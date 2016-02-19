New and Updated Methods
1st Edition
Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Vol. 10
Editors: Gunter Zweig Joseph Sherma
eBook ISBN: 9781483220871
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1978
Page Count: 612
Description
Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Volume X: New and Updated Methods covers the specific methods (i.e. gas chromatography, thin-layer chromatography, spectroscopy, high-performance liquid chromatography, and thin-layer densitometry) of analysis for formulations and residues of pesticides (i.e. insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, nematicides, and soil fumigants) of international importance. Toxicologists and people involved in the research of analytical methods for the formulations of pesticides will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I. Insecticides
1. Bendiocarb
I. General
II. Analysis
References
2. Bioresmethrin
I. General
II. Analysis
References
3. Bromophos
I. General
II.Analysis
4. Bromophos-Ethyl
I. General
II.Analysis
5. Chlordane
I. General
II.Analysis
6. Chlormephos
I. General
II. Analysis
References
7. Diflubenzuron
I. General
II. Analysis
References
8. Heptachlor
I. General
II. Analysis
References
9. Isothioate
I. General
II. Analysis
10. Isoxathion
I. General
II. Analysis
References
11. Methoprene
I. General
II. Analysis
III. Discussion
References
12. Oxamyl
I. General
II. Analysis
References
13. Tetradifon
I. General
II. Analysis
References
14. Triazophos
I. General
II. Analysis
References
15. Vendex® Miticide
I. General
II. Analysis
Part II. Fungicides
16. Benomyl
I. General
II. Analysis
References
17. Captafol
I. General
II. Analysis
References
18. Dithianon
I. General
II. Analysis
References
19. Hexachlorophene
I. General
II. Analysis
References
20. Hymexazol
I. General
II. Analysis
References
21. Isoprothiolane
I. General
II. Analysis
Reference
22. Pyrazophos
I. General
II. Analysis
23. Triforme
I. General
II. Analysis
References
Part III. Herbicides
24. Alachlor
I. General
II.Analysis
Reference
25. Chlomethoxynil
I. General
II.Analysis
Reference
26. Cyanazine
I. General
II. Analysis
27. Desmedipham
I. General
II.Analysis
Reference
28. Dicamba
I. General
II.Analysis
Reference
29. Dichlobenil
I. General
II. Analysis
References
30. Diquat and Paraquat
I. General
II. Analysis
References
31. Endothall
I. General
II. Analysis
References
32. Ethalfluralin
I. General
II. Analysis
References
33. Ethofumesate
I. General
II. Analysis
Reference
34. Methazole
I. General
II. Analysis
References
35. Monomethylarsonic Acid, Cacodylic Acid, and Their Sodium Salts
I. General
II. Analysis
References
36. Nitrofen
I. General
II. Analysis
References
37. Norflurazon
I. General
II. Analysis
References
38. Perfluidone
I. General
II. Analysis
Reference
39. Profluralin
I. General
II. Analysis
40. Prowl® Herbicide
I. General
II. Formulation Analysis
III. Residue Analysis
References
41. Terbacil
I. General
II. Analysis
References
42. s-Triazines
I. General
II. Analysis
Part IV. Plant Growth Regulators
43. Chlorflurecol-methyl
I. General
II. Analysis
References
44. Fluoridamid
I. General
II. Analysis
Reference
45. Gìbberellins A4A7 and 6-Benzyladenine
I. General
II. Analysis
References
Part V. Nematicides and Soil Fumigants
46. Methyl Isothiocyanate
I. General
II. Analysis
References
Index
Cumulative Index, Volumes I-X
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th August 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483220871
About the Editor
Gunter Zweig
Joseph Sherma
