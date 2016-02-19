New and Updated Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127843100, 9781483220871

New and Updated Methods

1st Edition

Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Vol. 10

Editors: Gunter Zweig Joseph Sherma
eBook ISBN: 9781483220871
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1978
Page Count: 612
Description

Analytical Methods for Pesticides and Plant Growth Regulators, Volume X: New and Updated Methods covers the specific methods (i.e. gas chromatography, thin-layer chromatography, spectroscopy, high-performance liquid chromatography, and thin-layer densitometry) of analysis for formulations and residues of pesticides (i.e. insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulators, nematicides, and soil fumigants) of international importance. Toxicologists and people involved in the research of analytical methods for the formulations of pesticides will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Part I. Insecticides

1. Bendiocarb

I. General

II. Analysis

References

2. Bioresmethrin

I. General

II. Analysis

References

3. Bromophos

I. General

II.Analysis

4. Bromophos-Ethyl

I. General

II.Analysis

5. Chlordane

I. General

II.Analysis

6. Chlormephos

I. General

II. Analysis

References

7. Diflubenzuron

I. General

II. Analysis

References

8. Heptachlor

I. General

II. Analysis

References

9. Isothioate

I. General

II. Analysis

10. Isoxathion

I. General

II. Analysis

References

11. Methoprene

I. General

II. Analysis

III. Discussion

References

12. Oxamyl

I. General

II. Analysis

References

13. Tetradifon

I. General

II. Analysis

References

14. Triazophos

I. General

II. Analysis

References

15. Vendex® Miticide

I. General

II. Analysis

Part II. Fungicides

16. Benomyl

I. General

II. Analysis

References

17. Captafol

I. General

II. Analysis

References

18. Dithianon

I. General

II. Analysis

References

19. Hexachlorophene

I. General

II. Analysis

References

20. Hymexazol

I. General

II. Analysis

References

21. Isoprothiolane

I. General

II. Analysis

Reference

22. Pyrazophos

I. General

II. Analysis

23. Triforme

I. General

II. Analysis

References

Part III. Herbicides

24. Alachlor

I. General

II.Analysis

Reference

25. Chlomethoxynil

I. General

II.Analysis

Reference

26. Cyanazine

I. General

II. Analysis

27. Desmedipham

I. General

II.Analysis

Reference

28. Dicamba

I. General

II.Analysis

Reference

29. Dichlobenil

I. General

II. Analysis

References

30. Diquat and Paraquat

I. General

II. Analysis

References

31. Endothall

I. General

II. Analysis

References

32. Ethalfluralin

I. General

II. Analysis

References

33. Ethofumesate

I. General

II. Analysis

Reference

34. Methazole

I. General

II. Analysis

References

35. Monomethylarsonic Acid, Cacodylic Acid, and Their Sodium Salts

I. General

II. Analysis

References

36. Nitrofen

I. General

II. Analysis

References

37. Norflurazon

I. General

II. Analysis

References

38. Perfluidone

I. General

II. Analysis

Reference

39. Profluralin

I. General

II. Analysis

40. Prowl® Herbicide

I. General

II. Formulation Analysis

III. Residue Analysis

References

41. Terbacil

I. General

II. Analysis

References

42. s-Triazines

I. General

II. Analysis

Part IV. Plant Growth Regulators

43. Chlorflurecol-methyl

I. General

II. Analysis

References

44. Fluoridamid

I. General

II. Analysis

Reference

45. Gìbberellins A4A7 and 6-Benzyladenine

I. General

II. Analysis

References

Part V. Nematicides and Soil Fumigants

46. Methyl Isothiocyanate

I. General

II. Analysis

References

Index

Cumulative Index, Volumes I-X

Details

No. of pages:
612
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483220871

About the Editor

Gunter Zweig

Joseph Sherma

