New Trends in Urban Planning: Studies in Housing, Urban Design and Planning presents the trends in urban planning with a wide array of theory and practice in various countries. This book deals with the overall problems facing urban planners in their striving at an enhanced quality of life in human settlements.

Organized into seven panels encompassing 29 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the planning aspects of a general nature. This text then highlights some of the important trends in the recent change of focus due to the view that the settlement is a better contemporary definition than urban planning. Other chapters consider that the theory and practice of urban planning is found to be inadequate for the purpose of remedying deficiencies in urban areas. The final chapter deals with the specific developments that are taking place in Israel and elsewhere.

This book is a valuable resource for teachers, practitioners, researchers, administrators, and politicians.