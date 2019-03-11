Next-generation Batteries with Sulfur Cathodes
1st Edition
Description
Next-Generation Batteries with Sulfur Cathodes provides a comprehensive review of a modern class of batteries with sulfur cathodes, particularly lithium-sulfur cathodes. The book covers recent trends, advantages and disadvantages in Li-S, Na-S, Al-S and Mg-S batteries and why these batteries are very promising for applications in hybrid and electric vehicles. Battery materials and modelling are also dealt with, as is their design, the physical phenomena existing in batteries, and a comparison of batteries between commonly used lithium-ion batteries and the new class of batteries with sulfur cathodes that are useful for devices like vehicles, wind power aggregates, computers and measurement units.
Key Features
- Provides solutions for the recycling of batteries with sulfur cathodes
- Includes the effects of analysis and pro and cons of Li-S, Na-S, Al-S, Mg-S and Zn-S batteries
- Describes state-of-the-art technological developments and possible applications
Readership
An up-to-date status of the modern class of batteries with sulfur cathodes, modelling of batteries and difficult problems in energy applications
Table of Contents
1. Basic Concepts
1.1. General Concepts of Accumulators
1.2. Dimensions Characterizing the Condition of the Battery
1.3. Battery Specifications
2. Introduction to Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
3. Mechanisms of Shuttle-Effect and Lost of Capacity
4. Configuration
5. Positive Electrode (Cathode)
6. Binders
7. Electrolytes
8. Negative Electrode (Anode)
9. Separators
10. Thermal Batteries
11. Mg-S Batteries
12. Zn-S Batteries
13. Modeling of Batteries
14. Methods and Equipment for Measurement of Battery Parameters
15. Capacitors Improving Battery Performace
16. Recycling of Batteries with Sulfur Cathodes
17. Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 259
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 11th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128166123
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128163924
About the Author
Krzysztof Siczek
Dr. Siczek is a Master Engineer in Mechanical Engineering, with a specialization in Cars and Tractors at Technical University of Lodz, Poland. He teaches Automobile Mechatronics at the Lodz Centre of Excellence for Teacher Training and Practical Training. He is also a Lecturer in the Department of Machine Design and Exploatation/Department of Precise Design/Department of Vehicle and Fundamentals of Machine Design. Responsible for teaching of Descriptive Geometry, Technical Drawing, Informatics, CAD. His current research focuses on selfstarters, valvetrain elements, shock absorbers, loom mechanisms, and properties of composites.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Department of Vehicles and Fundamentals of Machine Design, Lodz University of Technology, Poland