New Look to Phytomedicine
1st Edition
Advancements in Herbal Products as Novel Drug Leads
Description
New Look to Phytomedicine: Advancements in Herbal Products as Novel Drug Leads is a compilation of in-depth information on the phytopharmaceuticals used in modern medicine for the cure and management of difficult-to-treat and challenging diseases. Readers will find cutting-edge knowledge on the use of plant products with scientific validation, along with updates on advanced herbal medicine in pharmacokinetics and drug delivery. This authoritative book is a comprehensive collection of research based, scientific validations of bioactivities of plant products, such as anti-infective, anti-diabetic, anti-cancer, immune-modulatory and metabolic disorders presented by experts from across the globe.
Step-by-step information is presented on chemistry, bioactivity and the functional aspects of biologically active compounds. In addition, the pharmacognosy of plant products with mechanistic descriptions of their actions, including pathogenicity is updated with information on the use of nanotechnology and molecular tools in relation to herbal drug research.
Key Features
- Compiles up-to-date information on the chemotherapeutics used in the treatment of infective and metabolic disorders
- Presents advancements in the discovery of new drugs from plants using molecular and nanotechnology tools
- Examines detailed information on the use of herbals agents in cancer, HIV and other ailments, including diabetes, malaria and neurological disorders
Readership
Researchers in the Pharmaceutical industry, Medicinal Chemistry, Natural Drug Discovery. Practitioners of traditional medicines, Ayurveda, Unani and Alternative medicines will also benefit from this work
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction to Herbal Therapeutics
1. Herbal Medicine: Current trends and future prospects
2. Diversity of bio-active compounds and their therapeutic potential
3. Ethnomedicinal wisdom: An approach for antiviral drug development
4. Plant derived prebiotics and its health benefits
Section 2a: Biological activity and discovery of new compounds from herbs, medicinal plants and herbal medicine
5. Moroccan medicinal plants as anti-infective and antioxidant agents
6. Anti-inflammatory properties of herbs in oral infection
7.Bioactive molecules, pharmacology and future research trends of Ganoderma lucidium as a cancer chemotherapeutic agent
8. Indian berries and its active compounds: therapeutic potential in cancer prevention
9. Prospects of essential oils in controlling pathogenic biofilm
10. Anticancer phytocompounds: Experimental and clinical updates
11. Plant derived molecules in managing HIV infection
Section 2b: Mechanism of action plant derived products/medicine
12. Current Strategy to target bacterial quorum sensing and virulence by phytocompounds
13. Understanding biochemical and molecular mechanism of complications of glycation and its management by herbal medicine
14. Insights of Phyto-compounds as anti-pathogenic agents: Controlling strategies for inhibiting biofilms and quorum sensing in Candida albicans
15. Neem Leaf Glycoprotein in Cancer Immunomodulation and Immunotherapy
16. Role of phytomedicine in diabetes and cardiovascular diseases
17. Plant-derived Immuno-modulators
Section 3: Pharmacokinetics, interaction and toxicity profile of phytocompounds
18. Herb and modern drug interactions: Efficacy, quality and safety aspects
Section 4: New dimensions in phytotherapy research and applications
19. High Throughput Virtual Screening (HTVS) of natural compounds & exploration of their Bio-molecular mechanisms: An in silico approach
20. Plant extracts and phytocompounds in management of Malaria
21. Assessment of antimicrobial activity of different phytochemicals against enteric diseases in different animal models
22. Nanoparticles in Ayurvedic medicine: potential and prospects
23. Nanoparticles-based delivery of phytomedicines: Challenges and opportunities
24. Phytomedicine: A potential alternative medicine in controlling neurological disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 710
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 26th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128146200
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128146194
About the Editor
Mohd Sajjad Ahmad Khan
Dr. Khan obtained his Ph.D. in Agricultural Microbiology from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India. He has been the recipient of a Post Graduate Merit Scholarship and University Gold Medal in his M. Sc. Programme. He has experience of working in research projects and teaching at graduate and post graduate levels. Dr. Khan has been teaching microbiology, phytomedicine, molecular biology and immunology to these students. He has more than five years of research and academics experiences by serving as a Senior Research Fellow of Indian Council of Medical Research, New Delhi, India; Research Associate at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh, India. He gained international experiences in research and teaching by serving as Post-Doctoral Fellow in Phytomedicine Programme with the prestigious group of Prof. J. N. Eloff in University of Pretoria, South Africa; and as an Assistant Professor in Biotechnology at Yenugnam University, South Korea. His research work had contributed significantly in the area of medicinal plants for pharmaceutical and applied industrial biotechnology and microbiology. He had published seventeen research papers and two review article in referred journals so far. He has contributed as author in seventeen book chapters. He has one book to his credit as first authorship and reviewer of more than 10 peer reviewed journals from publishers of Elsevier, Springer, Wiley, Taylor and Francis. His overall research activity has led him with a cumulative impact factor of papers published, 29; total number of citations, 633; and highest citation of a single paper being 156. His thrust area of current research work includes natural products for their novel anti-infective activity against drug-resistant pathogenic bacteria and fungi especially Candida albicans and Staphylococcus aureus focusing on anti-biofilm activity.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department Basic Sciences (Biology Unit), Health Track, Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University, Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Iqbal Ahmad
Dr. Iqbal Ahmad obtained the M. Phil (1991) and the Ph. D. degree (1994) in Ag. Microbiology from Aligarh Muslim University and worked at Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow (1989-1994) before joining as a lecturer at the Institute of Agriculture. Currently he is visiting Professor in the Department of Biology, UmmAl Qura University, Makkah, Saudia Arabia for a short visit since 28th May 2016. He has guided 10 Ph.D. and 52 M.Sc. dissertations, completed five Research Projects, edited 10 books and published more than 112 original research papers and 45 Book Chapters. Interdisciplinary Research work has also been conducted with experts in Applied Chemistry, Botany, Chemistry and Biotechnology. Dr. Ahmad is reviewer of various international and national scientific journals published by reputed International Publishers such as Nature Group, Elsevier, Springer, Wiley, Taylor and Francis etc. Major area of his teaching interests includes: General microbiology, Pathogenic microbes and drug resistance, soil microbiology, industrial microbiology and fermentation technology, Biomolecules, bacterial genetics and plasmid biology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Ex-chairman, Department of Agricultural Microbiology, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, India
Debprasad Chattopadhyay
Dr Chattopadhyay served as a Scientist at RMRC Port Blair and Dibrugarh during 1993-1996, and ICMR Virus Unit, Kolkata since 1997. He is one of the researchers who extensively studied the scientific basis of use of traditional medicines in primary health care of diverse ethnic communities by establishing personal contact with the underprivileged, marginalised tribal communities of India. His research includes Microbiology, Molecular Medicine and Ethnomedicinal drug development. He has one US and six Indian Patents with three leads (against HSV, Typhoid and Wound Healing) with 100+ Research publications in peer reviewed International and Indian Journals including PLoS Pathogen, Journal of Biological Chemistry, Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy, PLoS One, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents, Antiviral Research, RSC Advances etc with several reviews like Biotechnology Annual Review, book chapters, three Books, and fifty popular articles. He is in the Editorial Board of 3 International Journals, Reviewer of 37+ International peer reviewed Journals, Examiner, Ph D Guide and visiting Faculty of several International and National Universities and is the recipient of Awards like Outstanding Ethnopharmacologist Award 2016, International Society for Chemotherapy Award, DST Science Communicator Award. He is the Fellow of British Society for Antimicrobial Chemotherapy. Dr Chattopadhyay is the member of National Project review Committees of diverse funding agencies in India, has guided 10 PhD and 40+Master Degree Dissertation of various Universities, competed 9 major National Task Force Projects on Ethnomedicines of Onge, Nicobarese, Shompen, Birhore, Kattabhai, Santal, Munda etc. He is presently handling four National Projects and leading a team of 17 Scholars in collaboration with Internationally acclaimed scientists. He is now leading an Institution that integrate the traditional knowledge with the modern medicine to translate traditional information into innovation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist and Director, Regional Medical Research Centre, Belagavi, Karnataka, India