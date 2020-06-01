New Technologies for Power System Operation and Analysis
1st Edition
Description
The modern power grid is highly penetrated by uncertain renewables resulting in more complexities, reduced reliability and lower efficiency of large-scale power systems, differing from the conventional power systems. New Technologies for Power System Operation and Analysis will help solve these problems with relevant analysis and guidelines that will accurately address these concerns.
The book first considers the very latest developments in renewable energy integration and system operation, including electricity markets, wide-area monitoring systems and forecasting. And secondly it can provide deep and comprehensive analysis of modern power system technology.
Helping readers quickly grasp the essential information needed to address the ever-increasing renewable energy integration operational challenges, this new book looks at basic power system mathematical models, advanced renewable integration and system optimizations from transmission and distribution system sides, as well as discussing power system monitoring with big data. Considering the integration of multi-energy resources, the power system is studied with different energy resources such as wind, solar, gas and petroleum making this a useful reference for all engineers interested in power system operation.
Key Features
- Includes codes in MATLAB® and Python
- Covers a complete analysis of all new and relevant power system techonologies
- Looks at the impact on modern power system operation at the advanced level with detailed technical insights
Readership
Modern power system engineers, technology analysers, professional researchers and engineers
Table of Contents
1. Power system basic
Mathematical model
Power flow computation
Static security analysis
2. Renewable energy integration and system operation (focusing on optimization and control)
Fundamentals of wind power and solar power
Wind Power
Solar Power
Large scale transmission network
Frequency control
Wind inverter Control
Stability control
Distribution network
PV inverter control through optimal power flow
Voltage control
3. Modern electricity market
Wholesale electricity market
Bid-based, security-constrained, economic dispatch with nodal price
Risk management
Electricity market in different countries
Retail electricity market
Electricity market experience
Capacity market
4. Wide area monitoring of modern power systems (Big data)
Synchrophasor measurement devices and network
State estimation in Modern Power Systems
Wide area monitoring and anomaly analysis
5. Modern forecasting technology
Renewable energy forecasting
Wind forecasting
Solar forecasting
Load forecasting
State forecasting
6. Multi-energy sources integration
Gas-power integration
Petroleum-power integration
Water-power integration
High-speed train integration
7. Multi-system integration
Energy Internet
Communication network integration
Transportation network integration
Internet of things integration
Social Energy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128201688
About the Editor
Huaiguang Jiang
Dr. Huaiguang Jiang is a Postdoctoral Researcher in National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s Power System Engineering Center. He specializes in synchrophasor applications, renewable energy integration, smart grid, signal processing, time-frequency analysis, big data, and machine learning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Postdoctoral Researcher, National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s Power System Engineering Center
Yingchen Zhang
Dr. Yingchen Zhang is a group manager leading the Sensing and Predictive Analytics Group of Power System Engineering Center at National Renewable Energy Laboratory. He has more than 10 years of experience in the electric power industry in the areas of power systems sensing and monitoring, operation and planning, and renewable integration at NREL and CAISO. He has authored more than 60 peer-reviewed publications and holds one U.S. patent. His key areas of expertise are in sensing, measurement and data analytics in power systems' applications, advanced energy management systems for future grids.
Affiliations and Expertise
Group Manager, National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Eduard Muljadi
Dr. Eduard Muljadi is a Principal Engineer at National Renewable Energy Laboratory. His research projects are in the fields of electric machines, power electronics, and power systems, with emphasis on renewable energy applications. He has been involved with many different projects for industry and utilities, including variable speed wind turbine development; electric machine design and optimization; isolated operations (battery charging, self-excitation, and water pumping); and wind power plant design (collector system equivalent), operation, dynamic model development, and system integration. He has written numerous publications, was the recipient of an IEEE Prize Paper, and a Fellow of the IEEE. He holds two patents in renewable energy power conversion for a variable speed wind turbine generator and a peak power tracker for photovoltaic applications. He collaborates with the Utility Wind Integration Group, Western Electricity Coordinating Council, Midwest Independent System Operator, and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas in the area of dynamic modelling and analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Engineer, National Renewable Energy Laboratory