Newnes Audio and Hi-Fi Engineer's Pocket Book

This is a concise collection of practical and relevant data for anyone working on, or interested in, sound systems. Since the second edition, the Sony Mini Disc has arrived, interest has grown in valve amplifiers and vintage radios, and new safety regulations are in force for public address systems; all of these are covered in this edition. Also included are further notes on the crossover network, and the latest exciting developments in surround sound.

The number of outdoor concerts is growing and place particular demands on sound systems, including the need for reinforcement. A new section gives basic tips. Surround sound developments are described in a further new section, outlining previous systems and how they worked, along with an account of how the ear actually distinguishes sound sources. All of the new material complements the wide coverage of the previous edition make this the most comprehensive little guide to audio and hi-fi.