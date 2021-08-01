COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
New Horizons in Evolution

1st Edition

Editor: Milana Frenkel-Morgenstern
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Page Count: 436
Description

New Horizons in Evolution is a compendium of the latest research, analyses, and theories of evolutionary biology. Chapters are collected from the international symposium held by the Board of Governors of the University of Haifa to honor Dr. Eviatar Nevo, founder and director of the Institute of Evolution.

This book includes material written by top global scientists. Such detailed summaries and recent advances include topics like genomics, epigenetics, evolutionary theory, and the evolution of cancer. This book analyzes evolutionary biology of animals, such as lizards and subterranean mammals. It also discusses agricultural evolution, specifically the vital wheat crop in various climates and locations. Each chapter contributes the most up-to-date knowledge of evolution’s role in speciation, adaptation, and regulation.

New Horizons in Evolution is a valuable resource for researchers involved in evolution, evolutionary biology, and evolutionary theory. Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in evolutionary biology courses will also find this useful due to the high expertise level and latest knowledge available through this resource.　

Key Features

  • Examines the evolution of species in extreme conditions
  • Discusses the role of evolution in medicine and cancer research
  • Features the latest data and advances in evolution theory

Readership

Researchers in evolutionary studies and evolutionary biology. Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in evolution-based courses

Table of Contents

1. Genomics and Evolution
2. Epigenetics
3. The Theory of Evolution
4. Cancer Evolution
5. Evolutionary Medicine
6. Evolutionary Biology Networking of Lizards
7. Evolution Sensory Biology of Subterranean Mammals
8. Wild Emmer Wheat Evolution
9. Evolutionary Agriculture Domestication of Wheat
10. Evolution of Protein Domains and Sympatric Speciation
11. The Evolution Canyon model

About the Editor

Milana Frenkel-Morgenstern

Dr. Milana Frenkel-Morgenstern completed her PhD at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel in 2006. She made her first postdoc in the lab of Prof. Uri Alon in Systems Biology in the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, and the second postdoc in the lab of Prof. Alfonso Valencia in the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO), Spain. She has published more than 40 papers in reputed journals and serving as an editorial board member of repute. She is a founder of special scientific Art in Science competition at the international Bioinformatics conferences since 2008, a chair of the ISCB affiliated Israeli Bioinformatics group, and a head of the "Cancer Genomics and BioComputing in Complex Diseases" group in the Azrieli faculty of Medicine, Bar-Ilan University. Her group has developed unique protocols for the cell free DNA isolation and its analysis using unique and patented techniques, the group in working in evolution of protein interaction networks.

Affiliations and Expertise

Bar-Ilan University, Ramat Gan, Israel

