Newnes Guide to Television and Video Technology

A truly accessible guide to TV technology and the Digital revolution.

The third edition of the Newnes Guide to Television & Video Technology is the definitive guide to analogue and digital TV technology. Eugene Trundle explores the fundamentals of Digital TV (satellite, cable and terrestrial) and Digital Video, as well as providing a thorough grounding in analogue systems.

The readable style of this book makes it the first choice for a wide range of readers working in TV manufacturing, broadcasting and retail. It also makes fascinating reading for anyone who wants to discover the technical side of the Digital revolution gain a better understanding of their home video equipment, or simply learn more about how their TV works.

Newnes Guide to Television & Video Technology is essential reading for service engineers and electronic servicing students, and provides an ideal foundation text for the relevant units of City & Guilds 2240, NVQs and the new City & Guilds Progression Awards (6958).