New Era of Bioenergetics
1st Edition
Description
This book provides the latest references for scientists in bioenergetics and related fields. It also offers a reliable guideline to students who are interested in joining this field of the life sciences.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors. Preface. Molecular Biological Approaches in Na+,K<sup+,-ATPase and H+,K+-ATPase Pump Studies, M. Nakao. Structural Basis for the Molecular Mechanisms of the Calcium-transporting ATPase of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum, M. Kawakita. Proton Translocating ATP Synthase (F0F1): Understanding Its Molecular Structure and Function, M. Futai. The a1b1 Heterodimer and Molecular Assembly of ATP Synthase, Y. Kagawa. Molecular Aspects of the Yeast Vacuolar Membrane Proton ATPase, Y. Anraku. The ATP Synthase of Extremely Halophilic Archaebacteria and Its Relatives, Y. Mukohata. Use of Na+ as an Alternative to H+ in Energy Transduction. The Electron Transfer System in an Acidophilic Iron-Oxidizing Bacterium. Mitochondrial DNA Disease: Phylogeny and Expression. A Genetic Trail of Human Mitochondrial DNA. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 7th February 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140294
About the Editor
Yasuo Mukohata
Affiliations and Expertise
Nagoya University