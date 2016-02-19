Newnes Guide to TV and Video Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780434919864, 9781483183169

Newnes Guide to TV and Video Technology

1st Edition

Authors: Eugene Trundle
eBook ISBN: 9781483183169
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 436
Description

Newnes Guide to TV and Video Technology is a guide to TV and video technology and covers topics ranging from transmission and reception to color decoding, magnetic tape basics and video signals, and signal processing. Tips on care, operation, and maintenance of videotape recorders are given. Block diagrams are used throughout the book.

Comprised of 21 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the basic principles of monochrome television, followed by a discussion on the light and color aspects of TV. The reader is then introduced to assembling a color TV outfit by triplicating the "basic" television system and assigning one primary color to each of the three; the principle of chroma encoding and the method of "dovetailing" the chroma and Y signals; transmission and reception; color decoding; and color display devices. VTR principles and circuits are explained in general terms, taking examples from all home formats to illustrate the techniques used.

This monograph is aimed at interested laymen, students, and technicians and those in allied fields seeking an insight into the technicalities of TV and VTR practice.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Basic Television

2 Light and Colour

3 Reading and Writing in Three Colours

4 The PAL System

5 Transmission and Reception

6 Colour Decoding

7 Colour Display Devices

8 The Colour Receiver

9 MAC Encoding and Satellite TV

10 Cable Television

11 Development of Video Tape Recording

12 Magnetic Tape Basics and Video Signals

13 Video Tape: Tracks and Transport

14 Signal Processing: Luminance

15 Signal Processing: Chrominance

16 Signal Processing: Audio

17 Servo Systems and Motor Drive

18 System Control

19 The Complete VTR

20 Care, Operation and Maintenance of VTRs

21 Tape Formats - Systems and Facilities Compared

Index

About the Author

Eugene Trundle

