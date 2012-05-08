New Drugs for Malignancy, An Issue of Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 26-3
1st Edition
Authors: Franco Muggia
eBook ISBN: 9781455744084
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738762
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th May 2012
Page Count: 1440
Description
Topics in this issue include: Targeting IGF-1R; Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors in Lung Cancer; Targeting mTOR; Targeting Hedgehog; Mitotic Inhibitors; Topoisomerase I Inhibitors; and New Strategies and Drugs Inhibiting Folate Pathways.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 8th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455744084
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455738762
About the Authors
Franco Muggia Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.