New Perspectives in Forensic Human Skeletal Identification
1st Edition
Description
New Perspectives in Forensic Human Skeletal Identification provides a comprehensive and up-to-date perspective on human identification methods in forensic anthropology. Divided into four distinct sections, the chapters will reflect recent advances in human skeletal identification, including statistical and morphometric methods for assessing the biological profile (sex, age, ancestry, stature), biochemical methods of identification (DNA analysis, stable isotope analysis, bomb curve analysis), and use of comparative radiography. The final section of this book highlights advances in human identification techniques that are being applied to international populations and disaster victims.
The contributing authors represent established experts in forensic anthropology and closely related fields. New Perspectives in Forensic Human Skeletal Identification will be an essential resource for researchers, practitioners, and advanced students interested in state-of-the-art methods for human identification.
Key Features
- A comprehensive and up-to-date volume on human identification methods in forensic anthropology
- Focuses on recent advances such as statistical and morphometric methods for assessing the biological profile, biochemical methods of identification and use of comparative radiography
- Includes an entire section on human identification techniques being applied to international populations and disaster victims
Readership
Upper-division undergraduate and postgraduate students in forensic anthropology, osteology or bioarcheology; forensic anthropologists, bioarcheologists, forensic odontologists, forensic pathologists, medical examiners and anatomists
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction (Krista Latham, Eric Bartelink, Michael Finnegan)
Section I: Advances in Biological Profile Construction
Chapter 2: Human Variability and Forensic Anthropology (Stephen Nawrocki, Krista Latham, Eric Bartelink)
Chapter 3: Advances in Morphometrics for Sex and Ancestry Assessment (Kate Spradley)
Chapter 4: Advances in cranial macromorphoscopic trait and dental morphology analysis for ancestry estimation (Marin Pilloud, Christopher Maier, G. Richard Scott, Joseph T. Hefner)
Chapter 5: hu(MAN)id: an R-based Application and GUI Utilizing Linear Discriminant Analysis for Classifying the Human Mandible (Gregory E. Berg and Michael W. Kenyhercz)
Chapter 6: A Decade of Development in Juvenile Aging (Maureen Schaefer, Nicole Geske, Craig Cunningham)
Chapter 7: Estimation of Immature Age from the Dentition (Douglas Ubelaker)
Chapter 8: Adult Age-at-death Estimation in Unknown Decedents: New Perspectives on an Old Problem (Kristen Hartnett, Laura Fulginiti, Andrew Seidel)
Chapter 9: Multivariate regression methods for the analysis of stature (Lyle Konigsberg, Lee Meadows Jantz)
Chapter 10: Full Skeleton Stature Estimation (Michelle Raxter and Christopher Ruff)
Chapter 11: The History and Use of NamUs (Elizabeth A. Murray, Steven C. Clark, Randy L. Hanzlick, Bruce Anderson)
Section II: Advances in Molecular and Microscopic Methods of Identification
Chapter 12: The Utilization of Databases for the Identification of Human Remains (Melody Josserand, Anne Osborn-Gustavson, Timothy McMahon, BJ Spamer)
Chapter 13: Flexibility in Testing Skeletonized Remains for DNA Analysis Can Lead to Increased Success: Suggestions and Case Studies (Suni Edson, Kimberly Root, Jennifer Goss O’Rourke, Colleen Dunn, Bruche Trotter, Irene Kahline)
Chapter 14: Forensic identification of human skeletal remains using isotopes: A brief history of applications from archaeological dig sites to modern crime scenes (Lesley Chesson, Brett Tipple, Lane Youmans, Michael O’Brien, Mike Harmon)
Chapter 15: Stable Isotopes Analysis: Case Applications (Eric Bartelink, Melanie Beasley, Greg Berg, Lesley Chesson, Brett Tipple)
Chapter 16: Bomb Pulse Radiocarbon Dating of Skeletal Tissues (Bruce Buchholz, Kanar Alkass, Henrik Druid, Kirsty L. Spalding)
Chapter 17: Species Determination from Fragmentary Evidence (Douglas Ubelaker)
Chapter 18: Bone Histology as an Integrated Tool in the Process of Skeletal Identification (Christian Crowder, Janna Andronowski, Victoria Dominguez)
Section III: Advances in Radiographic and Superimposition Methods of Identification
Chapter 19: Overview of Advances in Forensic Radiological Methods of Human Identification (Mark Viner)
Chapter 20: Advances in the use of frontal sinuses for human identification (Angi Christensen and Gary Hatch)
Chapter 21: Advances in Radiographic Superimposition (Colleen Milligan)
Chapter 22: Comparative Medical Radiography: Practice and Validation (Emily Streetman and Todd Fenton)
Chapter 23: The CADI Method of Computer-Assisted Radiographic Identification (Sharon M Derrick, John A Hipp, Priya Goel)
Chapter 24: Morphometric Identification Methods (Carl Stephan, Pierre Guyomarc'h, Susan D’Alonzo)
Section IV: International Studies and Mass Disasters
Chapter 25: International Advances in Identification of Human Remains (Douglas Ubelaker)
Chapter 26: Using Elliptical Fourier Analysis to Interpret Complex Morphological Features in Global Populations (Stephen Nawrocki, Krista Latham, Justin Maiers, Jessica Byram, Thomas Gore, Rachel Richardson)
Chapter 27: Forensic Anthropology and the Biological Profile in South Africa: Recent Advances and Developments (Gabriele C. Krüger, Clarisa Sutherland, Leandi Liebenberg, Jolandie Myburgh, Desiré M. Brits, Anja Meyer, Deona Botha, Anna C. Oettlé, Michael W. Kenyhercz, Kyra E. Stull, Ericka N. L’Abbé)
Chapter 28: The Influence of Operational Workflow and Mortuary Environment on Identification (Roland Wessling)
Chapter 29: Advances in Disaster Victim Identification (Benjamin J. Figura)
Chapter 30: Summary (Krista Latham, Eric Bartelink, Michael Finnegan)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 28th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128125380
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128054291
About the Editor
Krista Latham
Dr. Latham is an Associate Professor of Biology & Anthropology and serves as the Director of the Molecular Anthropology Lab and the Co-Director of the Archaeology & Forensics Laboratory. A Board Certified Forensic Anthropologist (D-ABFA), she currently serves as a Consulting Forensic Anthropologist for police, coroners and pathologists in the Midwestern United States and has delivered numerous lectures for state and local agencies around the country. Dr. Latham also serves as a DNA Expert in the U.S. Federal Court System.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anthropology, University of Indianapolis – Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
Eric Bartelink
Dr. Bartelink is an Associate Professor of Physical Anthropology and serves as the Director of the CSU-Chico Human Identification Laboratory (CSUC-HIL), the Stable Isotope Preparation Laboratory (SIPL), and co-coordinator of the Certificate in Forensic Identification. He is a board certified Diplomate of the American Board of Forensic Anthropology. In addition to teaching undergraduate and graduate level coursework in introductory physical anthropology, human osteology, forensic anthropology, bioarchaeology, human growth and development, and statistics, his is a certified instructor for POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training), and teach short courses and workshops in forensic anthropology, forensic archaeology, and human versus non-human bone identification. He is also a forensic specialist for California’s NamUs team (National Missing and Unidentified Persons System).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anthropology, California State University, Chico - Chico, CA, USA
Michael Finnegan
Dr. Finnegan is Professor Emeritus of Anthropology, at Kansas State University, and one of the nation's leading forensic anthropology experts. In 2005, he was named a Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences. He holds a Ph.D. in Anthropology from the University of Colorado and held a postdoctoral fellowship at the Smithsonian Institution, studying paleopathology and non-metric variation for population studies and forensic science application. He is a Fellow and past Vice President of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences; a Diplomate, and past President, of the American Board of Forensic Anthropology and is a recipient of the "Kansas Attorney General's Certificate of Merit" in recognition of outstanding service rendered to law enforcement in and for the State of Kansas by a private citizen. He has published numerous articles on theory, method and application of osteological analysis in population studies and forensic applications. He has conducted research in Africa, Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe, as well as various areas of North and South America. Dr. Finnegan is a recipient of the "William L. Stamey Teaching Award" in undergraduate instruction, the "John C. Hazelet Award" as the outstanding member of the Kansas Division of the International Association for Identification, the "Bartucz Lajos Award" from Jozsef Attila University and the "T. Dale Stewart Award" from the American Academy of Forensic Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Sociology and Anthropology, Kansas State University – Manhattan, Kansas, USA