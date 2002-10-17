Newnes Guide to Digital TV
2nd Edition
Description
The second edition has been updated with all the key developments of the past three years, and includes new and expanded sections on digital video interfaces, DSP, DVD, video servers, automation systems, HDTV, 8-VSB modulation and the ATSC system. Richard Brice has worked as a senior design engineer in several of Europe's top broadcast equipment companies and has his own music production company.
Key Features
- A uniquely concise and readable guide to the technology of digital television
- New edition includes more information on HDTV (high definition) and ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committe) - the body that drew up the standards for Digital Television in the U.S.
- Written by an engineer for engineers, technicians and technical staff
Readership
Systems engineers, design engineers, manufacturers, broadcast engineers, service and installation engineers, sales staff, students, lecturers
Table of Contents
Foundations of television
Digital video and audio coding
Digital signal processing
Video data compression
Audio data compression
Digital audio production
Digital video production
The MPEG multiplex
Broadcasting digital video
Consumer digital technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2002
- Published:
- 17th October 2002
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080512730
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750657211
About the Author
Richard Brice
Commercial Director of Miranda Technologies, a global company specialising in television and channel-branding equipment. Worked previously as a senior designer in several of Britain’s top broadcast companies. Previously Richard worked for Pro Bel where he designed the Freeway product series. For this he was cited in Post Update magazine as “one of the twelve disciples of TV design”. Richard was also responsible for the stereo enhancement system `Francinstien’ and the ‘OM’ three-dimensional stereo system. Both these systems have been used on many records, tapes and CDs as well as on television and film scores.Richard is author of Multimedia and Virtual Reality, Music Engineering and Newnes Guide to Digital Television.Director, Electric Perception Ltd
Affiliations and Expertise
Commercial Director of Miranda Technologies, a global company specialising in television and channel-branding equipment in Saint-Laurent, Canada