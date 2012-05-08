New Drugs for Malignancy, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738762, 9781455744084

New Drugs for Malignancy, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 26-3

1st Edition

Authors: Franco Muggia
eBook ISBN: 9781455744084
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738762
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th May 2012
Page Count: 1440
Description

Topics in this issue include: Targeting IGF-1R; Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in Lung Cancer; Targeting mTOR; Targeting Hedgehog; Mitotic Inhibitors; Topoisomerase I Inhibitors; and New Strategies and Drugs Inhibiting Folate Pathways.

Franco Muggia Author

