New High Throughput Technologies for DNA Sequencing and Genomics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444522238, 9780080471280

New High Throughput Technologies for DNA Sequencing and Genomics, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: Keith Mitchelson
eBook ISBN: 9780080471280
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444522238
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th February 2007
Page Count: 398
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
26200.00
22270.00
295.44
251.12
290.00
246.50
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
270.00
229.50
250.00
212.50
205.00
174.25
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Enabling Technologies

  1. Overview: Developments in DNA Sequencing (K.R. Mitchelson et al.).
  2. Chip Capillary Electrophoresis and Total Genetic Analysis Systems (Qiang Xiong, Jing Cheng).
  3. Comparative Sequence Analysis by MALDI TOF Mass Spectrometry - Utilizing the Known to Discover the New (M. Ehrich et al.).
  4. Advances in Dye-Nucleotide Conjugate Chemistry for DNA Sequencing (Shiv Kumar, C.W. Fuller).

Sequencing by Synthesis Platforms

  1. The 454 Life Sciences Picoliter Sequencing System (M. Margulies et al.).
  2. An Integrated System for DNA Sequencing by Synthesis (J. Edwards et al.).

Single Molecule Sequencing

  1. Single Molecule Fluorescence Microscopy and its Applications to Single Molecule Sequencing by Cyclic Synthesis (B. Hebert, I. Braslavsky).
  2. Rapid DNA Sequencing by Direct Nanoscale Reading of Nucleotide Bases on Individual DNA Chains (J. Weifu Lee, A. Meller).
  3. Optical Sequencing of Single DNA Molecules (D.C. Schwartz et al.).

Sequencing Validations and Analysis

  1. Sequencing Aided by Mutagenesis (SAM) Facilitates the De Novo Sequencing of Megabase DNA Fragments by Short Read Lengths (J.M. Keith et al.).
  2. Genome Sequencing and Assembly (A. McGrath).
  3. Valid Recovery of Nucleic Acid Sequence Information from High Contamination Risk Samples – Ancient DNA and Environmental DNA (G.A. Kowalchuk et al.).

Description

Since the independent invention of DNA sequencing by Sanger and by Gilbert 30 years ago, it has grown from a small scale technique capable of reading several kilobase-pair of sequence per day into today's multibillion dollar industry. This growth has spurred the development of new sequencing technologies that do not involve either electrophoresis or Sanger sequencing chemistries. Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS) involves multiple parallel micro-sequencing addition events occurring on a surface, where data from each round is detected by imaging.

New High Throughput Technologies for DNA Sequencing and Genomics is the second volume in the Perspectives in Bioanalysis series, which looks at the electroanalytical chemistry of nucleic acids and proteins, development of electrochemical sensors and their application in biomedicine and in the new fields of genomics and proteomics. The authors have expertly formatted the information for a wide variety of readers, including new developments that will inspire students and young scientists to create new tools for science and medicine in the 21st century.
Reviews of complementary developments in Sanger and SBS sequencing chemistries, capillary electrophoresis and microdevice integration, MS sequencing and applications set the framework for the book.

Key Features

  • 'Hot Topic' with DNA sequencing continuing as a major research activity in many areas of life science and medicine.
  • Bringing together new developments in DNA sequencing technology
  • Reviewing issues relevant to the new applications used

Readership

For students and researchers interested in DNA sequencing technology

Details

No. of pages:
398
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080471280
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444522238

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Keith Mitchelson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Capitalbio Corporation, Beijing, China

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.