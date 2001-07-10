New Approaches for the Generation and Analysis of Microbial Typing Data - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444507402, 9780080537481

New Approaches for the Generation and Analysis of Microbial Typing Data

1st Edition

Editors: L. Dijkshoorn K.J. Towner Mark Struelens
eBook ISBN: 9780080537481
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444507402
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 10th July 2001
Page Count: 370
Description

Rapid molecular identification and typing of micro-organisms is extremely important in efforts to monitor the geographical spread of virulent, epidemic or antibiotic-resistant pathogens. It has become a mainstay of integrated hospital infection control service. In addition, numerous industrial and biotechnological applications require the study of the diversity of organisms. Conventional phenotypic identification and typing methods have long been the mainstay of microbial population and epidemiological studies, but such methods often lack adequate discrimination and their use is normally confined to the group of organisms for which they were originally devised. Molecular fingerprinting methods have flourished in recent years and many of these new methods can be applied to numerous different organisms for a variety of purposes. Standardisation of these methods is vitally important. In addition, the generation of large numbers of complex fingerprint profiles requires that a computer-assisted strategy is used for the formation and analysis of databases. The purpose of this book is to describe the best fingerprinting methods that are currently available and the computer-assisted strategies that can be used for analysis and exchange of data between laboratories.

This book is dedicated to the memory of Jan Ursing (1926 - 2000), Swedish microbiologist, taxonomist and philosopher.

"...taxonomy is on the borders of philosophy because we do not know the natural continuities and discontinuities..."

Table of Contents

Preface. List of contributors.

  1. An introduction to the generation and analysis of microbial typing data (L. Dijkshoorn, K. Towner).
  2. Theoretical aspects of pattern analysis (A. van Ooyen).
  3. Setting-up intra- and inter-laboratory databases of electrophoretic profiles (H.F. Heersma, K. Kremer, D. van Soolingen, J. Hauman).
  4. Fingerprinting of microorganisms by protein and lipopolysaccharide SDS-PAGE (L. Dijkshoorn).
  5. rRNA gene restriction pattern determination (ribotyping) and computer interpretation (P.A.D. Grimont, F. Grimont).
  6. Generation and analysis of RAPD fingerprinting profiles (K. Towner, H. Grundmann).
  7. Analysis of microbial genomic macrorestriction patterns by pulsed-field gel electrophoresis (PFGE) typing (M.J. Struelens, R. De Ryck, A. Deplano).
  8. Selective restriction fragment amplification by AFLP™ (P.J.D. Janssen).
  9. Application and analysis of ARDRA patterns in bacterial identification, taxonomy and phylogeny (M. Vaneechoutte, M. Heyndrickx).
  10. Insertion sequence (IS) typing and oligotyping (N.A. Saunders).
  11. Molecular characterisation of microbial communities based on 16S rRNA sequence diversity (E.G. Zoetendal, A.D.L. Akkermans, W.M. de Vos).
  12. From multilocus enzyme electrophoresis to multilocus sequence typing (D.A. Caugant). Author index. Keyword index.

About the Editor

L. Dijkshoorn

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Infectious Diseases C5-P, Leiden University Medical Center, P.O. Box 9600, 2300 RC Leiden, The Netherlands

K.J. Towner

Affiliations and Expertise

Public Health Laboratory, University Hospital, Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham NG7 2UH, United Kingdom

Mark Struelens

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Microbiology, Head Department of Microbiology, Service de Microbiologie, Universite Libre de Bruxelles - Hopital Erasme

