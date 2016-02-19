New Trends in Urban Planning
1st Edition
Studies in Housing, Urban Design and Planning
Description
New Trends in Urban Planning: Studies in Housing, Urban Design and Planning presents the trends in urban planning with a wide array of theory and practice in various countries. This book deals with the overall problems facing urban planners in their striving at an enhanced quality of life in human settlements.
Organized into seven panels encompassing 29 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the planning aspects of a general nature. This text then highlights some of the important trends in the recent change of focus due to the view that the settlement is a better contemporary definition than urban planning. Other chapters consider that the theory and practice of urban planning is found to be inadequate for the purpose of remedying deficiencies in urban areas. The final chapter deals with the specific developments that are taking place in Israel and elsewhere.
This book is a valuable resource for teachers, practitioners, researchers, administrators, and politicians.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Panel 1 Town & Regional Planning
Introductory Note
1. From Urban Planning to Settlement Planning
2. Monitoring and Review in the Planning Process: Some Practical Problems
3. Policy-Planning-Implementation: The Missing Link
4. An Application of Non-Metric Techniques in the Dan Metropolitan Region
5. Onwards From Urban Design
6. The Urban Public Space Network as a Planning Concept
7. The Rurban Village
Panel 2 Land Use Evaluation
Introductory Note
8. The Problem of Setting Flexible Norms for Land Allocation for Public Facilities
9. New Trends in Land Use Planning - The Environmental Input
10. New Methods of Financing Urban Growth
Panel 3 New Trends in Housing
Introductory Note
11. Habitability - Occupant's Needs and Dwelling Satisfaction
12. Decision Models for the Evaluation of Housing: A Literature Review
13. Home Ownership, The Rental Market and the Cost of Housing
Panel 4 Social Analysis & Social Planning
Introductory Note
14. Human Values in Urban Architecture
15. The Trade-Off Between Density and other Objectives: A Re-examination of Planning Norms
16. Residential Density in Urban Planning
17. Designing for HtDIlan Behavior: Some Performance Guidelines for the Design and Evaluation of Environmental Spaces in the Dwelling
18. New Attitudes to Social Indicators in the Evaluation of "Quality of Life"
19. Recent Developments in Community Participation in Urban Planning in the United States
Panel 5 Psychological Aspects in Urban Planning
Introductory Note
20. Emotional Loading of Environmental Perceptions: A Contribution to Architectural Psychology
21. Privacy and Crowding - Their Meaning in the Urban Context
22. The Man in the Street: Notes on the Existential Meaning of the Street and its Spatial Implications
Panel 6 Urban Planning in Arid Zones
Introductory Note
23. Policy Trends in and Proposed Strategies for Arid-Zone Development
24. Regions as Growth Poles: The Negev as a Case Study
25. Planning Settlements for upland Arid Regions: An Overview of Environmental and Building Considerations
26. A Case for Local Architecture in an Arid Zone: The Negev Desert in Israel
Panel 7 Urbanization in Israel
Introductory Note
27. Geographic Re-Evaluation of Town Distribution in Israel
28. Community Approach to Town Planning
29. Migration Patterns and National Settlement Policies
Appendix — Symposium Membership
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483145761