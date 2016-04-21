New Horizons in Neurovascular Coupling: A Bridge Between Brain Circulation and Neural Plasticity, Volume 225
Description
New Horizons in Neurovascular Coupling: A Bridge Between Brain Circulation and Neural Plasticity is the latest volume in the Progress in Brain Research series that focuses on new trends and developments in neurovascular coupling. This established international series examines major areas of basic and clinical research within the neurosciences, as well as popular and emerging subfields. This volume takes an integrated approach to review and summarize some of the most recent progress reported on the connection between brain circulation and neural plasticity.
- Explores new trends and developments in basic and clinical research in the neurovascular coupling subfield of neuroscience
- Uses an integrated approach to review and summarize recent progress
- Emphasizes potential applications in a clinical setting
- Enhances the literature of neuroscience by further expanding the established, ongoing international series Progress in Brain Research
Neuroscientists, psychologists, neurologists
Kazuto Masamoto Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Masamoto PhD. is an Associate Professor of the Faculty of Informatics and Engineering, Brain Science Inspired Life Support Research Center at the University of Electro-Communications, Tokyo, Japan, and a Visiting Collaborative Researcher of the Biophysics Program at the National Institute of Radiological Sciences, Chiba, Japan. His major research interests include structural and functional plasticity of the neurovascular unit (NVU), specifically focusing on brain microcirculation, oxygen transport, and neurovascular coupling using optical imaging techniques on animal models. He has published 50 peer-reviewed papers in these fields. Dr. Masamoto received the Melvin H. Knisely Award from ISOTT in 2008. He is a member of the Program Committee for Brain 2015 in International Society on Cerebral Blood Flow and Metabolism (ISCBFM).
Hajime Hirase Serial Volume Editor
Katsuya Yamada Serial Volume Editor
