The modern power grid is highly penetrated by uncertain renewables resulting in more complexities, reduced reliability and lower efficiency of large-scale power systems, differing from the conventional power systems. New Technologies for Power System Operation and Analysis will help solve these problems with relevant analysis and guidelines that will accurately address these concerns.

The book first considers the very latest developments in renewable energy integration and system operation, including electricity markets, wide-area monitoring systems and forecasting. And secondly it can provide deep and comprehensive analysis of modern power system technology.

Helping readers quickly grasp the essential information needed to address the ever-increasing renewable energy integration operational challenges, this new book looks at basic power system mathematical models, advanced renewable integration and system optimizations from transmission and distribution system sides, as well as discussing power system monitoring with big data. Considering the integration of multi-energy resources, the power system is studied with different energy resources such as wind, solar, gas and petroleum making this a useful reference for all engineers interested in power system operation.