Nickel and Chromium Plating - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780408011242, 9781483163406

Nickel and Chromium Plating

2nd Edition

Authors: J. K. Dennis T. E. Such
eBook ISBN: 9781483163406
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 25th February 1986
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Nickel and Chromium Plating, Second Edition, does not merely update the first edition but also places additional emphasis on certain methods that have achieved increased industrial use in the 14 years since the first edition was published. The book begins by tracing the history of nickel and chromium plating. This is followed by a discussion of the electrochemistry of electrodeposition from aqueous electrolyte solutions. Separate chapters cover topics such as autocatalytic (electroless) nickel deposition; nickel plating onto aluminum and other difficult substrates; plating onto plastics and high-speed plating; the deposition of various nickel alloys for decorative and functional applications; composite coatings; and tampon (brush) plating. This book will be helpful to those new to the plating industry; those experienced in the industry will find that this revised version enables them to keep up-to-date with the latest developments in this specialized technology.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction and Historical Review

2 Metallurgical Aspects of Electrodeposition

3 Electroplating Baths and Anodes Used for Industrial Nickel Deposition

4 Engineering Applications

5 Bright Nickel Electroplating

6 Control and Purification of Nickel Electroplating Solutions

7 Physical and Mechanical Properties of Electrodeposits and Methods of Determination

8 Chromium Electroplating

9 Thickness and Corrosion Testing of Nickel Plus Chromium Coatings

10 Decorative Nickel Plus Chromium Coating Combinations

11 Autocatalytic Deposition of Nickel

12 Electroplating onto Plastics

13 Deposition of Nickel Alloys

14 Plating on Difficult-to-Plate Metals

15 High-Speed Plating

Index

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483163406

About the Author

J. K. Dennis

T. E. Such

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.