New Materials for Catalytic Applications

Professor Parvulescu received his Diploma in Chemistry in 1979 and PhD in Catalysis in 1986 at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (Romania)., He joined the University of Bucharest in 1991, where become full professor in 1999. Meantime he received several fellowships: PECO and NATO fellow, Universite Catholique de Louvain, Belgium (1993, 1996), Alexander von Humboldt, Max Planck, Muelheim, Germany (1997). He is also invited Professors of a series of Universities: Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium), Aachen (Germany), Lille (France), Toulouse (France), Quebec (Canada), Taywen (China), etc. He has over 30 years’ experience within the field of synthesis of catalysts, catalysts characterization, asymmetric, environmental, oxidation, plasma catalysis, etc. He authored more than 265 papers, 16 monographies and chapters, 4 books (Wiley, RSC, Elsevier, Romanian Academy), 25 patents. He was awarded with the Prize of the Romanian Academy of Sciences and Proclaimed Knight of the National Order for Merit by the Romanian President. He serves as a President of the Romanian Catalytic Society and Secretary of the European Catalytic Society (2011-). He is member of the Editorial Board of Rev. Roum. Chim., Appl. Catal. A and Appl. Catal. B journals. In present he serves as Director of the Department of Organic Chemistry, Biochemistry and Catalysis and Director of the Research Centre of Catalysis and Catalytic Processes at University of Bucharest.