New Developments in Selective Oxidation II, Volume 82

A selection of the contents. C3-C4 Olefins oxidation. Modelling of propylene oxidation in a circulating fluidized-bed reactor (G.S. Patience, P.L. Mills). Synergy in the Fe-Mo-Sb-O multiphase system (L.E. Cadus et al.). Selective hydrocarbon oxidation at vanadium pentoxide surfaces: ab initio cluster model studies (M. Witko, K. Hermann). Oxidative dehydrogenation of alkanes. Comparison between gamma-alumina and aluminium niobate supported vanadium oxides in propane oxidative dehydrogenation (J.-G. Eon et al.). Dispersion of V4+ ions in a SnO2 rutile matrix as a tool for the creation of active sites in ethane oxydehydrogenation (S. Bordoni et al.). Oxidative dehydrogenation of ethane over chromia-pillared montmorillonite catalysts (P. Olivera-Pastor et al.). C3-C4 paraffins oxidation. A concise description of the bulk structure of vanadyl pyrophosphate and implications for n-butane (M.R. Thompson et al.). A new commercial scale process for n-butane oxidation to maleic anhydride using a circulating fluidized bed reactor (R.M. Contractor et al.). Oxidation and ammoxidation of propane over tetragonal type M5+OPO4 catalysts (I. Matsuura, N. Kimura). Methane activation. A study of the catalytic oxidative oligomerization of methane to aromatics (A.P.E. York et al.). Investigation of molten cobalt halide/sodium metavanadate mixtures as redox catalysts for the oxidative coupling of methane (J.B. Claridge et al.). Catalytic reactor engineering for the oxidative coupling of methane. Use of a fluidized bed and of a ceramic membrane reactor (A. Santos et al.). Oxidation by supported metals. Gas phase oxidation of benzene to phenol using Pd/Cu salt catalysts. Effect of counter anion in copper salts (K. Sasaki et al.). Low temperature gas-phase selective oxidation of 1-butene to 2-butanone on supported Pd/V2O5 catalysts (G. Centi et al.). Liquid phase oxidations. Redox molecular sieves as heterogeneous catalysts for liquid phase oxidations (R.A. Sheldon et al.). Influence of the synthesis procedure and chemical composition on the activity of titanium in Ti-Beta catalysts (M.A. Camblor et al.). Partial oxidation of cinnamyl alcohol on bimetallic catalysts of improved resistance to self-poisoning (T. Mallat et al.). Novel catalysts for olefin cleavage using hydrogen peroxide (A. Johnstone et al.). Bio-, electro- and photo-oxidations. Selective oxidation of gaseous hydrocarbons by microbial cells (G.A. Kovalenko, V.K. Sokolovskii). Partial oxidation of benzene over the carbon whisker cathode added with iron oxide and palladium black during O2-H2 fuel cell reactions (K. Otsuka et al.). Heterogeneous photocatalytic oxidation of liquid isopropanol by TiO2, ZrO2 and ZrTiO4 powders (J.A. Navio, G. Colón). Gas-phase aromatics oxidation. Quantum-chemical description of the oxidation of alkylaromatic molecules on vanadium oxide catalysts (J. Haber, R. Tokarz, M. Witko). Characterisation of V2O5 - Fe2O3-Cs2SO4 catalysts for the gas-phase oxidation of fluorene to 9-fluorenone (F. Majunke et al.). Alcohols oxidation. Selective gas-phase dehydrogenation of cyclohexanol with magnesium orthophosphates (M.A. Aramendía et al.). Effect of K-doping on 2-propanol adsorption, desorption and catalytic oxidation over vanadia-titania (G. Busca et al.). Gas-phase oxidation of other compounds. Cesium promotion of iron phosphate catalyst and influence of steam on the oxidative dehydrogenation of isobutyric acid to methacrylic acid (J. Belkouch et al.). Iron hydroxysilicates: New selective and active isobutyric acid oxidative dehydrogenation catalysts (P. Bonnet et al.).