New Materials for Catalytic Applications
1st Edition
Description
New Materials for Catalytic Applications proposes the use of both new and existing materials for catalytic applications, such as zeolites, metal oxides, microporous and mesoporous materials, and monocrystals. In addition, metal-oxides are discussed from a new perspective, i.e. nano- and photocatalytic applications.
The material presents these concepts with a new focus on strategies in synthesis, synthesis based on a rational design, the correlation between basic properties/potential applications, and new catalytic solutions for acid-base, redox, hydrogenation, photocatalytic reactions, etc.
Key Features
- Presents organometallic concepts for the synthesis of nanocatalysts
- Provides a synthesis of new materials following the fluorolytic sol-gel concept
- Covers electronic and photocatalytic properties via synthesis of nano-oxide materials
- Details the nature of sites in MOFs generating catalytic properties immobilization of triflates in solid matrices for organic reactions
Readership
Academics researching catalytic phenomena, materials scientists, industrial researchers working with solid state materials to invent new chemicals, industrial development scientists
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Chapter 1: Double Metal Cyanides as Heterogeneous Catalysts for Organic Reactions
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Epoxide Ring-Opening Reactions
- 3. Esterification, Transesterification, and Hydrolysis Reactions
- 4. Addition and Coupling Reactions
- 5. Oxidation Reactions
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter 2: Metal Organic Frameworks as Catalysts for Organic Reactions
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Stability Issues
- 3. Zeolites Versus MOFs as Heterogeneous Catalysts
- 4. Active Sites in MOFs
- 5. MOFs for Oxidation Reactions
- 6. C–C Coupling Reactions
- 7. Hydrogenation Reactions
- 8. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 3: On the Use of Organometallic Chemistry Concepts for the Synthesis of Nanocatalysts
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Methods for the Synthesis of Metal Nanoparticles and their Characterization
- 3. Selected Examples of Metal Nanoparticle Synthesis and their Application in Catalysis
- 4. Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 4: Catalysts on Metallic Surfaces: Monoliths and Microreactors
- Abstract
- 1. Overview
- 2. The Metal Choice
- 3. Catalyst Coating
- 4. Catalytic Layer: Influence of the Metallic Substrate and Deposition Procedure
- 5. Transport Phenomena in Structured Catalysts
- 6. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 5: Modulation Excitation Spectroscopy with Phase-Sensitive Detection for Surface Analysis
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. ATR-IR/MES
- 3. DRIFTS/MES
- 4. PM-IRRAS/MES
- 5. EXAFS/MES
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Nanoscaled Metal Fluorides in Heterogeneous Catalysis
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Sol–Gel Synthesis of Nanoscaled Metal Fluorides
- 3. Metal Fluorides as Exciting Heterogeneous Catalysts
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Heterogeneous Catalysts Used for Large-Scale Syntheses of Selected Chlorohydrocarbons and Fluorohydrocarbons: Fluorinated Chromia and eta-Alumina
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fluorinated Chromia and the Montreal Protocol and its Successors and the Kyoto Protocol
- 3. Production of Chloromethane: A Green Perspective
- Chapter 8: Mesoporous Materials Incorporating Metal Triflates
- Abstract
- 1. Importance of Triflates in Catalysis
- 2. Triflates of Water-Sensitive Metals
- 3. Triflates of Water-Insensitive Metals
- 4. Importance of Materials Incorporating Triflates
- 5. Nature of the Acid Sites in Metal Triflates and Triflimidates
- 6. Materials Containing Metal Triflates
- 7. Application of Materials Incorporating Triflates in Catalytic Processes
- 8. Conclusions
- Chapter 9: Nitrogen-Doped Carbon Composites as Metal-Free Catalysts
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Chemical Functionalization and Doping of Carbon Nanomaterials
- 3. Method for Synthesis of Nitrogen-Containing Carbon Nanotubes
- 4. Properties of CNTs with Different Functionalization Groups on the Surface
- 5. Catalytic Process Applications
- 6. Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 10: Metal Sulfides: Novel Synthesis Methods and Recent Developments
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Promotion Effect in Transition Metal Sulfides
- 3. Preparation of Transition Metal Sulfides
- 4. Structure and Properties of Transition Metal Sulfide Catalysts
- 5. Structure–Function Relationships in Sulfide Catalysts
- 6. Surface Composition
- 7. Theoretical Approach to the Comprehension of TMS
- 8. Hydrodesulfurization Mechanisms
- 9. Novel Applications
- 10. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 386
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 26th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444635884
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444635877
About the Author
Vasile Parvulescu
Professor Parvulescu received his Diploma in Chemistry in 1979 and PhD in Catalysis in 1986 at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (Romania)., He joined the University of Bucharest in 1991, where become full professor in 1999. Meantime he received several fellowships: PECO and NATO fellow, Universite Catholique de Louvain, Belgium (1993, 1996), Alexander von Humboldt, Max Planck, Muelheim, Germany (1997). He is also invited Professors of a series of Universities: Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium), Aachen (Germany), Lille (France), Toulouse (France), Quebec (Canada), Taywen (China), etc. He has over 30 years’ experience within the field of synthesis of catalysts, catalysts characterization, asymmetric, environmental, oxidation, plasma catalysis, etc. He authored more than 265 papers, 16 monographies and chapters, 4 books (Wiley, RSC, Elsevier, Romanian Academy), 25 patents. He was awarded with the Prize of the Romanian Academy of Sciences and Proclaimed Knight of the National Order for Merit by the Romanian President. He serves as a President of the Romanian Catalytic Society and Secretary of the European Catalytic Society (2011-). He is member of the Editorial Board of Rev. Roum. Chim., Appl. Catal. A and Appl. Catal. B journals. In present he serves as Director of the Department of Organic Chemistry, Biochemistry and Catalysis and Director of the Research Centre of Catalysis and Catalytic Processes at University of Bucharest.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Organic Chemistry, Biochemistry and Catalysis, University of Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania
Erhard Kemnitz
Professor Kemnitz studied chemistry at the Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin (Germany) and finished it in 1973 with the diploma degree. In 1977 he received his doctoral degree at Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin under the supervision of Dieter Hass with a thesis on kinetics and mechanism of solid-gas reactions. He was acquiring a Humboldt award for this thesis in 1978. After being for one year a lecturer for Chemical Engineers he returned to the Humboldt-Universität and finished his Habilitation 1986 on heterogeneous chlorine/fluorine exchange reactions. In 1988 he became an assistant professor and received a full-time tenure track in 1994, both at the Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin. He was head of the Chemistry Department of Humboldt-University from 2001 until 2004. He is member of the editorial board of the Journal of Fluorine Chemistry. His main research interests cover the synthesis and characterisation of strongly distorted nanoscopic metal fluorides for applications in the field of heterogeneous catalysis, optics, ceramics, surface coating etc. He published about 400 papers, 9 review articles, 10 books and/or book chapters, and filed 12 patents. In 2010 he founded the “nanofluor” GmbH.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut für Chemie, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin, Berlin, Germany