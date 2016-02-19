Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry V5
1st Edition
With Applications and Interpretations
Description
Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry: With Applications and Interpretations, Volume V, presents discussions and reviews of procedures that may have a significant impact on the future progress of the science of nutrition. Comprised of seven chapters, this book discusses the nutritional and metabolic aspects of circadian rhythms; the relationship of amino acid requirements in terms of amino acid composition and availability from various food sources; and the characteristics of protein-calorie malnutrition. It also describes methods, biochemical mechanisms, and dietary factors that influence the metabolic conversion of dietary carbohydrates into lipid moieties. The book examines the influence of nutritional factors on ribosomal dynamics and discusses the isolation, physical, and biochemical characteristics of proteinase inhibitors found in soy and lima beans and other edible vegetable seeds. A novel method for determining the biological value of protein foodstuffs is also included. This book will be a valuable resource for graduate students and investigators in nutrition and other life sciences.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1 Nutritional and Metabolic Aspects of Circadian Rhythms
I. Introduction
II. Oral Activity
III. Salivary Secretion
IV. Gastric Acid Secretion
V. Pancreatic Function
VI. Blood Acid-Base Metabolism
VII. Circadian Rhythms of Blood Contents Possibly Related to Nutrition and Metabolism
VIII. Circadian Rhythms of Urinary Contents Possibly Related to Nutrition and Metabolism
IX. Effect of Nutritional Alterations on Rhythms
X. Time-Zone Changes and Phase Shifts
XI. Circadian Rhythms of Human Susceptibility to Drugs
XII. Circadian Variation in Duration of Drug Excretion
XIII. Discussion
References
2 Effects of Protein Quality and Quantity on Protein Utilization
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Protein Quality and Quantity on Body Composition
III. Basis of Methods for Protein Evaluation
IV. Effect of Level of Protein on Bioassay Values
V. Amino Acid Requirements for Maintenance and Growth
VI. Comparison of Human and Rat Bioassays for Protein Quality
VII. Protein Rating System
VIII. Conclusions and Suggestions for Future Study
References
3 The Biochemical Aspects of Protein-Calorie Malnutrition
I. Introduction
II. Intestinal Mucosa in Protein-Calorie Malnutrition
III. Protein Metabolism in Protein-Calorie Malnutrition
IV. Fat Metabolism in Protein-Calorie Malnutrition
V. Carbohydrate Metabolism
VI. Energy Metabolism
VII. Water and Electrolyte Metabolism and Trace Minerals
VIII. Vitamins in Protein-Calorie Malnutrition
IX. Hormones in Protein-Calorie Malnutrition
References
4 Dietary Carbohydrate: Triglyceride Interrelationships in Man
I. Introduction
II. Biochemistry of Triglyceride
III. Transport of Lipid
IV. New Methods of Estimation
V. Dietary Carbohydrate as a Source of Depot Fat
VI. Dietary Carbohydrate and Liver Triglyceride
VII. Dietary Carbohydrate and Serum Triglyceride
VIII. Some Factors Which Affect the Triglyceride Response to Dietary Carbohydrate
IX. Dietary Carbohydrate and Skin Triglyceride
X. Dietary Carbohydrate and the Mammary Gland
XI. Conclusions
References
5 Influence of Nutritional Factors on Ribosomal Dynamics
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Function of Polysomes
III. Effect of Nutrients on Polysomal Assembly
IV. Problems in Polysome Preparation
V. Concluding Remarks
References
6 Antitrypsin Factors
I. Introduction
II. Isolation
III. Physical Characteristics
IV. Nutrition
References
7 Self-Selective Alimentation. A New Experimental Model: Separate Feeding
I. Introduction
II. Principle and Method
III. The Relationship between Caloric and Nitrogen Intake
IV. Application of the Experimental Model
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158404