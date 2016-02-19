Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry V5

Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry: With Applications and Interpretations, Volume V, presents discussions and reviews of procedures that may have a significant impact on the future progress of the science of nutrition. Comprised of seven chapters, this book discusses the nutritional and metabolic aspects of circadian rhythms; the relationship of amino acid requirements in terms of amino acid composition and availability from various food sources; and the characteristics of protein-calorie malnutrition. It also describes methods, biochemical mechanisms, and dietary factors that influence the metabolic conversion of dietary carbohydrates into lipid moieties. The book examines the influence of nutritional factors on ribosomal dynamics and discusses the isolation, physical, and biochemical characteristics of proteinase inhibitors found in soy and lima beans and other edible vegetable seeds. A novel method for determining the biological value of protein foodstuffs is also included. This book will be a valuable resource for graduate students and investigators in nutrition and other life sciences.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1 Nutritional and Metabolic Aspects of Circadian Rhythms

I. Introduction

II. Oral Activity

III. Salivary Secretion

IV. Gastric Acid Secretion

V. Pancreatic Function

VI. Blood Acid-Base Metabolism

VII. Circadian Rhythms of Blood Contents Possibly Related to Nutrition and Metabolism

VIII. Circadian Rhythms of Urinary Contents Possibly Related to Nutrition and Metabolism

IX. Effect of Nutritional Alterations on Rhythms

X. Time-Zone Changes and Phase Shifts

XI. Circadian Rhythms of Human Susceptibility to Drugs

XII. Circadian Variation in Duration of Drug Excretion

XIII. Discussion

References

2 Effects of Protein Quality and Quantity on Protein Utilization

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Protein Quality and Quantity on Body Composition

III. Basis of Methods for Protein Evaluation

IV. Effect of Level of Protein on Bioassay Values

V. Amino Acid Requirements for Maintenance and Growth

VI. Comparison of Human and Rat Bioassays for Protein Quality

VII. Protein Rating System

VIII. Conclusions and Suggestions for Future Study

References

3 The Biochemical Aspects of Protein-Calorie Malnutrition

I. Introduction

II. Intestinal Mucosa in Protein-Calorie Malnutrition

III. Protein Metabolism in Protein-Calorie Malnutrition

IV. Fat Metabolism in Protein-Calorie Malnutrition

V. Carbohydrate Metabolism

VI. Energy Metabolism

VII. Water and Electrolyte Metabolism and Trace Minerals

VIII. Vitamins in Protein-Calorie Malnutrition

IX. Hormones in Protein-Calorie Malnutrition

References

4 Dietary Carbohydrate: Triglyceride Interrelationships in Man

I. Introduction

II. Biochemistry of Triglyceride

III. Transport of Lipid

IV. New Methods of Estimation

V. Dietary Carbohydrate as a Source of Depot Fat

VI. Dietary Carbohydrate and Liver Triglyceride

VII. Dietary Carbohydrate and Serum Triglyceride

VIII. Some Factors Which Affect the Triglyceride Response to Dietary Carbohydrate

IX. Dietary Carbohydrate and Skin Triglyceride

X. Dietary Carbohydrate and the Mammary Gland

XI. Conclusions

References

5 Influence of Nutritional Factors on Ribosomal Dynamics

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Function of Polysomes

III. Effect of Nutrients on Polysomal Assembly

IV. Problems in Polysome Preparation

V. Concluding Remarks

References

6 Antitrypsin Factors

I. Introduction

II. Isolation

III. Physical Characteristics

IV. Nutrition

References

7 Self-Selective Alimentation. A New Experimental Model: Separate Feeding

I. Introduction

II. Principle and Method

III. The Relationship between Caloric and Nitrogen Intake

IV. Application of the Experimental Model

References

