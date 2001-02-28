Newnes Guide to Television and Video Technology
3rd Edition
Description
A truly accessible guide to TV technology and the Digital revolution.
The third edition of the Newnes Guide to Television & Video Technology is the definitive guide to analogue and digital TV technology. Eugene Trundle explores the fundamentals of Digital TV (satellite, cable and terrestrial) and Digital Video, as well as providing a thorough grounding in analogue systems.
The readable style of this book makes it the first choice for a wide range of readers working in TV manufacturing, broadcasting and retail. It also makes fascinating reading for anyone who wants to discover the technical side of the Digital revolution gain a better understanding of their home video equipment, or simply learn more about how their TV works.
Newnes Guide to Television & Video Technology is essential reading for service engineers and electronic servicing students, and provides an ideal foundation text for the relevant units of City & Guilds 2240, NVQs and the new City & Guilds Progression Awards (6958).
Key Features
A truly accessible guide to TV technology and the Digital revolution Essential information for all servicing students and professionals Includes full coverage of analog systems, and new material on Digital
Readership
Students following Level 2/3, Part 1-3 electronic servicing courses.
Table of Contents
Preface; Basic television; Light and colour; Reading and writing in three colours; The PAL system; Transmission and reception; Colour decoding; TV display systems; The TV receiver; Teletext; PAL-Plus, MAC and enhanced TV; TV sound systems; Digital TV; Satellite TV; Cable TV; Development of video tape recording; Magnetic tape basics and video signals; Video tape: tracks and transport; Signal processing: video; Signal processing: audio; Servo systems and motor drive; System control for VCRs; The complete VCR; Analogue camcorders and home video; Digital tape formats and computer editing; Tape formats compared; DVD players; Care, operation and maintenance; Interconnection and compatibility; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2001
- Published:
- 28th February 2001
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080512747
About the Author
EUGENE TRUNDLE
Eugene Trundle is the UK's leading author on servicing and TV technology, and a practising service engineer.
Reviews
...a book that explores the fundamentals of Digital TV (satellite, cable and terrestrial) and Digital Video, as well as providing a thorough grounding in analog systems. Newnes Guide to Television and Video Technology is essential reading for service engineers and electronic servicing students. -Digital Broadcasting, 2001 A truly accessible guide to TV technology and the Digital revolution. -Electronic Servicing & Technology Essential information for all servicing students and professionals. -Electronic Servicing & Technology The readable style of this book makes it the first choice for a wide range of readers working in TV manufacturing, broadcasting and retail. It also makes fascinating reading for anyone who wants to discover the technical side of the Digital revolution, gain a better understanding of their home video equipment, or simply learn more about how their TV works. -Electronic Servicing & Technology No matter what area of television you're interested in or even to simply gain a better understanding of your home-video equipment, you may want to add this to your technical library.-Poptronics