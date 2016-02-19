New Approaches to the Design and Economics of EHV Transmission Plant
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Electrical Engineering
New Approaches to the Design and Economics of EHV Transmission Plant examines the limitations of EHV transmission plant. Analysis is also covered in the book to correct these limitations. The concept behind EHV is that allowable transfer of electricity is related to the square of the voltage. Factors such as the expense of supplying a certain volume of electricity over a given distance and creations of power stations are examined. The book provides economic studies of alternative design policies based on estimation of costs and benefits of the design parameters. The text also focuses on the principles essential to the design of plant and to highlight areas where expenses originate. The book then discusses the electrical supply. Economic principles, the electrical design, and thermal limitations of electrical plant are also covered. The text can provide valuable insights to electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, economists, plant architects, students, and researchers on the field of electrical plant planning and design.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. The Supply of Electricity
Chapter 2. Voltage and Reactance Limits to AC Power Flow
Chapter 3. The Optimum Cost and Loading of Transmission Plant
Chapter 4. The Thermal Limitations of Electrical Plant
Chapter 5. The Electrical Design of Lines and Cables
Chapter 6. Thermal and Economic Aspects of Lines and Cables
Chapter 7. Transformers
Chapter 8. Plant for Reactive Compensation
Chapter 9. Protection
Chapter 10. The Principles of Circuit-Breaking
Chapter 11. The Design of EHV Switchgear
Chapter 12. The Principles of Insulation Co-Ordination
Chapter 13. The Design of Outdoor Insulation
Chapter 14. Switching Stations
Chapter 15. The Testing of Electrical Plant
Chapter 16. The Future Development of Power Transmission
Postscript
Appendix. Some Useful Conversion Factors
Index
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186870
