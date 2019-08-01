New Techniques for Management of ‘Inoperable’ Gliomas
1st Edition
New Techniques for Management of 'Inoperable' Gliomas radically challenges the assumption that certain gliomas cannot be removed with modern techniques, contesting stereotypical thinking and establishing new paradigms in the field. Gliomas are primary brain tumors which are often fatal. Recent data has demonstrated that despite the fact that surgery cannot cure gliomas, patient survival is substantially improved by removing as much of the tumor as possible. This fact has raised the imperative that neurologists try to improve techniques to bring surgical resection to as many patients as possible. This book brings new insights and technologies to the forefront, giving hope to patients.
- Provides the first comprehensive book to discuss techniques for removing gliomas that are traditionally deemed ‘inoperable’
- Presents a great reference tool that challenges stereotypical thinking by offering techniques by innovative surgeons
- Includes chapters that are organized by different glioma types and surgery/techniques
Practitioners and advanced graduate students in Neuroscience, Neurology, and Neuro-oncology
1. “Inoperable” Gliomas
2. The ethics of operating on “inoperable” gliomas
3. New technologies for mapping the brain
4. Macroconnectomic networks of the human brain
5. Surgical techniques for tackling complex gliomas
6. Speech area gliomas
7. Insular gliomas
8. Temporoparietal occipital junction gliomas
9. motor region gliomas
10. Butterfly Gliomas
11. Brainstem Gliomas
12. Thalamic Gliomas
13. Post-operative Surgical considerations
14. Adjuvant Technologies
15. Surgical Outcomes and Epidemiology
16. Laser Therapy for Glioma
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128136331
Michael E. Sughrue
Dr. Sughrue is the current director of the Comprehensive Brain Tumor Center at OU. Dr. Sughrue's practice focuses entirely on adult brain tumors, and he performs nearly 400 brain tumor operations per year. His specific interests include removal of gliomas from critical brain regions such as speech and motor parts of the brain, skull base surgery, keyhole brain surgery, endonasal endoscopic skull base surgery, and acoustic neuroma surgery. Dr Sughrue has published over 140 publications in the scientific literature, and has co-edited several text books. He is an innovator in minimally invasive brain tumor surgery, and has taught courses to neurosurgeons all over the world about how to perform these operations
MD, Esther and Ted Greenberg Chair of Neurosurgery, Assistant Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, Stephenson Cancer Center, The University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK, USA
Isaac Yang
Dr. Yang is an Associate Professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at UCLA. He has been awarded the AANS Tumor Investigator Award and the Exceptional Physician Award. Dr. Yang is a nationally recognized leader in neurosurgery and brain tumors, serving on both executive committees and editorial boards. He has published more than 100 publications, and has authored multiple book chapters and several textbooks, including a Service Minded Physician.
MD, UCLA Department of Neurosurgery, Associate Professor, Director of Medical Student Education, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, Los Angeles, California, USA