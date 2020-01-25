New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Phytomicrobiome for Sustainable Agriculture
Description
New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering: Phytomicrobiome for Sustainable Agriculture provides a comprehensive overview of the phytomicrobiome and its various mechanisms, including plant growth, nutrient content, crop yield improvement, soil fertility, and health management. This book explores the genus- and species-specific endophytic microbes for developing an efficient indigenous microbial consortium to enhance productivity of sustainable agriculture. An essential resource for students, researchers, and scientists in biotechnology, microbiology, agronomy, and the plant protection sciences, this guide highlights the plant growth-promoting activities of the phytomicrobiome, focusing on basic and applied aspects and the significant role they play in plant protection.
Key Features
- Emphasizes up-to-date research on sustainability, proteomics and genomics, and functional and molecular mechanisms of plant-microbe-soil interactions
- Covers multidisciplinary features of plant microbiology, plant physiology, soil science, and sustainable agriculture
- Includes the significance of microbial secondary metabolites for enhancing plant growth attributes
- Focuses on the most recent developments in biotechnology to enhance the action of the phytomicrobiome as an alternative to chemical fertilizers for agriculture and forestry
Readership
Graduate and post-graduate research students, teachers and researchers in the disciplines of biotechnology, biochemical engineering, agricultural and industrial microbiology, bioremediation, and environmental sustainability
Table of Contents
1. Mechanisms of the phytomicrobiome for enhancing soil fertility and health
2. Impact of agrochemicals application in sustainable agriculture
3. Role of Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria in Degradation of Xenobiotic Compounds
4. Seed inhabiting endophytes: Their role in plant development and disease protection
5. Plant endophytic microorganisms enhancing crop productivity and yield
6. Arsenic – Rice - human health: Understanding the toxic association from microbiome angle
7. Emerging approaches to manipulate the plant microbiome and implications
8. Plant-specific microbiome for environmental stress management: Issues and challenges
9. Development of indigenous microbial consortium for biocontrol management
10. Land use changes, cropping pattern affect soil microbiome
11. Plant growth promoting rhizobacteria controlling Late blight pathogen, Phytophthora infestans
12. Plant growth-promoting mycostimulants for sustainable agriculture production under abiotic stresses
13. Ecology and performance of rhizosphere and endosphere microbiomes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 25th January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444643254
About the Editor
Jay Prakash Verma
Dr. Jay Prakash Verma competed his B.Sc., M.Sc. and Ph.D. on plant-microbe interaction and PGPR. He works as a Senior Assistant Professor in IESD, Banaras Hindu University, India, where he started in February 2011. He has more than 11 years of research expertise on rhizosphere microbes and development of effective plant growth promoting microbial consortium as biofertilizer, bio stimulators for multiple crop production under control, and field conditions. His research expertise encompasses biofertilizer, phytomicobiome, bio-pesticide, PGPR, PGPF, sustainable agriculture, plant-soil-microbe interaction, soil fertility and soil health management, pesticide degrading microbes for bioremediation, soil molecular biology and climate resilient agricultural production, and bioethanol production. He has written more than 60 articles that have been cited more than 1831 times and has a cumulative impact factor of over 100. He has more than eight research projects related to plant-microbe interactions. He has been a speark at international conferences in Spain, France, and China. He is serving as Technical Editor for several international journals including Biotechnology, Journal of Applied Sciences, International Journal of Soil Science, Asian Journal of Biological Sciences, and Bacteriology Journal. He is a member of the editorial board for the journals Agriculture for Sustainable Development published by Social and Farmers Welfare Society, Journal of Environmental and Social Sciences, International Journal of Research Studies in Microbiology and Biotechnology, International Journal of Research Studies in Agricultural Sciences, International Journal of Research in Environmental Science, and Microbial Biosystems Journal published by The Arab Society for Fungal Conservation. He acts as a reviewer for various peer-reviewed national and international journals of publishers including Nature Publishing Group, Elsevier, Springer, Willy, and Taylor and Francis. He is also a project evaluator for of The Czech Academy of Sciences, Science Support Division in Czech Republic, European Commission. He is presently a visiting fellow at the Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment, Western Sydney University, Sydney, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Environment and Sustainable, Development, Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh, India
Catriona Macdonald
Dr. Catriona Macdonald is a research lecturer at the Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment at the University of Western Sydney. With a BSc. and a Ph.D. in the fields of Environmental Microbiology and Microbial Ecology, she has over 12 years’ experience in the field of soil microbiology and nutrient cycling. Her research interests focus on understanding microbial-mediated function under environmental change and interaction with plant communities and how we can utilise the microbial community to overcome associated constraints on productivity and ecosystem function. She has expertise in nutrient cycling, plant-soil interactions, climate change, heavy metals and forensic microbial ecology. Working across natural, agricultural, and managed ecosystems, she aims to improve understanding of how factors such as climate change and land management impact microbial-mediated nutrient transformations and how this feeds back to ecosystem functioning. To achieve this, Dr. Macdonald uses field-based and controlled environment studies to determine rates of nutrient (C, N, and P) transformations, quantify nutrient resource allocation in above- and below-ground pools,= and investigates the function and diversity of key microbial drivers in C, N, and P cycles using a range of in-situ approaches (soil CO2 flux, decomposition, net mineralisation), laboratory assays (MicroResp, enzyme activities, potential mineralisation, degradation rates), and molecular approaches (community profiling and sequencing analysis). She is co-investigator on three large industry-funded interdisciplinary grants related to sustainability: (1) a novel framework to identify, predict, and improve efficiency of bioremediation technology, (2) healthy bee populations for sustainable pollination in horticulture, and (3) pastures under climate extremes. She has more than 35 journal publications and two book chapters, more than 750 citations, and an h-index of 15. She serves on the editorial board of Pedobiologia (Elsevier) and provides scientific review for numberous international peer reviewed journals including Scientific Reports, Soil Biology and Biochemistry, Agriculture Ecosystems and the Environment, and Biodegradation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment Western Sydney University, Sydney, Australia
Vijai Gupta
Dr. Vijai Kumar Gupta is the Senior Scientist, ERA Chair of Green Chemistry, Department of Chemistry and Biotechnology, School of Science, Tallinn University of Technology, Tallinn, Estonia. He is on research leave from MITS University, India. Before joining NUIG, he worked as Assistant Professor of Biotechnology, FASC, MITS University, Lakshmangarh (Sikar), India. His areas of expertise include mycological research and plant-microbial interactions, bio-fuels and bioenergy research, and microbial biotechnology. He completed his Ph.D. in microbiology at Dr. R.M.L. Avadh University, Faizabad, UP, India in 2009. He is an expert in the area of fungal biology and biotechnology. He is the active member of International Sub-commission on Trichoderma and Hypocrea, Austria and a working group member of the International Society for Fungal Conservation, UK. His work with Fusarium spp., Colletotrichum gloeosporioides, Aspergillus spp. Penicillium spp., and Trichoderma spp. has been complemented by contributions to biotechnological development, molecular diversity, disease diagnostic, plant pathology, fungal-plant interaction, secondary metabolites, and industrial applications. Dr. Gupta is the Fellow of Prestigious- The Linnaean Society, London, UK; Fellow of Hind Agri Society, India; Fellow of Society of Applied Biotechnologist India; and Fellow of International Society of Contemporary Biologist, India. He has been honored with several awards in his career including the prestigious Indian ICAR Senior Research Fellowship and Indian Young Scientist Award 2009 and 2011, and Gold Medal Award-2009 for his advanced research achievements in the field of fungal genetics and biology. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Plant Pathology, USA; Senior Editor of Fungal Biology & Biotechnology, BioMed Central; Series Editor of a book series on fungal biology with Springer; and regional editor (Asia) and editorial board member of several international and national journals. He has edited about 16 books for publishers of international renown such as CRC Press, Taylor and Francis, USA; Springer, USA; Elsevier Press, The Netherlands; Nova Science Publisher, USA; LAP Lambert Academic Publishing, Germany; and CABI, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, ERA Chair of Green Chemistry, Department of Chemistry and Biotechnology, School of Science, Tallinn University of Technology, Tallinn, Estonia
Appa Podile
Appa Rao Podile is interested in molecular plant-microbe interactions. In the past decade, domain shuffling and swapping of recombinant bacterial chitinases, bioprocess development for production of chitooligosaccharides by enzymatic methods, mechanism of elicitor (harpin) induced cell death, nanotechnology for crop protection, and non-host resistance have been the major areas of research interest. Prof. Podile has been elected Fellow of Indian National Science Academy (INSA, New Delhi), Indian Academy of Sciences (Bangalore), National Academy of Sciences (Allahabad), National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (New Delhi), Academy of Microbiological Sciences (New Delhi), AP Akademy of Sciences, and Founding Fellow of Telangana State Academy of Sciences (Hyderabad). Prof. Podile published about 100 research papers and has over 2,400 citations and an h-index of 26. His lab is supported by Department of Biotechnology as part of Indo-UK project on Biological Nitrogen Fixation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, Telangana, India