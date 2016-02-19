Newnes Guide to TV and Video Technology
1st Edition
Description
Newnes Guide to TV and Video Technology is a guide to TV and video technology and covers topics ranging from transmission and reception to color decoding, magnetic tape basics and video signals, and signal processing. Tips on care, operation, and maintenance of videotape recorders are given. Block diagrams are used throughout the book.
Comprised of 21 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the basic principles of monochrome television, followed by a discussion on the light and color aspects of TV. The reader is then introduced to assembling a color TV outfit by triplicating the "basic" television system and assigning one primary color to each of the three; the principle of chroma encoding and the method of "dovetailing" the chroma and Y signals; transmission and reception; color decoding; and color display devices. VTR principles and circuits are explained in general terms, taking examples from all home formats to illustrate the techniques used.
This monograph is aimed at interested laymen, students, and technicians and those in allied fields seeking an insight into the technicalities of TV and VTR practice.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Basic Television
2 Light and Colour
3 Reading and Writing in Three Colours
4 The PAL System
5 Transmission and Reception
6 Colour Decoding
7 Colour Display Devices
8 The Colour Receiver
9 MAC Encoding and Satellite TV
10 Cable Television
11 Development of Video Tape Recording
12 Magnetic Tape Basics and Video Signals
13 Video Tape: Tracks and Transport
14 Signal Processing: Luminance
15 Signal Processing: Chrominance
16 Signal Processing: Audio
17 Servo Systems and Motor Drive
18 System Control
19 The Complete VTR
20 Care, Operation and Maintenance of VTRs
21 Tape Formats - Systems and Facilities Compared
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 436
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183169