator Organisms and Selected Pathogenic Bacteria in Urban Waterways
Accumulation of Bioresistant Micropollutants in A Particular Catchment in Hungary
The Effect of Diurnal Ammonium Load Variation on the Performance of Nitrifying Activated Sludge Processes
The Thames Model: An Assessment
The Impact of Atmospheric Contaminants On Storm Water Quality in An Urban Area
Consistent Biological Phosphate And Nitrate Removal in An Activated Sludge Plant
Application of A Mathematical Model To The Characterization of Dispersion Effects On Groundwater Quality
Atmospheric Contaminants, Fallout and Their Effect On Storm Water Quality
Design Considerations For Integrated Nutrient Removal Systems
The Effects of The Disposal of Effluents and Sewage Sludge On Groundwater Quality in the Chalk of The United Kingdom
Atmospheric Fallout and Street Cleaning—Effects of Urban Storm Water and Snow
Alkalinity—A Neglected Parameter in Advanced Wastewater Treatment Systems
Simultaneous in Situ Determination of Dissolved Nitrogen and Oxygen by Gas Chromatography
Urban Runoff From A Road Surface—A Water Quality Study
The Effect of Petrochemical Structure On Methane Fermentation Toxicity
Removal of Organic Dyes by Activated Sludge
The Significance of Plant Nutrient Yields in Runoff From A Mixed Land Use Watershed
Retention of Viruses During Sludge Application To Soils
Determining Nutrient Loading From Rainfall and Runoff in Small Rivers
Survival of Poliovirus in Model Wastewater Holding Ponds
Nutrient Budget For A Residential Storm Water Catchment in Durban, South Africa
Chemical Precipitation of Wastewater With Lime and Seawater
Ozone Initiated Oxidations of Solutes in Wastewater: A Reaction Kinetic Approach
A Study of Stormwater Runoff Quality
Experiences and Process Development in Biologicalchemical Treatment of Municipal Wastewaters in Sweden
Rapid Appraisal of The Effects of Various Substances On Microorganisms
A Mass Balance Method For Estimating Combined Sewer Runoff and Overflow Quality From Sewage Treatment Plant Data
Basis For The Design of Alternative Chemicalbiological
Wastewater Treatment Processes
Immediate and Continuous Measurement of Activated Sludge Quantity in Sewage Biological Treatment Tanks Vin
Comparative Assessment of Pollution Loadings From Non-Point Sources in Urban Land Use
Physical Chemical Treatment of Anaerobic Filter Effluent
Wastewater Control Technology in Steam-Electric Power Plants
Design of Teacup Solids Separators For Treatment of Sewer Overflows
Trace Metal Removal From Secondary Effluent by Two-Stage High Lime-Magnesium Treatment
Effect of Nitrification in Orta Lake
Influence of Oxidising Treatments On The Formation and The Degradation of Haloform Reaction Precursors
Domestic Wastewater Treatment With Oxidation Ponds in Combination With Chemical Precipitation
Restoration of Lake Nakskov Idrefjord, Denmark, Using Algal Ponds To Remove Nutrients From Inflowing River Water
Chlorinated and Brominated Lipophilic Substances in Spent Bleach Liquors From A Sulfite Pulp Mill
Improvement of The Quality of Waste Pond Effluents in Northern Areas by Chemical Pre-Precipitation
The Significance of Sewage Effluent For The Hydraulic And Nutrient Loads On Lakes
The Effect of Process Configuration On The Formation of Volatile Organohalogen Compounds in Reclaimed Water Discussions and Replies
Workshop On Problems in the Application and Development of New Technologies
Workshop On Water Pollution Problems Arising From Development
Errata
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149691