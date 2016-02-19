Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry V3

Newer Methods of Nutritional Biochemistry: With Applications and Interpretations, Volume III presents the pressing problems in emergency feeding of populations in developing areas of the world with emphasis on the need for simple procedures to assess utilization of dietary proteins. This book reviews the criterion of protein utilization and considers the important components of protein metabolism. Organized into 11 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the metabolic changes induced by deficiencies of essential nutrients. This text then examines the problems of human protein needs in the light of the food habits of vegetarians. Other chapters explore lipid metabolism in terms of its dynamic mechanisms. This book discusses as well the significance of minerals in the utilization of primary foodstuffs, namely, carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. The final chapter deals with the methodology for studies in human nutrition. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists, graduate students, and clinical researchers.