Newnes Telecommunications Pocket Book
1st Edition
Authors: E. A. Edis J. E. Varrall
eBook ISBN: 9781483101019
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 14th September 1992
Page Count: 328
Description
Newnes Telecommunications Pocket Book discusses the equipment, systems, and techniques used in the telecommunications network. The book is comprised of 25 chapters that are organized into four parts. The first part covers components of particular relevance to telecommunications. The second part deals with commonly used circuit assemblies such as filters, attenuators, modems, and digitizers. The third part discusses organization and standards. The last part talks about telecommunications network practice, including analogue and digital, fixed and mobile systems. This text will be of great use to professionals in the telecommunications industry.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Acknowledgments
1 Crystals and Piezo-Electric Ceramics
1.1 Quartz Crystals
1.2 Piezo-Ceramic
References
2 Electromechanical Components
2.1 Relays (Conventional Armature)
2.2 Latching (Bistable) Relays
2.3 Reed Relays
2.4 Mercury-Wetted Reed Relays
2.5 Contact Protection
2.6 Manually Operated Switches
2.7 Electrical Connectors
References
3 Electrical Cables
3.1 Voice-Frequency (Audio) Cables
3.2 Coaxial Cables
3.3 Data Transmission Cables
References
4 Fiber Optic Components
4.1 Fiber Optic Cables
4.2 Couplers and Connectors
4.3 Optical Transmitters
4.4 Optical Detectors
References
5 Transducers
5.1 Loudspeakers
5.2 Microphones
5.3 Telephone Handset
5.4 Hall Effect Devices
References
6 Attenuators and Equalizers
6.1 Voltage Dividers
6.2 T and π Attenuators
6.3 Bridged-T Attenuators
6.4 Ladder Attenuators
6.5 Practical Considerations
6.6 Attenuation Equalizers
6.7 Phase Equalizers
References
7 Filters
7.1 Passive LC Filter Types
7.2 Impedance and Frequency Scaling
7.3 Butterworth Low-Pass Design
7.4 Chebyshev Low-Pass Design
7.5 Cauer (Eelliptic) Low-Pass Design
7.6 Bessel Low-Pass Design
7.7 Practical Values and Approximations
7.8 Dual Networks
7.9 High-Pass Filters
7.10 Band-Pass Filters
7.11 Band-Stop Filters
7.12 Crystal Filters
7.13 Active Filters
7.14 Active Low-Pass Design
7.15 Active High-Pass Filters
7.16 Active Band-Pass Filters
7.17 Active Band-stop Filter
7.18 Switched Capacitor Filters
7.19 Digital Filters
7.20 Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters
References
8 Repeaters
8.1 Underground Repeaters
8.2 Submerged Repeaters
8.3 Digital Regenerators
References
9 Signal sources
9.1 Atomic Standards
9.2 Quartz Standards
9.3 Synthesizers
9.4 LC and RC Oscillators
9.5 Off-air Frequency Standards
Reference
10 Modulators and Demodulators
10.1 Amplitude Modulation
10.2 Frequency Modulation
10.3 Phase Modulation
10.4 Vector Modulation
10.5 AM Detectors
10.6 FM Detectors
10.7 Phase Detectors
References
11 Modems
11.1 Overview
11.2 Frequency Shift Keying (FSK
11.3 Phase Modulation
11.4 Amplitude Modulation
11.5 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation
11.6 Modem Connections
11.7 Integrated Circuits for Modems
11.8 Modem Delay Time
References
12 Multiplexers, Concentrators and Front-End Processors
12.1 Frequency Division Multiplexer (FDM)
12.2 Time Division Multiplexer (TDM)
12.3 Concentrators
12.4 Front-end Processors (FEPs)
References
13 Speech Digitizers
13.1 Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM)
13.2 Pulse Code Modulation (PCM)
13.3 Differential Pulse Code Modulation
13,4 Speech Codecs
13.5 Video Digitizers
References
14 Organization and Standards
14.1 Network Operators
14.2 Office of Telecommunications (Oftel)
14.3 Interface and Performance Standards
14.4 Open Systems Interconnection (OSI)
14.5 The ITU, CCITT and CCIR
14.6 CEN/CENELEC and CEPT
14.7 European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI)
14.8 Conformance Testing and Certification
14.9 Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC)
14.10 Traceability and Manufacturing Approval
14.11 Measurement Standards
14.12 Reliability and Failure Statistics
References
15 Local Line Terminal Equipment
15.1 Constraints
15.2 Telephones
15.3 Payphones
15.4 Cordless Telephones CT1, CT2
15.5 Answering Machines
15.6 Telex Networks
15.7 Telex via the PSTN and Private Lines
15.8 Alphanumeric Displays - Videotext
15.9 Facsimile
15.10 Computer Data
15.11 Introduction of ISDN
References
16 PBXs, LANs, WANs and VANs
16.1 Business Networks
16.2 Small Office Systems
16.3 Private Branch Exchanges (PBXs)
16.4 Analogue Private Automatic Branch Exchanges (PABXs)
16.5 Digital PABXs
16.6 Local-Area Networks (LANs)
16.7 Ethernet
16.8 Cambridge or Slotted Ring
16.9 Token-Passing Techniques
16.10 Wideband Systems
16.11 Wide-Area Networks (WANs)
16.12 Value-Added Networks (VANs)
16.13 Metropolitan Area Networks (MANS)
References
17 Mobiles and Paging Networks
17.1 Types of Mobile
17.2 CT2
17.3 Local Private Mobile Radio
17.4 Trunked PMR
17.5 Analogue Cellular Systems
17.6 Digital Cellular Systems - GSM
17.7 Digital Cordless Systems (DECT), CT3
17.8 Personal Communications Networks
17.9 Paging
References
18 Transmission Over the PSTN
18.1 Simplex, Half Duplex and Duplex
18.2 Bipolar and Unipolar Digital Signals
18.3 Multilevel Signals and the Gray Code
18.4 Alternate Mark Inversion and High-Density Bipolar
18.5 Coded Mark Inversion (CMI)
18.6 Cross-Talk
18.7 Echo Suppression and Cancellation
18.8 Circuit and Packet Switching
18.9 Security
18.10 Error Control and Correction
18.11 Transparency
References
19 Multiplex Grouping
19.1 Frequency Division Multiplex - Basic Group
19.2 FDM Supergroup
19.3 FDM Hypergroup (UK)
19.4 FDM Hypergroups (or Mastergroups)
19.5 Time Division Multiplex 64 kbit/s Baseband Signal
19.6 TDM - Level 1 (Primary) Multiplex 2048 kbit/s
19.7 TDM 8 Mbit/s
19.8 TDM 8-34, 34-140 and 8-120 Mbit/s
19.9 TDM 140-560 Mbit/s
19.10 FDM-TDM Transition Equipment
19.11 Multiplexing Time Delay
19.12 Synchronous Multiplexing
References
20 The Infrastructure
20.1 Channel Capacity of Wire Cables
20.2 Channel Capacity of Fiber Optic Links
20.3 Radio Links
20.4 Submarine Cable Links
20.5 Asynchronous and Synchronous Operation
20.6 Plesiochronous Operation and Slip
20.7 Trunk Routing
20.8 Transmission Standards
References
21 Satellite Communications
21.1 Orbits
21.2 Satellite Consortia
21.3 Ancillary Satellite Equipment
21.4 Satellite Communications Equipment
21.5 Satellite Land Stations
21.6 Intersatellite Links
21.7 Satellites for Mobile Communications
21.8 Satellites for Ground-Station Communications
References
22 Switching 209
22.1 Numbering and Call Routing
22.2 Electromechanical Switching
22.3 Crosspoint Switching
22.4 Digital Switching
22.5 Digital Switching Control
22.6 Traffic Units and Erlang's Formula
References
23 Signaling
23.1 Signaling Requirements
23.2 Local Line Signaling
23.3 Channel Signaling - Analogue
23.4 Channel Signaling - Digital
23.5 Channel Associated Signaling (CAS)
23.6 Common-Channel Signaling (CCS)
23.7 CCITT Signaling System No. 6
23.8 CCITT Signaling System No. 7
References
24 The Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN)
24.1 The Conception
24.2 The ISDN - User Interface
24.3 The Basic Rate Interface (BRI)
24.4 The primary Rate Interface (PRI)
24.5 Protocols
24.6 ISDN in the 1990s
24.7 CCITT and ISDN
References
25 Support Requirements
25.1 Transmission Measuring Sets (TMSs)
25.2 Selective Level-Measuring Sets (SLMSs)
25.3 Spectrum Analyzers
25.4 Fourier Analyzers
25.5 Frequency/Time-Interval Counters
25.6 Distortion Analyzers
25.7 Modulation Analyzers
25.8 Waveform Generators, Signal Generators and Oscillators
25.9 Digital Regeneration Test Sets
25.10 Digital Communication Test Sets
25.11 Protocol Analyzers
25.12 Logic Analyzers
25.13 Oscilloscopes and Special Displays
25.14 Fiber Optic Test Equipment
25.15 Fault Diagnosis, Repair and Maintenance
References
Appendices
A Abbreviations and Acronyms
B Formula Relevant to Telecommunications
C Summary of CCITT Recommendation Documents
D Summary of NET Specifications and ETSI Project Teams
E International Alphabet No.2 and ASCII Code
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1992
- Published:
- 14th September 1992
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483101019
About the Author
E. A. Edis
J. E. Varrall
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.