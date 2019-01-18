New Trends in Natural Dyes for Textiles
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Newer Natural Dyes for Various Textiles
2. Isolation and Characterization of the Colorant Molecules From Each Dye Plant
3. Structure-Mordant Interaction and the Use of Biomordants and Enzymes
4. Dyeing Application of Newer Natural Dyes on Cotton Silk and Wool With Fastness Properties, CIE Lab Values, and Shade Card
5. Medicinal Properties of Natural Dye Plants
Description
New Trends in Natural Dyes for Textiles addresses 20 natural dyes that are finding innovative uses in industry and academia. It comprehensively addresses issues relating to natural dyes and dyeing problems, including efficient extraction and standardization of dyes, dyes structure, dyes characterization and identification. Readers working in the dyeing of textiles will learn how to improve practices to minimize environmental pollution, avoid bad dyeing, and select the best mordants to fix colorant compounds. Key benefits of natural dyes over synthetic are examined in detail, providing readers with an understanding of the importance of natural dyes and the proper methods for applying them.
Key Features
- Provides suitable extraction processes for each of the 20 dyes described
- Offers complete and practical coverage of the whole dyeing process, from source selection to post-treatments
- Covers practical advice on the application of these dyes to cotton, silk and wool
Readership
Textile colorists from industry and academia, including dye technicians, and those engaged in textile dye research and development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 18th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081027738
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081026861
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Padma Vankar Author
Padma Shree Vankar is a Research Advisor at Bombay Textile Research Association (BTRA), India. She had previously worked as consultant at the Facility for Ecological and Analytical Testing (FEAT), Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Dr. Vankar has been conducting research into textile dyes and colorants for more than 30 years and working in the field of natural dyeing for the past 14 years. She has published 130 peer-reviewed articles and six books and has obtained an Indian patent relating to natural dye. Besides lecturing and guiding PhD students when she was at IIT Kanpur, she delivers training programs to industrial dye technicians and has been involved in the production of three documentaries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bombay Textile Research Association (BTRA), India
Dhara Shukla Author
Dhara Shukla is a Senior Research Associate at the FEAT Laboratory, IIT Kanpur. Her research is focused on dyeing, with newer Natural dyes, Nanochemistry and its application in textiles and Heavy metal mitigation with fungal and other biotic sources.
Affiliations and Expertise
FEAT Laboratory, IIT Kanpur.