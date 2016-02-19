New Approaches to the Design and Economics of EHV Transmission Plant - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080166964, 9781483186870

New Approaches to the Design and Economics of EHV Transmission Plant

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Electrical Engineering

Authors: Brian Jones
Editors: D. J. Silverleaf
eBook ISBN: 9781483186870
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 260
Description

New Approaches to the Design and Economics of EHV Transmission Plant examines the limitations of EHV transmission plant. Analysis is also covered in the book to correct these limitations. The concept behind EHV is that allowable transfer of electricity is related to the square of the voltage. Factors such as the expense of supplying a certain volume of electricity over a given distance and creations of power stations are examined. The book provides economic studies of alternative design policies based on estimation of costs and benefits of the design parameters. The text also focuses on the principles essential to the design of plant and to highlight areas where expenses originate. The book then discusses the electrical supply. Economic principles, the electrical design, and thermal limitations of electrical plant are also covered. The text can provide valuable insights to electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, economists, plant architects, students, and researchers on the field of electrical plant planning and design.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. The Supply of Electricity

Chapter 2. Voltage and Reactance Limits to AC Power Flow

Chapter 3. The Optimum Cost and Loading of Transmission Plant

Chapter 4. The Thermal Limitations of Electrical Plant

Chapter 5. The Electrical Design of Lines and Cables

Chapter 6. Thermal and Economic Aspects of Lines and Cables

Chapter 7. Transformers

Chapter 8. Plant for Reactive Compensation

Chapter 9. Protection

Chapter 10. The Principles of Circuit-Breaking

Chapter 11. The Design of EHV Switchgear

Chapter 12. The Principles of Insulation Co-Ordination

Chapter 13. The Design of Outdoor Insulation

Chapter 14. Switching Stations

Chapter 15. The Testing of Electrical Plant

Chapter 16. The Future Development of Power Transmission

Postscript

Appendix. Some Useful Conversion Factors

Index


About the Author

About the Editor

D. J. Silverleaf

