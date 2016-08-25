New Trends in the Treatment of Sarcoma: An Issue of Surgical Clinics of North America, Volume 96-5
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Jeffrey M. Farma and Andrea Porpiglia, is devoted to Sarcoma. They have assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Epidemiology and Etiology of Sarcomas; Management of Extremity Sarcomas; Management of Retroperitoneal Sarcomas; Management of Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans; Management of Desmoids; Management of Truncal Sarcomas; Management of Bone Sarcomas; Management of Pediatric Sarcomas; Local Recurrence of Sarcomas; Management of Metastatic Disease; Imaging of Sarcomas; Management of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors; Management of Breast Sarcoma; Chemotherapy for Sarcomas; Pathology and Classification of Sarcomas; Radiation Therapy for Sarcomas; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 25th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323463386
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323463379
About the Authors
Jeffrey Farma Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Surgical Oncology Fox Chase Cancer Center Philadelphia, PA
Andrea Porpiglia Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Surgical Oncology Fox Chase Cancer Center Philadelphia, PA