Newnes Mechanical Engineer's Pocket Book

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

Part 1 Engineering Mathematics and Science

1.1 Engineering Mathematic

1.1.1 The Greek Alphabet

1.1.2 Mathematical Symbols

1.1.3 Units: SI

1.1.4 Units: not SI

1.1.5 Notes on Writing Symbols

1.1.6 Decimal Multiples of Units

1.1.7 Conversion Factors for Units

1.1.8 Conversion Table: Millimetres to Inches

1.1.9 Conversion Table: Minutes of Arc to Degrees

1.1.10 Conversion Table: Fractions to Decimals

1.1.11 Conversion Table: Temperature, -50° to 210°

1.1.12 Conversion Table: Temperature, 215° to 3000°

1.1.13 Conversion Tables: Low Pressure

1.1.14 Conversion Table: High Pressure

1.1.15 Conversion Table: Stress, tonf/in2 to N/mm2 (MN/m2)

1.1.16 Conversion Table: stress, kgf/mm2 to N/mm2 (MN/m2)

1.1.17 Conversion Table: Degrees to Radians

1.1.18 Preferred Numbers

1.1.19 Use of a Calculator

1.1.20 Mensuration

1.1.21 Powers, Roots and Reciprocals

1.1.22 Progressions

1.1.23 Trigonometric Formulae

1.1.24 Circles: Some Definitions and Proper

1.1.25 Circles: Areas and Circumferences

1.1.26 Coordinate Systems

1.1.27 Statistics: An Introduction

1.2 Engineering Science

1.2.1 Weight and Mass

1.2.2 Heat

1.2.3 Sound

1.2.4 Electrical Formulae

1.2.5 Stress and Strain

1.2.6 Stress in Thin Cylindrical Shells

1.2.7 Beams: Shearing Force and Bending Moment Diagrams

1.2.8 Beams: General Formulae for Simple Bending

1.2.9 Section Formulae

1.2.10 Static Friction: Dry

1.2.11 Levers

1.2.12 Formulae Relating to Rotary Motion

Part 2 Engineering Design Data

2.1 Sere-Wed Fastenings

2.1.1 Drawing Proportions

2.1.2 Alternative Screw Heads

2.1.3 Alternative Screw Points

2.1.4 Hexagon Socket Cap Head Screw

2.1.5 Application of Screwed Fasteners

2.1.6 Acme Thread Form

2.1.7 Square Thread Form

2.1.8 Buttress Thread Form

2.1.9 V-Thread Form

2.1.10 ISO Metric and ISO Unified Thread Forms

2.1.11 ISO Metric Black Hexagon Bolts and Nuts, Coarse Thread Series

2.1.12 ISO Metric Precision Hexagon Bolts and Nuts, Coarse Thread Series

2.1.13 ISO Metric Precision Hexagon Bolts and Nuts, Fine Thread Series

2.1.14 ISO Metric Hexagon Socket Head Screws

2.1.15 ISO Unified Precision Internal Screw Threads, Coarse Series

2.1.16 ISO Unified Precision External Screw Threads, Coarse Series

2.1.17 ISO Unified Precision Internal Screw Threads, Fine Series

2.1.18 ISO Unified Precision External Screw Threads, Fine Series

2.1.19 ISO Metric Screw Threads, Miniature Series

2.1.20 Basis for Standard Metric Thread Lengths

2.1.21 Strength Grade Designation of Metric Steel Bolts and Screws

2.1.22 Strength Grade Designation of Metric Steel Nuts

2.1.23 Recommended Metric Bolt and Nut Combinations

2.1.24 Mechanical Properties of Metric Steel Bolts and Nuts

2.1.25 ISO Pipe Thread Forms

2.1.26 ISO Pipe Threads, Parallel: Basic Sizes

2.1.27 ISO pipe Threads, Tapered: Basic Sizes

2.1.28 BA Thread Form

2.1.29 BA Internal and External Screw Threads

2.1.30 ISO Metric Screw Threads: Constant Pitch Series

2.1.31 Plain Washers, Bright: Metric Series

2.1.32 Plain Washers, Black: Metric Series

2.1.33 Friction Locking Devices

2.1.34 Positive Locking Devices

2.1.35 Single Coil Square Section Spring Washers: Metric Series, Type A

2.1.36 Single Coil Rectangular Section Spring Washers: Metric Series, Types B and BP

2.1.37 Double Coil Rectangular Section Spring Washers: Metric Series, Type D

2.1.38 Toothed Lock Washers, Metric

2.1.39 Serrated Lock Washers, Metric

2.1.40 ISO Metric Crinkle Washers: General Engineering

2.1.41 Wire Thread Inserts

2.1.42 T-Slot Profiles

2.1.43 Dimensions of T-Bolts and T-Nuts

2.1.44 Dimensions for Tenons for T-Slots

2.2 Riveted Joints

2.2.1 Typical Rivet Heads and Shanks

2.2.2 Typical Riveted Lap Joints

2.2.3 Typical Riveted Butt Joints

2.2.4 Proportions for Hole Diameter and Rivet Length

2.2.5 Cold Forged Snap Head Rivets

2.2.6 Hot Forged Snap Head Rivets

2.2.7 Tentative Range of Nominal Lengths Associated with Shank Diameters

2.2.8 Pop Rivets

2.3 Self-Secured Joint

2.3.1 Self-Secured Joints

2.3.2 Allowances for Self-Secured Joints

2.4 Miscellaneous Fastener

2.4.1 Taper Pins, Unhardened: Metric Series

2.4.2 Circlips, External: Metric Series

2.4.3 Circlips, Internal: Metric Series

2.5 Power Transmission: Gear

2.5.1 Some Typical Gear Drives

2.5.2 Simple Spur Gear Trains

2.5.3 Compound Spur Gear Train

2.5.4 The Involute Curve

2.5.5 Basic Gear Tooth Geometry

2.5.6 Gear Tooth Pitch

2.5.7 Gear Tooth Height

2.5.8 Standard Gear Tooth Elements (Inches)

2.5.9 Fine Pitch Gear Tooth Elements (Inches)

2.5.10 Standard Stub Gear Tooth Elements (inches)

2.5.11 Standard Gear Tooth Elements, Metric

2.5.12 Letter Symbols for Gear Dimensions and Calculations

2.5.13 Basic Spur Gear Calculations

2.5.14 Basic Helical Gear Equations

2.5.15 Miscellaneous Gear Equations

2.5.16 Straight Bevel Gear Nomenclature

2.5.17 Worm and Worm Wheel Nomenclature

2.6 Power Transmission: Belt Drives

2.6.1 Simple Flat Belt Drives

2.6.2 Compound Flat Belt Drive

2.6.3 Typical Belt Tensioning Devices

2.6.4 Typical V-Belt Drive Applications

2.6.5 FO®-Z Heavy-Duty Cogged Raw Edge V-Belts

2.6.6 ULTRAFLEX ® Narrow-Section Wrapped V-Belts

2.6.7 MULTIFLEX ® Classical-Section Wrapped I V-Belt

2.6.8 V-Belt Pulleys for FO®-Z and ULTRAFLEX ® Belts

2.6.9 V-Belt Pulleys for MULTIFLEX ® Belts

2.6.10 Deep-Groove Pulleys

2.6.11 SYNCHROBELT ® HTD Synchronous (Toothed) Belts

2.6.12 SYNCHROBELT ® HTD Synchronous (Toothed) Belts: Tooth Profiles

2.6.13 Synchronous (Toothed) Belts: Length Measurement

2.6.14 SYNCHROBELT® HTD Toothed Pulleys: Preferred Sizes

2.7 Power Transmission: Shafts

2.7.1 Square and Rectangular Parallel Keys, Metric Series

2.7.2 Dimensions and Tolerances for Square and Rectangular Parallel Keys

2.7.3 Square and Rectangular Taper Keys, Metric Series

2.7.4 Dimensions and Tolerances for square and Rectangular Taper Keys

2.7.5 Woodruff Keys and Key Ways

2.7.6 Dimensions and Tolerances for Woodruff Keys

2.7.7 Shaft End Types: General Relationships

2.7.8 Dimensions and Tolerances of Cylindrical Shaft Ends, Long and Short Series

2.7.9 Dimensions of Conical Shaft Ends with Parallel Keys, Long Series

2.7.10 Dimensions of Conical Shaft Ends with Diameters Above 220 mm with the key way Parallel to the Shaft Surface, Long Series

2.7.11 Dimensions of Conical Shaft Ends with Parallel Keys, Short Series

2.7.12 Transmissible Torque Values

2.7.13 Straight Sided Splines for Cylindrical Shafts, Metric

2.7.14 Self-Holding Morse and Metric 5% Tapers

2.7.15 General Dimensions of Self-Holding Morse and Metric 5% Taper Shanks and Sockets

2.7.16 Tolerances on Self-Holding Morse Taper Shanks and Sockets

2.7.17 Spindle Noses with Self-Release 7/24 Tapers

2.7.18 Self-Release 7/24 Taper Shanks

Part 3 Engineering Materials

3.1 Mechanical Properties

3.1.1 Tensile Strength

3.1.2 Compressive Strength

3.1.3 Shear Strength

3.1.4 Toughness: Impact Resistance

3.1.5 Elasticity

3.1.6 Plasticity

3.1.7 Ductility

3.1.8 Malleability

3.1.9 Hardness

3.1.10 Tensile Test

3.1.11 Interpretation of a Tensile Test: Material Showing a Yield Point

3.1.12 Interpretation of a Tensile Test: Proof Stress

3.1.13 Interpretation of a Tensile Test: Secant Modulus

3.1.14 Impact Testing for Toughness: Izod Test

3.1.15 Impact Testing for Toughness: Charpy Test

3.1.16 Interpretation of Impact Test Results

3.1.17 Brinell Hardness Test

3.1.18 Vickers Hardness Test

3.1.19 Rockwell Hardness Test

3.1.20 Rockwell Superficial Hardness Test

3.1.21 Comparative Hardness Scales

3.2 Ferrous Metals and Alloys

3.2.1 Ferrous Metals: Plain Carbon Steels

3.2.2 Properties and Uses of Some Plain Carbon Steels

3.2.3 Effect of Carbon Content on the Composition, Properties and Uses of Plain Carbon Steels

3.2.4 Ferrous Metals: Alloying Elements

3.2.5 Low Alloy Constructional Steels

3.2.6 Alloy Tool and Die Steels

3.2.7 Stainless and Heat Resisting Steels

3.2.8 Interpretation of BS970: Wrought Steels

3.2.9 Grey Cast Irons

3.2.10 Malleable Cast Irons

3.2.11 Spheroidal Graphite Cast Irons

3.2.12 Alloy Cast Irons

3.2.13 Composition, Properties and Uses of Some Cast Irons

3.3 Non-Ferrous Metals and Alloys

3.3.1 Non-Ferrous Metals and Alloys

3.3.2 High Copper Content Alloys

3.3.3 Wrought Copper and Copper Alloys: Condition Code

3.3.4 Copper Sheet, Strip and Foil

3.3.5 Brass Sheet, Strip and Foil: Binary Alloys of Copper and Zinc

3.3.6 Brass Sheet, Strip and Foil: Special Alloys and Leaded Brasses

3.3.7 Phosphor Bronze Sheet, Strip and Foil

3.3.8 Aluminium Bronze Sheet, Strip and Foil

3.3.9 Copper-Nickel (Cupro-Nickel) Sheet, Strip and Foil

3.3.10 Nickel-Silver Sheet, Strip and Foil

3.3.11 Miscellaneous Wrought Copper Alloys

3.3.12 Copper Alloys for Casting: Group A

3.3.13 Copper Alloys for Casting: Group B

3.3.14 Copper Alloys for Casting: Group C

3.3.15 Copper Alloys for Casting: Typical Properties and Hardness Values

3.3.16 Wrought Aluminium and Aluminium Alloys: Condition Code

3.3.17 Unalloyed Aluminium Plate, Sheet and Strip

3.3.18 Aluminium Alloy Plate, Sheet and Strip: Nonheat-Treatable

3.3.19 Aluminium Alloy Plate, Sheet and Strip: Heattreatable

3.3.20 Aluminium and Aluminium Alloy Bars, Extruded Tube and Sections for General Engineering: Nonheat-Treatable

3.3.21 Aluminium Alloy Bars, Extruded Tube and Sections for General Engineering: Heat-Treatable

3.3.22 Cast Aluminium Alloys: Condition Code

3.3.23 Aluminium Alloy Castings, Group A: General Purpose

3.3.24 Aluminium Alloy Castings, Group B: Special Purpose

3.3.25 Aluminium Alloy Castings, Group C: Special Purpose and of Limited Application

3.3.26 Aluminium Alloy Castings: Mechanical Properties

3.3.27 Soft Solders

3.3.28 Typical Uses of Soft Solders

3.4 Metallic Material Sizes

3.4.1 Metallic Material Sizes: Introduction to BS6722:1986

3.4.2 Recommended Diameters of Wires, Metric

3.4.3 Recommended Dimensions for Bar and Flat Products

3.4.4 Recommended Widths and Lengths of Flat Products

3.4.5 Mass of Metric Round and Square Bars

3.4.6 Hexagon Bar Sizes for Screwed Fasteners, Metric

3.4.7 Gauge Sizes and Equivalents

3.5 Polymeric (Plastic) Materials

3.5.1 Polymeric Materials (Plastics)

3.5.2 Some Important Thermosetting Polymers

3.5.3 Some Important Themoplastic Polymers

Part 4 Computer Aided Engineering

4.1 Computer Numerical Control

4.1.1 Background to Computer Numerical Control

4.1.2 Typical Applications of Computer Numerical Control

4.1.3 Advantages and Limitations of Computer Numerical Control

4.1.4 Axes of Control for Machine Tools

4.1.5 Positioning Control

4.1.6 Control Systems

4.1.7 Program Terminology and Formats

4.1.8 Coded Information

4.1.9 Data Input

4.1.10 Tool Length Offsets: Milling

4.1.11 Cutter Diameter Compensation: Milling

4.1.12 Programming Techniques: Milling

4.1.13 Programming Example: Milling

4.1.14 Tool Offsets: Lathe

4.1.15 Tool Nose Radius Compensation: Lathe

4.1.16 Programming Techniques: Lathe

4.1.17 Programming Example: Lathe

4.1.18 Glossary of Terms

4.2 Computer Aided Design

4.2.1 An Introduction to Computer Aided Design

4.2.2 CAD System Hardware

4.2.3 CAD System Software

4.2.4 Computer Aided Design and Manufacture

4.2.5 Advantages and Limitations of Computer Aided Design

4.3 Industrial Robots

4.3.1 An Introduction to Robotics

4.3.2 Robot Control

4.3.3 Robot Arm Geometry

Part5 Cutting Tools

5.1 Twist Drills, Reamers, Countersinking and Counterboring Cutters

5.1.1 Twist Drill Sizes, Metric

5.1.2 Twist Drills: Equivalent Sizes

5.1.3 BA Threads: Tapping and Clearance Drills

5.1.4 ISO Metric Tapping and Clearance Drills, Coarse Thread Series

5.1.5 ISO Metric Tapping and Clearance Drills, Fine Thread Series

5.1.6 ISO Unified Tapping and Clearance Drills, Coarse Thread Series

5.1.7 ISO Unified Tapping and Clearance Drills, Fine Thread Series

5.1.8 ISO Metric Tapping and Clearance Drills, Miniature Series

5.1.9 Hand Reamers

5.1.10 Long Flute Machine Reamers

5.1.11 Machine Chucking Reamers with Morse Taper Shanks

5.1.12 Shell Reamers with Taper Bore

5.1.13 Hand Taper Pin Reamer

5.1.14 Counterbores with Parallel Shanks and Integral Pilots

5.1.15 Counterbores with Morse Taper Shanks and Detachable Pilots

5.1.16 Detachable Pilots for Counterbores

5.1.17 Countersinks with Parallel Shanks

5.1.18 Countersinks with Morse Taper Shanks

5.2. Single Point Cutting Tools

5.2.1 Single Point Cutting Tools: Butt Welded High Speed Steel

5.2.2 Tool Bits: Ground High Speed Steel

5.3 Milling Cutters

5.3.1 Cylindrical Cutters

5.3.2 High Helix Cylindrical Cutters

5.3.3 Side and Face Cutters

5.3.4 Staggered Tooth Side and Face Cutters

5.3.5 Slotting Cutters

5.3.6 Metal Slitting Saws Without Side Chip Clearance: Fine Teeth

5.3.7 Metal Slitting Saws Without Side Chip Clearance: Coarse Teeth

5.3.8 Metal Slitting Saws with Side Chip Clearance

5.3.9 Convex Milling Cutters

5.3.10 Concave Milling Cutters

5.3.11 Corner Rounding Concave Milling Cutters

5.3.12 Double Equal Angle Milling Cutters

5.3.13 T-Slot Cutters with Morse Taper Shanks

5.3.14 Shell End Mills

5.3.15 Arbors for Shell End Mills

5.3.16 Screwed Shank End Mills: Normal Series

5.3.17 Screwed Shank Slot Drills: Normal Series

5.3.18 Screwed Shank Slot Drills, Ball Nosed: Normal Series

5.4 Bonded Abrasives

5.4.1 Example of the Complete Marking of an Abrasive Wheel

5.4.2 Classification of Wheel and Product Shapes by Type Numbers

5.4.3 Maximum Permissible Peripheral Speeds of Abrasive Wheels

5.5 Carbide Cutting Tool Materials

5.5.1 Coromant Carbide Grades for turning

5.5.2 Coromant Carbide Turning Tools: Selecting the Toolholder System

5.5.3 Coromant Carbide Turning Tools: Selecting the Insert

5.5.4 Coromant Carbide Turning Tools: Comparison of Insert Types

5.5.5 Coromant Carbide Turning Tools: Selecting the Insert Size

5.5.6 Coromant Carbide Turning Tools: Selecting the Nose Radius and Feed

5.5.7 Coromant Carbide Turning Tools: Nominal Cutting Speeds and Feeds

5.5.8 Coromant Carbide Turning Tools: Insert Wear and Tool Life

5.5.9 Coromant Carbide Grades for Milling

5.5.10 Coromant Carbide Milling Cutters: Nominal Cutting speed Values

5.5.11 Coromant Carbide Milling Cutters: Machining Economy and Cutting Data

5.5.12 Coromant Carbide Grades for Drilling

5.5.13 Coromant Carbide Drill Types for Short Holes

5.5.14 Coromant Carbide Drills: Cutting Data

5.5.15 Coromant Carbide Drills: Designations and Formulae

5.5.16 Coromant Carbide Drills: Regrinding

Appendix 1 British Standards: Orders and Information

Appendix 2 Public Libraries (UK) Holding Sets of British Standards

Appendix 3 Contributing Companies

Index