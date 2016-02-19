New Developments in Differential Equations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444111074, 9780080871325

New Developments in Differential Equations, Volume 21

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Second Scheveningen Conference on Differential Equations, the Netherlands, August 25-29, 1975

Series Editors: Wiktor Eckhaus
eBook ISBN: 9780080871325
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 247
Details

No. of pages:
247
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1976
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871325

About the Series Editors

Wiktor Eckhaus Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Utrecht

