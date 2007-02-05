New High Throughput Technologies for DNA Sequencing and Genomics, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Enabling Technologies
- Overview: Developments in DNA Sequencing (K.R. Mitchelson et al.).
- Chip Capillary Electrophoresis and Total Genetic Analysis Systems (Qiang Xiong, Jing Cheng).
- Comparative Sequence Analysis by MALDI TOF Mass Spectrometry - Utilizing the Known to Discover the New (M. Ehrich et al.).
- Advances in Dye-Nucleotide Conjugate Chemistry for DNA Sequencing (Shiv Kumar, C.W. Fuller).
Sequencing by Synthesis Platforms
- The 454 Life Sciences Picoliter Sequencing System (M. Margulies et al.).
- An Integrated System for DNA Sequencing by Synthesis (J. Edwards et al.).
Single Molecule Sequencing
- Single Molecule Fluorescence Microscopy and its Applications to Single Molecule Sequencing by Cyclic Synthesis (B. Hebert, I. Braslavsky).
- Rapid DNA Sequencing by Direct Nanoscale Reading of Nucleotide Bases on Individual DNA Chains (J. Weifu Lee, A. Meller).
- Optical Sequencing of Single DNA Molecules (D.C. Schwartz et al.).
Sequencing Validations and Analysis
- Sequencing Aided by Mutagenesis (SAM) Facilitates the De Novo Sequencing of Megabase DNA Fragments by Short Read Lengths (J.M. Keith et al.).
- Genome Sequencing and Assembly (A. McGrath).
- Valid Recovery of Nucleic Acid Sequence Information from High Contamination Risk Samples – Ancient DNA and Environmental DNA (G.A. Kowalchuk et al.).
Description
Since the independent invention of DNA sequencing by Sanger and by Gilbert 30 years ago, it has grown from a small scale technique capable of reading several kilobase-pair of sequence per day into today's multibillion dollar industry. This growth has spurred the development of new sequencing technologies that do not involve either electrophoresis or Sanger sequencing chemistries. Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS) involves multiple parallel micro-sequencing addition events occurring on a surface, where data from each round is detected by imaging.
New High Throughput Technologies for DNA Sequencing and Genomics is the second volume in the Perspectives in Bioanalysis series, which looks at the electroanalytical chemistry of nucleic acids and proteins, development of electrochemical sensors and their application in biomedicine and in the new fields of genomics and proteomics. The authors have expertly formatted the information for a wide variety of readers, including new developments that will inspire students and young scientists to create new tools for science and medicine in the 21st century.
Reviews of complementary developments in Sanger and SBS sequencing chemistries, capillary electrophoresis and microdevice integration, MS sequencing and applications set the framework for the book.
Key Features
- 'Hot Topic' with DNA sequencing continuing as a major research activity in many areas of life science and medicine.
- Bringing together new developments in DNA sequencing technology
- Reviewing issues relevant to the new applications used
Readership
For students and researchers interested in DNA sequencing technology
