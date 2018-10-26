New Look to Phytomedicine

Section 1: Introduction to Herbal Therapeutics

1. Herbal Medicine: Current trends and future prospects

2. Diversity of bio-active compounds and their therapeutic potential

3. Ethnomedicinal wisdom: An approach for antiviral drug development

4. Plant derived prebiotics and its health benefits

Section 2a: Biological activity and discovery of new compounds from herbs, medicinal plants and herbal medicine

5. Moroccan medicinal plants as anti-infective and antioxidant agents

6. Anti-inflammatory properties of herbs in oral infection

7.Bioactive molecules, pharmacology and future research trends of Ganoderma lucidium as a cancer chemotherapeutic agent

8. Indian berries and its active compounds: therapeutic potential in cancer prevention

9. Prospects of essential oils in controlling pathogenic biofilm

10. Anticancer phytocompounds: Experimental and clinical updates

11. Plant derived molecules in managing HIV infection

Section 2b: Mechanism of action plant derived products/medicine

12. Current Strategy to target bacterial quorum sensing and virulence by phytocompounds

13. Understanding biochemical and molecular mechanism of complications of glycation and its management by herbal medicine

14. Insights of Phyto-compounds as anti-pathogenic agents: Controlling strategies for inhibiting biofilms and quorum sensing in Candida albicans

15. Neem Leaf Glycoprotein in Cancer Immunomodulation and Immunotherapy

16. Role of phytomedicine in diabetes and cardiovascular diseases

17. Plant-derived Immuno-modulators

Section 3: Pharmacokinetics, interaction and toxicity profile of phytocompounds

18. Herb and modern drug interactions: Efficacy, quality and safety aspects

Section 4: New dimensions in phytotherapy research and applications

19. High Throughput Virtual Screening (HTVS) of natural compounds & exploration of their Bio-molecular mechanisms: An in silico approach

20. Plant extracts and phytocompounds in management of Malaria

21. Assessment of antimicrobial activity of different phytochemicals against enteric diseases in different animal models

22. Nanoparticles in Ayurvedic medicine: potential and prospects

23. Nanoparticles-based delivery of phytomedicines: Challenges and opportunities

24. Phytomedicine: A potential alternative medicine in controlling neurological disorders