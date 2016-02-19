Newnes Electronics Assembly Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750616300, 9781483105376

Newnes Electronics Assembly Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: Keith Brindley
eBook ISBN: 9781483105376
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st March 1993
Page Count: 354
Details

No. of pages:
354
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483105376

About the Author

Keith Brindley

Keith is a freelance journalist whose whole life (well, apart from the wife, the kids, the music and the mountain bike) is computers. He's been writing about them (computers, that is) for over 18 years, in the meantime working as a teacher, lecturer, engineer, journalist and finally (for the last 12 years) freelance in the computing field. He fondly remembers his first contacts with the Commodore Pet, the various Sinclair oddities, the BBC, PC-DOS, MS-DOS, the Mac, and the various incarnations of Windows. He dreams of new software and hardware, he realises that writing about computers makes little compared to making computers or writing the software for them, he is fully committed to passing his experience along to and making computer-life easier for his readers, yet still enjoys what he's doing. Which can't be all bad!

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance writer and journalist on electronics. Independent PC Consultant.

