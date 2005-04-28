New Theories for Chemistry
1st Edition
Many new developments, related to the interpretation and importance of symmetry relationships, quantum mechanics, general relativity, field theory and mathematics have occurred in the second half of the 20th century without having a visible impact on chemical thinking. By re-examining basic theories, The New Theories for Chemistry aims to introduce a new understanding of old concepts, such as electron spin, The Periodic Table and electronegativity. The book focuses on the new mathematical concepts that enable the exploration of interactions between particles, waves and fields within a chemical context, and is packed with examples to support its arguments. The author adopts a practical approach and topics are arranged sequentially, from the mathematical basis through to general concepts. An essential reference source, this book is suitable for physicists, theoretical and physical chemists, as well as students and researchers working in the field.
The Symmetry Laws of Nature
Introduction
Group Theory and Symmetry
Symmetry and the Laws of Nature
Quantum Theory and Symmetry
Field Symmetries
Symmetry in Theories
Mathematical Structures in Chemistry
Introduction
Number Theory
Periodic Laws
Atomic and Nuclear Strusture
Space-Time Structure
Bohmian Mechanics
Historical Introduction
The Quantum Limit
The Ontological Interpretation
Nonlocality
Stationary States
Angular Momentum
Chemical Significance
Structure of the Electron
Introduction
Historical Development
The Quantum View
Distortion of Space
Wave Model of the Electron
Electronic Charge
Geometrical Model of the Electron
The Real Electron
Electronic Interactions
Chemical Aspects
Chemical Concepts
Introduction
The Chemical Problem
Compressed Atoms
Molecular Cohesion
The Valence State
Electronegativity
Chemical Equilibrium
Chemical Reaction
Chemical Bonding
The Chemical Vacuum
Molecular Structure
Introduction
Conventional Theory
Experimental Study of Molecular Structure
Molecular Conformation
Conformational Analysis
The Chemical World
Introduction
Five-dimensional Space-time
Topology of World Space
The Geometry of Quantum Events
Chemical Effects
- 292
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- 28th April 2005
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080458366
- 9780444518675
Jan C.A. Boeyens
Department of Chemistry, University of Pretoria, Pretoria, South Africa
"The book is recommended for theoretical chemists, graduate level and up, and possibly for very advanced undergraduates." --Choice