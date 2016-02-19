Newnes Audio and Hi-Fi Engineer's Pocket Book
3rd Edition
Description
This is a concise collection of practical and relevant data for anyone working on, or interested in, sound systems. Since the second edition, the Sony Mini Disc has arrived, interest has grown in valve amplifiers and vintage radios, and new safety regulations are in force for public address systems; all of these are covered in this edition. Also included are further notes on the crossover network, and the latest exciting developments in surround sound.
The number of outdoor concerts is growing and place particular demands on sound systems, including the need for reinforcement. A new section gives basic tips. Surround sound developments are described in a further new section, outlining previous systems and how they worked, along with an account of how the ear actually distinguishes sound sources. All of the new material complements the wide coverage of the previous edition make this the most comprehensive little guide to audio and hi-fi.
Readership
Audio and Hi-fi engineers, technicians and enthusiasts
Table of Contents
Sound and acoustics; Microphones; The gramophone; Compact discs; Tape recording; High quality radio; Amplifiers; Loudspeakers; Surround sound and stereo; Public address; Facts and formulae
Details
216
- 216
English
- English
© Newnes 1994
- © Newnes 1994
5th December 1994
- 5th December 1994
Newnes
- Newnes
9781483292113
- 9781483292113
About the Author
Vivian Capel
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical author, audio consultant
Reviews
Reviews of previous editions: 'This modest looking little book is more than a gold mine of facts: it is one of the most wide-ranging reference works to cover audio I know of.' Hi-Fi World 'Highly recommended as a useful addition to any technician's toolbag.' - Electronic Technology. 'Concise reference work with a practical slant.' - Electronics & Wireless World. 'I was very impressed with the amount of useful audio information that has been gathered together and can confidently recommend the book to all those working in the audio field.' - Image Technology. 'The Audio & Hi-Fi Handbook covers a wide range of audio topics, giving concise and useful information in every area. It doesn't get bogged down in formulae and complicated design procedures, but touches the surface of just about every imaginable area of audio.' - Hi-Fi World, June 1995 'I can confidently recommend this title, especially to all those who are fairly new to the installation of sound systems.' - Sound & Communications Systems Internat., August 1995