Newnes Electronics Toolkit - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750637909, 9780080572666

Newnes Electronics Toolkit

2nd Edition

Authors: Geoff Philips
eBook ISBN: 9780080572666
Paperback ISBN: 9780750637909
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 15th July 1997
Page Count: 192
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
5700.00
4845.00
72.73
61.82
70.95
60.31
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
68.95
58.61
5700.00
4845.00
41.99
35.69
52.95
45.01
61.95
52.66
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The author has used his thirty years of experience in industry to draw together the basic information that is constantly in demand. Facts, formulae, data and charts are presented to help the engineer when designing, developing, evaluating, fault finding and repairing electronic circuits. The result is this handy workmate volume: a memory aid, tutor and reference source which is recommended to all electronics engineers, students and technicians and is best kept within reach at all times.

Have you ever wished for a concise and comprehensive guide to electronics concepts and rules of thumb? Have you ever been unable to source a component, or choose between two alternatives for a particular application? How much time do you spend searching for basic facts or manufacturer's specifications? What you want is the Newnes Electronics Toolkit.

Key Features

· Information on the current divider theorem alongside voltage dividers in the section on uses of a resistor · New sections on LEDs, fast recovery diodes and sensors and transducers · Enhanced audio section including voltage and current gain, decibels, bandwidth

Readership

Electronic engineers; technicians; designers; HND, GNVQ, first degree electronics students; amateurs.

Table of Contents

Resistors, Capacitors, Inductors, Semiconductors, Sensors and transducers, Circuit concepts, Electromagnetic compatibility, Sound, Light, Heat, Connections, Appendix, Bibliography, Index.

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080572666
Paperback ISBN:
9780750637909

About the Author

Geoff Philips

Reviews

'...[a] handy workmate: a memory aid, tutor and reference source which is recommended to all electronics engineers, students and technicians.' ELEKTOR ELECTRONICS, APRIL '98

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.