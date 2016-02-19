New Trends in Urban Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080242668, 9781483145761

New Trends in Urban Planning

1st Edition

Studies in Housing, Urban Design and Planning

Editors: Dan Soen
eBook ISBN: 9781483145761
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 370
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

New Trends in Urban Planning: Studies in Housing, Urban Design and Planning presents the trends in urban planning with a wide array of theory and practice in various countries. This book deals with the overall problems facing urban planners in their striving at an enhanced quality of life in human settlements.

Organized into seven panels encompassing 29 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the planning aspects of a general nature. This text then highlights some of the important trends in the recent change of focus due to the view that the settlement is a better contemporary definition than urban planning. Other chapters consider that the theory and practice of urban planning is found to be inadequate for the purpose of remedying deficiencies in urban areas. The final chapter deals with the specific developments that are taking place in Israel and elsewhere.

This book is a valuable resource for teachers, practitioners, researchers, administrators, and politicians.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Panel 1 Town & Regional Planning

Introductory Note

1. From Urban Planning to Settlement Planning

2. Monitoring and Review in the Planning Process: Some Practical Problems

3. Policy-Planning-Implementation: The Missing Link

4. An Application of Non-Metric Techniques in the Dan Metropolitan Region

5. Onwards From Urban Design

6. The Urban Public Space Network as a Planning Concept

7. The Rurban Village

Panel 2 Land Use Evaluation

Introductory Note

8. The Problem of Setting Flexible Norms for Land Allocation for Public Facilities

9. New Trends in Land Use Planning - The Environmental Input

10. New Methods of Financing Urban Growth

Panel 3 New Trends in Housing

Introductory Note

11. Habitability - Occupant's Needs and Dwelling Satisfaction

12. Decision Models for the Evaluation of Housing: A Literature Review

13. Home Ownership, The Rental Market and the Cost of Housing

Panel 4 Social Analysis & Social Planning

Introductory Note

14. Human Values in Urban Architecture

15. The Trade-Off Between Density and other Objectives: A Re-examination of Planning Norms

16. Residential Density in Urban Planning

17. Designing for HtDIlan Behavior: Some Performance Guidelines for the Design and Evaluation of Environmental Spaces in the Dwelling

18. New Attitudes to Social Indicators in the Evaluation of "Quality of Life"

19. Recent Developments in Community Participation in Urban Planning in the United States

Panel 5 Psychological Aspects in Urban Planning

Introductory Note

20. Emotional Loading of Environmental Perceptions: A Contribution to Architectural Psychology

21. Privacy and Crowding - Their Meaning in the Urban Context

22. The Man in the Street: Notes on the Existential Meaning of the Street and its Spatial Implications

Panel 6 Urban Planning in Arid Zones

Introductory Note

23. Policy Trends in and Proposed Strategies for Arid-Zone Development

24. Regions as Growth Poles: The Negev as a Case Study

25. Planning Settlements for upland Arid Regions: An Overview of Environmental and Building Considerations

26. A Case for Local Architecture in an Arid Zone: The Negev Desert in Israel

Panel 7 Urbanization in Israel

Introductory Note

27. Geographic Re-Evaluation of Town Distribution in Israel

28. Community Approach to Town Planning

29. Migration Patterns and National Settlement Policies

Appendix — Symposium Membership

Index

Details

No. of pages:
370
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145761

About the Editor

Dan Soen

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.