New Trends in Basic and Clinical Research of Glaucoma: A Neurodegenerative Disease of the Visual System Part A, Volume 220
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Giacinto Bagetta Carlo Nucci
eBook ISBN: 9780444635693
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444635662
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2015
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents
<?xml version="1.0"?>
- Preface
- Part A
- Chapter 1: Retinal neurodegeneration in experimental glaucoma
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Results and Discussion
- 4 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 2: Retinal ganglion cell apoptotic pathway in glaucoma: Initiating and downstream mechanisms
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Initial Insult—BDNF and Neurotrophic Factor Deprivation
- 3 The MAP-Kinase Pathway in Glaucoma
- 4 JNK
- 5 p38
- 6 ERK
- 7 The BCL-2 Family
- 8 Caspases and Inhibitor of Apoptosis Proteins
- 9 Normal Tension Glaucoma
- 10 Limitations
- 11 Summary
- Chapter 3: The contribution of the sclera and lamina cribrosa to the pathogenesis of glaucoma: Diagnostic and treatment implications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Interaction of PPS, Lamina Cribrosa, and IOP
- 3 Pathological Changes in the Sclera and ONH in Glaucoma
- 4 Role of Experimental Animal Models
- 5 Scleral and ONH Changes in Mouse Glaucoma
- 6 Remodeling of the ONH in Glaucoma
- 7 Connective Tissue-Based Therapies to Alter Glaucoma Damage
- 8 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 4: Autophagy dysregulation and the fate of retinal ganglion cells in glaucomatous optic neuropathy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Basics of Autophagy: Mechanisms, Regulation, and Functions
- 3 Autophagy and RGC Death in Glaucoma Models
- 4 Aging, Autophagy, and Glaucoma
- 5 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 5: Advances in glaucoma genetics
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Familial Linkage Analysis: causative POAG Disease Genes
- 3 Association Studies for POAG
- 4 Perspective
- Chapter 6: Oxidative stress and mitochondrial failure in the pathogenesis of glaucoma neurodegeneration
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mitochondrial Involvement in Glaucoma Pathogenesis
- 3 Oxidative Stress in Eye Diseases
- 4 Antioxidants and Glaucoma. Improving Glaucoma Prognosis by Applying Targeted Neuroprotection
- 5 Final Remarks
- Chapter 7: Macro- and microglial responses in the fellow eyes contralateral to glaucomatous eyes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Contralateral Eye is Involved in Some Experimental Glaucoma Models
- 3 RGC Damage After Axonal Injury: Optic-Nerve Crush and Optic-Nerve Section
- 4 RGC Damage After IOP Elevation
- 5 Mechanisms Responsible for Contralateral Eye Involvement
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 8: Retinal and optic nerve changes in glaucoma: From animal study to clinical implication
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Confocal Scanning Laser Tomography
- 3 Scanning Laser Polarimetry
- 4 Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography
- 5 Adaptive Optics Confocal Scanning Laser Tomography
- 6 Summary
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 9: Lymphatic drainage from the eye: A new target for therapy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Aqueous Humor Dynamics and IOP
- 3 The Role of Ocular Lymphatics in Aqueous Humor Drainage
- 4 Lymphatics: A Novel Treatment Target for Glaucoma
- 5 Key Challenges
- 6 Significance
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 10: Retinal ganglion cell dendrite pathology and synapse loss: Implications for glaucoma
- Abstract
- 1 Does Dendritic Pathology Contribute to Vision Loss in Glaucoma?
- 2 Morphological Diversity of RGC Dendrites: An Embarrassment of Riches
- 3 Axonal Injury Triggers Pathological Changes in RGC Dendrites
- 4 Mechanisms That Regulate Dendrite and Synapse Stability
- 5 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 11: MicroRNA target prediction in glaucoma
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- Chapter 12: Stem cell approaches to glaucoma: from aqueous outflow modulation to retinal neuroprotection
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Stem Cells
- 3 Aqueous Outflow Modulation
- 4 Retinal Neuroprotection
- 5 RGC Replacement and Regeneration
- 6 Delivery Methods
- 7 Clinical Application and Translation
- 8 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 13: Natural compounds and retinal ganglion cell neuroprotection
- Abstract
- 1 Background
- 2 Cannabinoids
- 3 Coenzyme Q
- 4 Erigeron breviscapus
- 5 Erythropoietin
- 6 Estrogens
- 7 Flavonoids
- 8 Forskolin
- 9 Lycium barbarum
- 10 Neuroglobin
- 11 Prostaglandins
- 12 Taurine
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 14: Rho kinase inhibitor AMA0526 improves surgical outcome in a rabbit model of glaucoma filtration surgery
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Materials and Methods
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- Index
- Other volumes in progress in brain research
Description
New Trends in Basic and Clinical Research of Glaucoma: A Neurodegenerative Disease of the Visual System is the latest volume from Progress in Brain Research focusing on new trends in basic and clinical research of glaucoma. This established international series examines major areas of basic and clinical research within neuroscience, as well as emerging subfields.
Key Features
- This well-established international series examines major areas of basic and clinical research within neuroscience, as well as emerging subfields
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 1st October 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444635693
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444635662
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Giacinto Bagetta Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Calabria, Arcavata di Rende, Italy
Carlo Nucci Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.