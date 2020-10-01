New Dimensions in Production and Utilization of Hydrogen
1st Edition
Description
The gradual increase of population and the consequential rise in the energy demands in the recent years have led to the overwhelming use of fossil fuels. Hydrogen has recently gained substantial interest because of its outstanding features to be used as clean energy carrier and energy vector. Moreover, hydrogen appears to be an effective alternative to tackle the issues of energy security and greenhouse gas emissions given that it is widely recognized as a clean fuel with high energy capacity. Hydrogen can be produced by various techniques such as thermochemical, hydrothermal, electrochemical, electrolytic, biological and photocatalytic methods as well as hybrid systems. New Dimensions in the production and Utilization of Hydrogen emphasizes on the research, development and innovations in the production and utilization of hydrogen in the industrial biorefining, hydrotreating and hydrogenation technologies, fuel cells, aerospace sector, pharmaceuticals, metallurgy, as well as bio-oil upgrading. Moreover, the supply chain analysis, lifecycle assessment, techno-economic analysis, as well as strengths and threats of global hydrogen market are covered in the book. This book provides many significant insights and scientific findings of key technologies for hydrogen production, storage and emerging applications. The book serves as a reference material for chemical and biochemical engineers, mechanical engineers, physicists, chemists, biologists, biomedical scientists and scholars working in the field of sustainable energy and materials.
Key Features
- Discusses the efficient usage of hydrogen as standalone fuel or feedstock in downstream processing
- Outlines key technologies for hydrogen production and their emerging applications
- Includes innovative approaches to the research and applications of hydrogen in wide fields of hydrotreating technologies, fuel cell vehicles and green fuel synthesis, aerospace sector, pharmaceutical utilization, carbon dioxide hydrogenation as well as bio-oils upgrading
Readership
Chemical engineers, biochemical engineers, mechanical engineers, physicists, chemists, biologists, biomedical scientists and scholars working in the field of advanced catalysis and sustainable energy sources
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: HYDROGEN PRODUCTION
1. Hydrogen: Fuel of the Future
2. Hydrogen Production from Supercritical Water Gasification
3. Green Catalysis and Thermodynamic Analysis for Hydrogen Production via Reforming Processes
4. Hydrogen Production from Chemical Looping Reforming: Current Status and Future Perspective
5. Electrolytic Processes for Hydrogen Synthesis
6. Recent Advancement of Nanocatalysts for Solar Hydrogen Production via Photocatalytic Water-splitting
7. Artificial Leaves for Photoelectrochemical Hydrogen Generation using Nanocatalysts
8. Current Advancements in Biological Hydrogen Production
SECTION 2: HYDROGEN UTILIZATION
9. Current Status on the Hydrogenation of Carbon Dioxide
10. Upgrading Pyrolysis-derived Bio-oils via Catalytic Hydrodeoxygenation: An Overview of Advanced Nanocatalysts
11. New Developments in Hydrogen Fuel Cells
12. Advanced Catalysis for Selective Green Diesel Production from Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis
13. Future Scopes of Hydrogen in Aerospace, Pharmaceuticals, Metallurgy and other Novel Applications
14. Novel Materials and Technologies for Hydrogen Distribution and Storage
15. Lifecycle Assessment and Environmental Risk analysis of Hydrogen Production Technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128195536
About the Editor
Sonil Nanda
Dr. Sonil Nanda is a Research Associate at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada. He received his Ph.D. degree in Biology from York University, Canada; M.Sc. degree in Applied Microbiology from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT University), India; and B.Sc. degree in Microbiology from the Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology, India. Dr. Nanda’s research areas are related to the production of advanced biofuels and biochemicals through thermochemical and biochemical conversion technologies such as gasification, pyrolysis, carbonization and fermentation. He is an expert researcher in catalytic hydrothermal gasification of a wide variety of organic wastes and biomass including agricultural and forestry residues, industrial effluents, municipal solid wastes, cattle manure, sewage sludge and food wastes to produce hydrogen fuel. His parallel interests are also in the generation of hydrothermal flames for treatment of hazardous wastes, green catalysis, nanocatalysis, agronomic applications of biochar, phytoremediation of heavy metal contaminated soils, as well as carbon capture and sequestration. Dr. Nanda has published over 70 peer-reviewed journal articles, 18 book chapters and has presented at many international conferences. His research works have gained wide interest through his highly-cited research publications, book chapters, conference presentations, and workshop lectures. Dr. Nanda serves as a Fellow Member of the Society for Applied Biotechnology in India, as well as a Life Member of the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers; Association of Microbiologists of India; Indian Science Congress Association; and the Biotech Research Society of India. He is also an active member of several chemical engineering societies across North America such as the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the Chemical Institute of Canada, and the Combustion Institute-Canadian Section. Dr. Nanda is currently commissioned by Springer Nature, CRC Press (Taylor & Francis), Elsevier and IK International Press (India) as the lead Editor for 6 books relating to clean energy, materials and the environment. Dr. Nanda is the editor of recently published books “Recent Advancements in Biofuels and Bioenergy Utilization” by Springer Nature and “Fuel Processing and Energy Utilization” by CRC Press. He is also the Guest-Editor of four Special Issues in respected journals such as the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy (Elsevier), Waste and Biomass Valorization (Springer), SN Applied Sciences (Springer), Chemical Engineering & Technology (Springer) and Topics in Catalysis (Springer). Dr. Nanda is also an active reviewer for many high-impact journals published by ACS, AIChE, Elsevier, Springer, John Wiley & Sons, RSC and MDPI Publishers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada
Dai-Viet Vo
Dr. Dai-Viet N. Vo is currently the Director of the Center of Excellence for Green Energy and Environmental Nanomaterials at Nguyen Tat Thanh University in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. He received his Ph.D. degree in Chemical Engineering from The University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia in 2011. He has worked as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of New South Wales in Sydney and Texas A&M University at Qatar, Doha. Formerly, he was a Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Chemical & Natural Resources Engineering in the Universiti Malaysia Pahang in Kuantan, Malaysia (2013-2019). His research areas are in the production of green synthetic fuels via Fischer-Tropsch synthesis using biomass-derived syngas from various reforming processes. He is also an expert in advanced material synthesis and catalyst characterization. During his early career, he has worked as the principal investigator and co-investigator for 21 different funded research projects related to sustainable and alternative energy. He has published 6 books, 15 book chapters, more than 110 peer-reviewed journal articles and 80 conference proceedings. He has served in the technical and publication committees of numerous international conferences in chemical engineering, catalysis and renewable energy. Dr. Vo is an Assistant Subject Editor for the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy (Elsevier) and a Guest Editor for several Special Issues in high-impact factor journals such as the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy (Elsevier), Comptes Rendus Chimie (Elsevier), Chemical Engineering Science (Elsevier), Waste and Biomass Valorization (Springer), Topics in Catalysis (Springer), Biomass Conversion and Biorefinery (Springer), Journal of Chemical Technology & Biotechnology (Wiley) and Chemical Engineering & Technology (Wiley). He is also an Editorial Board Member of many international journals including PLOS One, SN Applied Sciences (Springer) and Scientific Reports (Springer Nature).
Phuong Nguyen Tri
Phuong Nguyen Tri is Research Officer at the Department of Chemistry, University of Montréal, Canada, and Visiting Professor at the Institute of Research and Development, Duy Tan University, Vietnam. His research focuses on agro-composites, nanocomposites, polymer blends, crystallization of ultra-thin films, nanostructuration of blends, polymer ageing, smart coatings, hybrid nanoparticles, personal protective materials and rupture mechanisms of polymer materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Biochemistry and Physic, Universite du Quebec a Trois-Rivieres, Canada