Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry V3
1st Edition
With applications and interpretations
Description
Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry: With Applications and Interpretations, Volume III presents the pressing problems in emergency feeding of populations in developing areas of the world with emphasis on the need for simple procedures to assess utilization of dietary proteins. This book reviews the criterion of protein utilization and considers the important components of protein metabolism. Organized into 11 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the metabolic changes induced by deficiencies of essential nutrients. This text then examines the problems of human protein needs in the light of the food habits of vegetarians. Other chapters explore lipid metabolism in terms of its dynamic mechanisms. This book discusses as well the significance of minerals in the utilization of primary foodstuffs, namely, carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. The final chapter deals with the methodology for studies in human nutrition. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, graduate students, and clinical researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors to this Volume
Preface
Contents of other Volumes
1 Urinary Excretion of Amino Acids
I. Introduction
II. Free Amino Nitrogen
III. Amino Acid Metabolites
IV. Normal Urinary Free Amino Acid Pattern
V. Amino Acid Excretion in Abnormal States
VI. Analytical Methods
VII. Summary
2 Nutritional Aspects of Protein Reserves
I. Introduction
II. Development of Concept of Protein Reserves
III. Protein Reserves in the Growing Animal
IV. Protein Reserves in the Adult
V. Nature and Site of Protein Reserves
VI. Usefulness of Protein Reserves
VII. Implications
3 In Vitro Protein Evaluation
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Scores
III. Integrated Amino Acid Indices
IV. Chemical Methods of Evaluating Protein Quality
V. Enzymatic and Microbiological Methods for Measuring Protein Quality
VI. The Pepsin Digest-Residue (PDR) Amino Acid Index
VII. Modifications of the PDR Index
VIII. Conclusion
4 Availability of Plant Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Plant Protein Resources
III. Amino Acid Composition
IV. Nutritive Value
V. Nitrogen Balance Studies in Humans on Vegetarian Diets Based Mainly on Cereals and Millets (with and without Amino Acid Supplementation)
VI. Use of Plant Proteins in Child Feeding
VII. Discussion
VIII. Summary
5 Lipoprotein Transport
I. Introduction
II. Chylomicron Formation
III. Disposal of Chylomicrons
IV. Free Fatty Acid Mobilization
V. Triglycerides of Plasma Lipoproteins
VI. Cholesterol of Plasma Lipoproteins
VII. Proteins of Plasma Lipoproteins
VIII. Energy Expenditure Derived from Fat
IX. Carbohydrate-Lipid Interrelationships
X. Alcohol-Induced Hyperlipemia
6 Chemical Assay of Adrenocorticosteroids
I. Introduction
II. Source and Preparation of Test Material
III. Chromatographic Separations
IV. Fluorescence Assay
V. Radioisotope Assay
VI. Other Physical Methods
7 Studies of Zinc Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Analysis
III. Zinc in Tissues
IV. Biochemically Recognized Functions
V. Accumulation and Turnover of Zinc-65 in Animal Tissues
VI. Zinc-Hormone Interrelations
VII. The Zinc-Deficiency Syndrome
VIII. Zinc Requirements and Dietary Factors Influencing Utilization
IX. Clinical Aspects
X. Toxicity
8 Folates in Human Nutrition
I. Introduction
II. General and Chemical
III. Biochemical Functions of Folic Acid
IV. Folate Absorption, Tissue Distribution, and Excretion
V. Minimal Daily Requirement for Folic Acid
VI. Clinical and Laboratory Findings in Folate Deficiency
VII. Interrelations of Folate with Vitamin B12 and Ascorbate
9 Functional Evaluation of Nutritional Status: Thiamine
I. Introduction
II. Thiamine Evaluation
III. Methods
Author Index
Subject Index
