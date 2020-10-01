New Dimensions in Production and Utilization of Hydrogen

Dr. Sonil Nanda is a Research Associate at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, Canada. He received his Ph.D. degree in Biology from York University, Canada; M.Sc. degree in Applied Microbiology from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT University), India; and B.Sc. degree in Microbiology from the Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology, India. Dr. Nanda’s research areas are related to the production of advanced biofuels and biochemicals through thermochemical and biochemical conversion technologies such as gasification, pyrolysis, carbonization and fermentation. He is an expert researcher in catalytic hydrothermal gasification of a wide variety of organic wastes and biomass including agricultural and forestry residues, industrial effluents, municipal solid wastes, cattle manure, sewage sludge and food wastes to produce hydrogen fuel. His parallel interests are also in the generation of hydrothermal flames for treatment of hazardous wastes, green catalysis, nanocatalysis, agronomic applications of biochar, phytoremediation of heavy metal contaminated soils, as well as carbon capture and sequestration. Dr. Nanda has published over 70 peer-reviewed journal articles, 18 book chapters and has presented at many international conferences. His research works have gained wide interest through his highly-cited research publications, book chapters, conference presentations, and workshop lectures. Dr. Nanda serves as a Fellow Member of the Society for Applied Biotechnology in India, as well as a Life Member of the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers; Association of Microbiologists of India; Indian Science Congress Association; and the Biotech Research Society of India. He is also an active member of several chemical engineering societies across North America such as the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the Chemical Institute of Canada, and the Combustion Institute-Canadian Section. Dr. Nanda is currently commissioned by Springer Nature, CRC Press (Taylor & Francis), Elsevier and IK International Press (India) as the lead Editor for 6 books relating to clean energy, materials and the environment. Dr. Nanda is the editor of recently published books “Recent Advancements in Biofuels and Bioenergy Utilization” by Springer Nature and “Fuel Processing and Energy Utilization” by CRC Press. He is also the Guest-Editor of four Special Issues in respected journals such as the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy (Elsevier), Waste and Biomass Valorization (Springer), SN Applied Sciences (Springer), Chemical Engineering & Technology (Springer) and Topics in Catalysis (Springer). Dr. Nanda is also an active reviewer for many high-impact journals published by ACS, AIChE, Elsevier, Springer, John Wiley & Sons, RSC and MDPI Publishers.