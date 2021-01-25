New Paradigms in Computational Modeling and Its Applications
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
In general, every problem of science and engineering is governed by mathematical models. There is often a need to model, solve and interpret the problems one encounters in the world of practical problems. Models of practical application problems usually need to be handled by efficient computational models.
New Paradigms in Computational Modeling and Its Applications deals with recent developments in mathematical methods, including theoretical models as well as applied science and engineering. The book focuses on subjects that can benefit from mathematical methods with concepts of simulation, waves, dynamics, uncertainty, machine intelligence, and applied mathematics. The authors bring together leading-edge research on mathematics combining various fields of science and engineering. This perspective acknowledges the inherent characteristic of current research on mathematics operating in parallel over different subject fields.
New Paradigms in Computational Modeling and Its Applications meets the present and future needs for the interaction between various science and technology/engineering areas on the one hand and different branches of mathematics on the other. As such, the book contains 13 chapters covering various aspects of computational modeling from theoretical to application problems. The first six chapters address various problems of structural and fluid dynamics.
The next four chapters include solving problems where the governing parameters are uncertain regarding fuzzy, interval, and affine. The final three chapters will be devoted to the use of machine intelligence in artificial neural networks.
Key Features
- Presents a self-contained and up to date review of modelling real life scientific and engineering application problems
- Introduces new concepts of various computing techniques to handle different engineering and science problems
- Demonstrates the efficiency and power of the various algorithms and models in a simple and easy to follow style, including numerous examples to illustrate concepts and algorithms
Readership
Students, educators, and researchers in the field of computational biology, mathematical physiology, biomedical engineering, mathematics, physics, data science
Table of Contents
- Nano structural dynamics problems with complicating effects
2. Vibration of functionally graded piezoelectric material beams
3. Vibration of micro structural elements
4. Coupled shallow water wave equations
5. Natural convection in nanofluid flow
6. Fractional fluid mechanics systems
7. Inverse problems in diffusion process with uncertain parameters
8. Duffing oscillator with uncertain parameters
9. Affine approach in solving structural problems with uncertain parameters
10. Langevin stochastic model with uncertain parameters
11. Fuzzy eigen value problems of structural dynamics using ANN
12. ANN approach for solving fractional order applied problems
13. Neural network and wavelet features based recognition of speech emotion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 25th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128221334
About the Editor
Snehashish Chakraverty
Dr. Snehashish Chakraverty has 29 years of experience as a researcher and teacher. Presently he is working in the Department of Mathematics (Applied Mathematics Group), at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela, Odisha, India as a Full Professor. Prior to this he was with CSIR-Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, India. He has a Ph.D. from IIT Roorkee in Computer Science. Thereafter he did his post-doctoral research at Institute of Sound and Vibration Research (ISVR), University of Southampton, U.K. and at the Faculty of Engineering and Computer Science, Concordia University, Canada. He was also a visiting professor at Concordia and McGill universities, Canada, and visiting professor at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa. He has authored/co-authored 14 books, published 315 research papers in journals and conferences, and has four more books in development. Dr. Chakraverty is on the Editorial Boards of various International Journals, Book Series and Conferences. Prof. Chakraverty is the Chief Editor of the International Journal of Fuzzy Computation and Modelling (IJFCM), Associate Editor of Computational Methods in Structural Engineering, Frontiers in Built Environment, and is the Guest Editor for several other journals. He was the President of the Section of Mathematical sciences (including Statistics) of the Indian Science Congress. Prof. Chakraverty has undertaken around 16 research projects as Principle Investigator funded by international and national agencies. His present research area includes Differential Equations (Ordinary, Partial and Fractional), Soft Computing and Machine Intelligence (Artificial Neural Network, Fuzzy and Interval Computations), Numerical Analysis, Mathematical Modeling, Uncertainty Modelling, Vibration and Inverse Vibration Problems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor, Department of Mathematics, Applied Mathematics Group, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.