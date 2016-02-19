Nickel and Chromium Plating, Second Edition, does not merely update the first edition but also places additional emphasis on certain methods that have achieved increased industrial use in the 14 years since the first edition was published. The book begins by tracing the history of nickel and chromium plating. This is followed by a discussion of the electrochemistry of electrodeposition from aqueous electrolyte solutions. Separate chapters cover topics such as autocatalytic (electroless) nickel deposition; nickel plating onto aluminum and other difficult substrates; plating onto plastics and high-speed plating; the deposition of various nickel alloys for decorative and functional applications; composite coatings; and tampon (brush) plating. This book will be helpful to those new to the plating industry; those experienced in the industry will find that this revised version enables them to keep up-to-date with the latest developments in this specialized technology.