New Techniques for the Study of Electrodes and Their Reactions, Volume 29

Volume 29 gives an account of new techniques for the study of electrodes and their reactions. It extends and complements Volumes 26 and 27 of the series which provide an introductory treatment of modern electrochemical methodology and reactions. This volume covers the various branches of spectroelectrochemistry and also some recent purely electrochemical advances. In-situ spectroelectrochemical techniques are covered by chapters on infrared, Raman, EPR, ellipsometry, electroreflectance, and photocurrent spectroscopy. Ex-situ UHV experiments are treated in a separate chapter. New electrochemical directions are described in chapters on hydrodynamic methods, channel electrodes, and microelectrodes. A final chapter covers computing strategies for the on-line accumulation and processing of electrochemical data.