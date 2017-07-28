New Perspectives in Forensic Human Skeletal Identification

Chapter 1: Introduction (Krista Latham, Eric Bartelink, Michael Finnegan)



Section I: Advances in Biological Profile Construction

Chapter 2: Human Variability and Forensic Anthropology (Stephen Nawrocki, Krista Latham, Eric Bartelink)

Chapter 3: Advances in Morphometrics for Sex and Ancestry Assessment (Kate Spradley)

Chapter 4: Advances in cranial macromorphoscopic trait and dental morphology analysis for ancestry estimation (Marin Pilloud, Christopher Maier, G. Richard Scott, Joseph T. Hefner)

Chapter 5: hu(MAN)id: an R-based Application and GUI Utilizing Linear Discriminant Analysis for Classifying the Human Mandible (Gregory E. Berg and Michael W. Kenyhercz)

Chapter 6: A Decade of Development in Juvenile Aging (Maureen Schaefer, Nicole Geske, Craig Cunningham)

Chapter 7: Estimation of Immature Age from the Dentition (Douglas Ubelaker)

Chapter 8: Adult Age-at-death Estimation in Unknown Decedents: New Perspectives on an Old Problem (Kristen Hartnett, Laura Fulginiti, Andrew Seidel)

Chapter 9: Multivariate regression methods for the analysis of stature (Lyle Konigsberg, Lee Meadows Jantz)

Chapter 10: Full Skeleton Stature Estimation (Michelle Raxter and Christopher Ruff)

Chapter 11: The History and Use of NamUs (Elizabeth A. Murray, Steven C. Clark, Randy L. Hanzlick, Bruce Anderson)



Section II: Advances in Molecular and Microscopic Methods of Identification

Chapter 12: The Utilization of Databases for the Identification of Human Remains (Melody Josserand, Anne Osborn-Gustavson, Timothy McMahon, BJ Spamer)

Chapter 13: Flexibility in Testing Skeletonized Remains for DNA Analysis Can Lead to Increased Success: Suggestions and Case Studies (Suni Edson, Kimberly Root, Jennifer Goss O’Rourke, Colleen Dunn, Bruche Trotter, Irene Kahline)

Chapter 14: Forensic identification of human skeletal remains using isotopes: A brief history of applications from archaeological dig sites to modern crime scenes (Lesley Chesson, Brett Tipple, Lane Youmans, Michael O’Brien, Mike Harmon)

Chapter 15: Stable Isotopes Analysis: Case Applications (Eric Bartelink, Melanie Beasley, Greg Berg, Lesley Chesson, Brett Tipple)

Chapter 16: Bomb Pulse Radiocarbon Dating of Skeletal Tissues (Bruce Buchholz, Kanar Alkass, Henrik Druid, Kirsty L. Spalding)

Chapter 17: Species Determination from Fragmentary Evidence (Douglas Ubelaker)

Chapter 18: Bone Histology as an Integrated Tool in the Process of Skeletal Identification (Christian Crowder, Janna Andronowski, Victoria Dominguez)



Section III: Advances in Radiographic and Superimposition Methods of Identification

Chapter 19: Overview of Advances in Forensic Radiological Methods of Human Identification (Mark Viner)

Chapter 20: Advances in the use of frontal sinuses for human identification (Angi Christensen and Gary Hatch)

Chapter 21: Advances in Radiographic Superimposition (Colleen Milligan)

Chapter 22: Comparative Medical Radiography: Practice and Validation (Emily Streetman and Todd Fenton)

Chapter 23: The CADI Method of Computer-Assisted Radiographic Identification (Sharon M Derrick, John A Hipp, Priya Goel)

Chapter 24: Morphometric Identification Methods (Carl Stephan, Pierre Guyomarc'h, Susan D’Alonzo)



Section IV: International Studies and Mass Disasters

Chapter 25: International Advances in Identification of Human Remains (Douglas Ubelaker)

Chapter 26: Using Elliptical Fourier Analysis to Interpret Complex Morphological Features in Global Populations (Stephen Nawrocki, Krista Latham, Justin Maiers, Jessica Byram, Thomas Gore, Rachel Richardson)

Chapter 27: Forensic Anthropology and the Biological Profile in South Africa: Recent Advances and Developments (Gabriele C. Krüger, Clarisa Sutherland, Leandi Liebenberg, Jolandie Myburgh, Desiré M. Brits, Anja Meyer, Deona Botha, Anna C. Oettlé, Michael W. Kenyhercz, Kyra E. Stull, Ericka N. L’Abbé)

Chapter 28: The Influence of Operational Workflow and Mortuary Environment on Identification (Roland Wessling)

Chapter 29: Advances in Disaster Victim Identification (Benjamin J. Figura)

Chapter 30: Summary (Krista Latham, Eric Bartelink, Michael Finnegan)

