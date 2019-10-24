New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128182581

New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering

1st Edition

Microbes in Soil, Crop and Environmental Sustainability

Editors: Jay Shankar Singh
Paperback ISBN: 9780128182581
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th October 2019
Page Count: 386
Description

New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering: Microbes in Soil, Crop and Environmental Sustainability reviews the exploitation of microbial biodiversity in soil with respect to nutrient-use efficiency, also discussing the improvement and maintenance of certain physical and chemical conditions in soil that can provide economic and environmental benefits toward agricultural sustainability. The utilization of microbes ranges from applications in biotechnology, marginal land restoration, the formulation of microbial inoculants, the enhancement of crop productivity, and the mitigation of global warming gases. Finally, various uses for microbial resources in crop disease management, bioenergy production, and income based on microbial cultivation are explored.

Key Features

  • Highlights the developments and achievements of microbial resources and their role in the sustainable management of soil fertility and agriculture productivity
  • Outlines the role of microbial resource and biotechnology in sustainability to industry, agriculture, forest and management of environment
  • Provides up-to-date information on the application of microbial resources and the role of biotechnology to meet the ever increasing demand of food, soil and plant productivity management
  • Outlines enhancement in productivity through interventions of microbial bio-agents and eco-friendly technology

Readership

Graduates and post graduates research students, teachers and researchers in the disciplines of biotechnology, agricultural and industrial microbiology, bioremediation, and environmental sustainability

Table of Contents

1. Bacterial Fertilizers for Soybean Plants: Current Status and Future Prospects 
 2. Plant-bacterial Interactions in Management of Plant Growth under Abiotic Stresses 
 3. Environmental Applications of Microalgae/Cyanobacteria  
4. Plant-microbe Associations for Enhancement of Agricultural Productivity  
5. Microbial Resources in Management of CSequestration, Greenhouse Gases and BioRemediation Processes  
6. Microbial Secondary Metabolites and PlantMicrobe Communications in the Rhizosphere  
7. Mycorrhizal Symbiosis: An Effective Tool for Metal Bioremediation  
8. Microalgae: Potential Agents for CO2 Mitigation and Bioremediation of Wastewaters  
9. Sustainable Approaches for Biological Control of Mycotoxigenic Fungi and Mycotoxins in Cereals
10. PGPMs: A Future Trend for Environmental Sustainability  
11. Harnessing the Soil Microbial Wealth for Enhancement of Plant Secondary Metabolites in Medicinal and Aromatic Plants  
12. Role of Plant-Associated Bacteria in Phytoremediation of Trace Metals in Contaminated Soils  
13. Use of Microbial Bio-Fertilizer Technology in Agro-Environmental Sustainability  
14. Microbes Mediated Management of Degraded and Marginal Lands  
15. Trichoderma – A New Strategy in Combating Agriculture Problems  
16. Phycoremediation of Industrial Effluents Contaminated Soils

17. Microbial Services in Agro-Environmental Management
18. Rhizospheric Microbiome and Plant Probiotics
19. Role of Microbial Resources in Remediation of Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs)
20. Microbial Approaches in Management and Restoration of Marginal Lands
21. Host-endophyte cross-talk: An essential prerequisite for plant ecosystem functioning
22. Application of Plant Growth Promoting Rhizobacteria in Remediation of Pesticides Contaminated Stressed Soil
23. Tapping Soil Biodiversity for Enhancing Resource Use Efficiency
 

 

 

About the Editor

Jay Shankar Singh

Dr. Jay Shankar Singh is presently working as a faculty member in the Department of Environmental Microbiology at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow, India. Dr. Singh has contributed significantly to the subject of restoration ecology and natural resource management. He has published his research outputs in international journals with high impact factors on Scopus and other scientific databases. He is also actively serving as member of various scientific committees, holding editorial responsibilities for journals, such as Microbiology Research, PLoS ONE, etc. He has published several books from Springer and Elsevier, among others.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Environmental Microbiology, School for Environmental Sciences, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar (Central) University, India

