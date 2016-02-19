New Developments in Psychological Choice Modeling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444880574, 9780080867144

New Developments in Psychological Choice Modeling, Volume 60

1st Edition

Editors: G. de Soete H. Feger K.C. Klauer
eBook ISBN: 9780080867144
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444880574
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 18th September 1989
Page Count: 355
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Order Invariant Unfolding Analysis under Smoothness Restrictions (W.J. Heiser). An Analytical Approach to Unfolding (H. Feger). GENFOLD 2: A General Unfolding Methodology for the Analysis of Preference/Dominance Data (W.S. DeSarbo, V.R. Rao). Maximum Likelihood Unidimensional Unfolding for a Probabilistic Model without Distributional Assumptions (P.M. Bossuyt, E.E. Roskam). Latent Class Models for the Analysis of Rankings (M.A. Croon). The Wandering Ideal Point Model for Analyzing Paired Comparisons Data (G. De Soete, J.D. Carroll, W.S. DeSarbo). Analysis of Covariance Structures and Probabilistic Binary Choice Models (Y. Takane). Two Classes of Stochastic
Tree Unfolding Models (J.D. Carroll, W.S. DeSarbo, G. De Soete). Probabilistic Multidimensional Analysis of Preference Ration Judgments (J.L. Zinnes, D.B. MacKay). Testing Probabilistic Choice Models (P.M. Bossuyt, E.E. Roskam). On the Axiomatic Foundations of Unfolding, with an Application to Political Party Preferences of German Voters (B. Orth). Unfolding and Consensus Ranking: A Prestige Ladder for Technical Occupations (R. van Blokland-Vogelesang). Unfolding the German Political Parties: A Description and Application of Multiple Unidimensional Unfolding (W.H. van Schuur). Probabilistic Multidimensional Scaling Models for Analyzing Consumer Choice Behavior (W.S. DeSarbo, G. De Soete, K. Jedidi). Probabilistic Choice Behavior Models and their Combination with Additional Tools Needed for Applications to Marketing (W. Gaul). Indexes.

Description

A selection of 15 papers on choice modeling are presented in this volume. These papers result from research in the social and behavioral sciences and in economics. The models, some deterministic, some probabilistic, represent recent developments in the tradition of Thurstone's Law of Comparative Judgement, Coombs' unfolding theory and multidimensional scaling. The theoretical contributions and several applications to voting behaviour, consumer research and preference rankings show the important progress made in psychological choice modeling during the last few years.

Details

No. of pages:
355
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1989
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080867144
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444880574

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

G. de Soete Editor

H. Feger Editor

K.C. Klauer Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.