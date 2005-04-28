New Theories for Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444518675, 9780080458366

New Theories for Chemistry

1st Edition

Authors: Jan C.A. Boeyens
eBook ISBN: 9780080458366
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444518675
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th April 2005
Page Count: 292
Description

Many new developments, related to the interpretation and importance of symmetry relationships, quantum mechanics, general relativity, field theory and mathematics have occurred in the second half of the 20th century without having a visible impact on chemical thinking. By re-examining basic theories, The New Theories for Chemistry aims to introduce a new understanding of old concepts, such as electron spin, The Periodic Table and electronegativity. The book focuses on the new mathematical concepts that enable the exploration of interactions between particles, waves and fields within a chemical context, and is packed with examples to support its arguments. The author adopts a practical approach and topics are arranged sequentially, from the mathematical basis through to general concepts. An essential reference source, this book is suitable for physicists, theoretical and physical chemists, as well as students and researchers working in the field.

Key Features

  • Re-examines basic theories, such as electronegativity and electron spin, and introduces new theory
  • Full of practical experiments and examples
  • Is an excellent single reference source

Readership

Theoretical and physical chemists. Physicists. Students and researchers at university and institutional libraries

Table of Contents

The Symmetry Laws of Nature Introduction
Group Theory and Symmetry
Symmetry and the Laws of Nature
Quantum Theory and Symmetry
Field Symmetries
Symmetry in Theories

Mathematical Structures in Chemistry Introduction
Number Theory
Periodic Laws
Atomic and Nuclear Strusture
Space-Time Structure

Bohmian Mechanics Historical Introduction
The Quantum Limit
The Ontological Interpretation
Nonlocality
Stationary States
Angular Momentum
Chemical Significance

Structure of the Electron Introduction
Historical Development
The Quantum View
Distortion of Space
Wave Model of the Electron
Electronic Charge
Geometrical Model of the Electron
The Real Electron
Electronic Interactions
Chemical Aspects

Chemical Concepts Introduction
The Chemical Problem
Compressed Atoms
Molecular Cohesion
The Valence State
Electronegativity
Chemical Equilibrium
Chemical Reaction
Chemical Bonding
The Chemical Vacuum

Molecular Structure Introduction
Conventional Theory
Experimental Study of Molecular Structure
Molecular Conformation
Conformational Analysis

The Chemical World Introduction
Five-dimensional Space-time
Topology of World Space
The Geometry of Quantum Events
Chemical Effects

About the Author

Jan C.A. Boeyens

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, University of Pretoria, Pretoria, South Africa

Reviews

"The book is recommended for theoretical chemists, graduate level and up, and possibly for very advanced undergraduates." --Choice

