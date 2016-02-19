Newnes Telecommunications Pocket Book discusses the equipment, systems, and techniques used in the telecommunications network. The book is comprised of 25 chapters that are organized into four parts. The first part covers components of particular relevance to telecommunications. The second part deals with commonly used circuit assemblies such as filters, attenuators, modems, and digitizers. The third part discusses organization and standards. The last part talks about telecommunications network practice, including analogue and digital, fixed and mobile systems. This text will be of great use to professionals in the telecommunications industry.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Acknowledgments

1 Crystals and Piezo-Electric Ceramics

1.1 Quartz Crystals

1.2 Piezo-Ceramic

References

2 Electromechanical Components

2.1 Relays (Conventional Armature)

2.2 Latching (Bistable) Relays

2.3 Reed Relays

2.4 Mercury-Wetted Reed Relays

2.5 Contact Protection

2.6 Manually Operated Switches

2.7 Electrical Connectors

References

3 Electrical Cables

3.1 Voice-Frequency (Audio) Cables

3.2 Coaxial Cables

3.3 Data Transmission Cables

References

4 Fiber Optic Components

4.1 Fiber Optic Cables

4.2 Couplers and Connectors

4.3 Optical Transmitters

4.4 Optical Detectors

References

5 Transducers

5.1 Loudspeakers

5.2 Microphones

5.3 Telephone Handset

5.4 Hall Effect Devices

References

6 Attenuators and Equalizers

6.1 Voltage Dividers

6.2 T and π Attenuators

6.3 Bridged-T Attenuators

6.4 Ladder Attenuators

6.5 Practical Considerations

6.6 Attenuation Equalizers

6.7 Phase Equalizers

References

7 Filters

7.1 Passive LC Filter Types

7.2 Impedance and Frequency Scaling

7.3 Butterworth Low-Pass Design

7.4 Chebyshev Low-Pass Design

7.5 Cauer (Eelliptic) Low-Pass Design

7.6 Bessel Low-Pass Design

7.7 Practical Values and Approximations

7.8 Dual Networks

7.9 High-Pass Filters

7.10 Band-Pass Filters

7.11 Band-Stop Filters

7.12 Crystal Filters

7.13 Active Filters

7.14 Active Low-Pass Design

7.15 Active High-Pass Filters

7.16 Active Band-Pass Filters

7.17 Active Band-stop Filter

7.18 Switched Capacitor Filters

7.19 Digital Filters

7.20 Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters

References

8 Repeaters

8.1 Underground Repeaters

8.2 Submerged Repeaters

8.3 Digital Regenerators

References

9 Signal sources

9.1 Atomic Standards

9.2 Quartz Standards

9.3 Synthesizers

9.4 LC and RC Oscillators

9.5 Off-air Frequency Standards

Reference

10 Modulators and Demodulators

10.1 Amplitude Modulation

10.2 Frequency Modulation

10.3 Phase Modulation

10.4 Vector Modulation

10.5 AM Detectors

10.6 FM Detectors

10.7 Phase Detectors

References

11 Modems

11.1 Overview

11.2 Frequency Shift Keying (FSK

11.3 Phase Modulation

11.4 Amplitude Modulation

11.5 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation

11.6 Modem Connections

11.7 Integrated Circuits for Modems

11.8 Modem Delay Time

References

12 Multiplexers, Concentrators and Front-End Processors

12.1 Frequency Division Multiplexer (FDM)

12.2 Time Division Multiplexer (TDM)

12.3 Concentrators

12.4 Front-end Processors (FEPs)

References

13 Speech Digitizers

13.1 Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM)

13.2 Pulse Code Modulation (PCM)

13.3 Differential Pulse Code Modulation

13,4 Speech Codecs

13.5 Video Digitizers

References

14 Organization and Standards

14.1 Network Operators

14.2 Office of Telecommunications (Oftel)

14.3 Interface and Performance Standards

14.4 Open Systems Interconnection (OSI)

14.5 The ITU, CCITT and CCIR

14.6 CEN/CENELEC and CEPT

14.7 European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI)

14.8 Conformance Testing and Certification

14.9 Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC)

14.10 Traceability and Manufacturing Approval

14.11 Measurement Standards

14.12 Reliability and Failure Statistics

References

15 Local Line Terminal Equipment

15.1 Constraints

15.2 Telephones

15.3 Payphones

15.4 Cordless Telephones CT1, CT2

15.5 Answering Machines

15.6 Telex Networks

15.7 Telex via the PSTN and Private Lines

15.8 Alphanumeric Displays - Videotext

15.9 Facsimile

15.10 Computer Data

15.11 Introduction of ISDN

References

16 PBXs, LANs, WANs and VANs

16.1 Business Networks

16.2 Small Office Systems

16.3 Private Branch Exchanges (PBXs)

16.4 Analogue Private Automatic Branch Exchanges (PABXs)

16.5 Digital PABXs

16.6 Local-Area Networks (LANs)

16.7 Ethernet

16.8 Cambridge or Slotted Ring

16.9 Token-Passing Techniques

16.10 Wideband Systems

16.11 Wide-Area Networks (WANs)

16.12 Value-Added Networks (VANs)

16.13 Metropolitan Area Networks (MANS)

References

17 Mobiles and Paging Networks

17.1 Types of Mobile

17.2 CT2

17.3 Local Private Mobile Radio

17.4 Trunked PMR

17.5 Analogue Cellular Systems

17.6 Digital Cellular Systems - GSM

17.7 Digital Cordless Systems (DECT), CT3

17.8 Personal Communications Networks

17.9 Paging

References

18 Transmission Over the PSTN

18.1 Simplex, Half Duplex and Duplex

18.2 Bipolar and Unipolar Digital Signals

18.3 Multilevel Signals and the Gray Code

18.4 Alternate Mark Inversion and High-Density Bipolar

18.5 Coded Mark Inversion (CMI)

18.6 Cross-Talk

18.7 Echo Suppression and Cancellation

18.8 Circuit and Packet Switching

18.9 Security

18.10 Error Control and Correction

18.11 Transparency

References

19 Multiplex Grouping

19.1 Frequency Division Multiplex - Basic Group

19.2 FDM Supergroup

19.3 FDM Hypergroup (UK)

19.4 FDM Hypergroups (or Mastergroups)

19.5 Time Division Multiplex 64 kbit/s Baseband Signal

19.6 TDM - Level 1 (Primary) Multiplex 2048 kbit/s

19.7 TDM 8 Mbit/s

19.8 TDM 8-34, 34-140 and 8-120 Mbit/s

19.9 TDM 140-560 Mbit/s

19.10 FDM-TDM Transition Equipment

19.11 Multiplexing Time Delay

19.12 Synchronous Multiplexing

References

20 The Infrastructure

20.1 Channel Capacity of Wire Cables

20.2 Channel Capacity of Fiber Optic Links

20.3 Radio Links

20.4 Submarine Cable Links

20.5 Asynchronous and Synchronous Operation

20.6 Plesiochronous Operation and Slip

20.7 Trunk Routing

20.8 Transmission Standards

References

21 Satellite Communications

21.1 Orbits

21.2 Satellite Consortia

21.3 Ancillary Satellite Equipment

21.4 Satellite Communications Equipment

21.5 Satellite Land Stations

21.6 Intersatellite Links

21.7 Satellites for Mobile Communications

21.8 Satellites for Ground-Station Communications

References

22 Switching 209

22.1 Numbering and Call Routing

22.2 Electromechanical Switching

22.3 Crosspoint Switching

22.4 Digital Switching

22.5 Digital Switching Control

22.6 Traffic Units and Erlang's Formula

References

23 Signaling

23.1 Signaling Requirements

23.2 Local Line Signaling

23.3 Channel Signaling - Analogue

23.4 Channel Signaling - Digital

23.5 Channel Associated Signaling (CAS)

23.6 Common-Channel Signaling (CCS)

23.7 CCITT Signaling System No. 6

23.8 CCITT Signaling System No. 7

References

24 The Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN)

24.1 The Conception

24.2 The ISDN - User Interface

24.3 The Basic Rate Interface (BRI)

24.4 The primary Rate Interface (PRI)

24.5 Protocols

24.6 ISDN in the 1990s

24.7 CCITT and ISDN

References

25 Support Requirements

25.1 Transmission Measuring Sets (TMSs)

25.2 Selective Level-Measuring Sets (SLMSs)

25.3 Spectrum Analyzers

25.4 Fourier Analyzers

25.5 Frequency/Time-Interval Counters

25.6 Distortion Analyzers

25.7 Modulation Analyzers

25.8 Waveform Generators, Signal Generators and Oscillators

25.9 Digital Regeneration Test Sets

25.10 Digital Communication Test Sets

25.11 Protocol Analyzers

25.12 Logic Analyzers

25.13 Oscilloscopes and Special Displays

25.14 Fiber Optic Test Equipment

25.15 Fault Diagnosis, Repair and Maintenance

References

Appendices

A Abbreviations and Acronyms

B Formula Relevant to Telecommunications

C Summary of CCITT Recommendation Documents

D Summary of NET Specifications and ETSI Project Teams

E International Alphabet No.2 and ASCII Code

Index