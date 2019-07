New Directions in Nursing Education, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 47-4

This issue of Nursing Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Mary Ellen Smith Glasgow, PhD, RN, ACNS-BC, will focus on New Developments in Nursing Education: A Focus on Contemporary Content, Pedagogies, Deans, Trends, with article topics including: Game-based E-Learning; Incorporating Evidence-Based Care of Individuals with Developmental/Cognitive Disabilities into the Curriculum; Doctor of Nursing Practice Graduate as Faculty Members; Clinical Nursing Education Evaluation and Re-Design; Transdisciplinary Simulation; New Dean of Nursing: Lessons Learned; Promoting a Healthy Workplace for Nursing Faculty; Nursing Education Trends; Learning from Business; Focusing Curricula on Primary Care, Health Promotion, and Public Health in Light of Health Care Reform; Genetics in the Nursing Curriculum; and A National Study of Doctoral Nursing Faculty.