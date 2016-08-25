New Trends in the Treatment of Sarcoma: An Issue of Surgical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323463379, 9780323463386

New Trends in the Treatment of Sarcoma: An Issue of Surgical Clinics of North America, Volume 96-5

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Farma Andrea Porpiglia
eBook ISBN: 9780323463386
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323463379
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th August 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Jeffrey M. Farma and Andrea Porpiglia, is devoted to Sarcoma. They have assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Epidemiology and Etiology of Sarcomas; Management of Extremity Sarcomas; Management of Retroperitoneal Sarcomas; Management of Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans; Management of Desmoids; Management of Truncal Sarcomas; Management of Bone Sarcomas; Management of Pediatric Sarcomas; Local Recurrence of Sarcomas; Management of Metastatic Disease; Imaging of Sarcomas; Management of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors; Management of Breast Sarcoma; Chemotherapy for Sarcomas; Pathology and Classification of Sarcomas; Radiation Therapy for Sarcomas; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323463386
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323463379

About the Authors

Jeffrey Farma Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgical Oncology Fox Chase Cancer Center Philadelphia, PA

Andrea Porpiglia Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgical Oncology Fox Chase Cancer Center Philadelphia, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.