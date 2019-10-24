New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering

1. Bacterial Fertilizers for Soybean Plants: Current Status and Future Prospects

2. Plant-bacterial Interactions in Management of Plant Growth under Abiotic Stresses

3. Environmental Applications of Microalgae/Cyanobacteria

4. Plant-microbe Associations for Enhancement of Agricultural Productivity

5. Microbial Resources in Management of CSequestration, Greenhouse Gases and BioRemediation Processes

6. Microbial Secondary Metabolites and PlantMicrobe Communications in the Rhizosphere

7. Mycorrhizal Symbiosis: An Effective Tool for Metal Bioremediation

8. Microalgae: Potential Agents for CO2 Mitigation and Bioremediation of Wastewaters

9. Sustainable Approaches for Biological Control of Mycotoxigenic Fungi and Mycotoxins in Cereals

10. PGPMs: A Future Trend for Environmental Sustainability

11. Harnessing the Soil Microbial Wealth for Enhancement of Plant Secondary Metabolites in Medicinal and Aromatic Plants

12. Role of Plant-Associated Bacteria in Phytoremediation of Trace Metals in Contaminated Soils

13. Use of Microbial Bio-Fertilizer Technology in Agro-Environmental Sustainability

14. Microbes Mediated Management of Degraded and Marginal Lands

15. Trichoderma – A New Strategy in Combating Agriculture Problems

16. Phycoremediation of Industrial Effluents Contaminated Soils

17. Microbial Services in Agro-Environmental Management

18. Rhizospheric Microbiome and Plant Probiotics

19. Role of Microbial Resources in Remediation of Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs)

20. Microbial Approaches in Management and Restoration of Marginal Lands

21. Host-endophyte cross-talk: An essential prerequisite for plant ecosystem functioning

22. Application of Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria in Remediation of Pesticides Contaminated Stressed Soil

23. Tapping Soil Biodiversity for Enhancing Resource Use Efficiency

