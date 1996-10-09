Newnes Digital Logic IC Pocket Book, Volume 3

This handy reference guide to modern '74'- series and '4000'- series digital ICs presents 620 useful and carefully selected circuits, diagrams, graphs and tables, supported by informative text and captions. Detailed descriptions of and practical applications information on more than 185 TTL and CMOS ICs are provided.

This wealth of information is clearly and logically arranged so that specific information can be quickly and easily located. Fifteen chapters cover from IC basics and TTL and CMOS principles, to the practical circuitry of logic ICs, waveform generators and multiplexers. While aimed at practical design engineers and technicians, this pocket book will also be of use to amateurs and students of electronics. The subject is dealt with in a readable and essentially non-mathematical manner, with the emphasis on practical 'user' information and circuitry.