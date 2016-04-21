New Horizons in Neurovascular Coupling: A Bridge Between Brain Circulation and Neural Plasticity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444637048, 9780444637062

New Horizons in Neurovascular Coupling: A Bridge Between Brain Circulation and Neural Plasticity, Volume 225

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Kazuto Masamoto Hajime Hirase Katsuya Yamada
eBook ISBN: 9780444637062
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444637048
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st April 2016
Page Count: 298
Table of Contents

Contributions from:
Harumi Hotta

  Jason Berwick

  Mutsuo Nuriya

  Katsuya Yamada

  Iwao Kanno

  Mitsuhiro Fukuda

  Yoko Hoshi

  Ken Arai

 Toshihide Kurihara

 Takeshi Nishijima

 Fahmeed Hyder

 Kazuto Masamoto

Elizabeth M. C. Hillman

Description

New Horizons in Neurovascular Coupling: A Bridge Between Brain Circulation and Neural Plasticity is the latest volume in the Progress in Brain Research series that focuses on new trends and developments in neurovascular coupling. This established international series examines major areas of basic and clinical research within the neurosciences, as well as popular and emerging subfields. This volume takes an integrated approach to review and summarize some of the most recent progress reported on the connection between brain circulation and neural plasticity.

Key Features

  • Explores new trends and developments in basic and clinical research in the neurovascular coupling subfield of neuroscience

  • Uses an integrated approach to review and summarize recent progress

  • Emphasizes potential applications in a clinical setting

  • Enhances the literature of neuroscience by further expanding the established, ongoing international series Progress in Brain Research

Readership

Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists

Details

No. of pages:
298
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444637062
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444637048

About the Serial Volume Editors

Kazuto Masamoto

Kazuto Masamoto Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Masamoto PhD. is an Associate Professor of the Faculty of Informatics and Engineering, Brain Science Inspired Life Support Research Center at the University of Electro-Communications, Tokyo, Japan, and a Visiting Collaborative Researcher of the Biophysics Program at the National Institute of Radiological Sciences, Chiba, Japan. His major research interests include structural and functional plasticity of the neurovascular unit (NVU), specifically focusing on brain microcirculation, oxygen transport, and neurovascular coupling using optical imaging techniques on animal models. He has published 50 peer-reviewed papers in these fields. Dr. Masamoto received the Melvin H. Knisely Award from ISOTT in 2008. He is a member of the Program Committee for Brain 2015 in International Society on Cerebral Blood Flow and Metabolism (ISCBFM).

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Electro-Communication, Tokyo, Japan

Hajime Hirase Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

RIKEN Brain Science Institute, Saitama, Japan

Katsuya Yamada Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Hirosaki University Graduate School of Medicine, Aomori, Japan

