New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering
1st Edition
Microbial Biomolecules: Properties, Relevance and their Translational Applications
Description
Microbial biomolecules are those obtained from microorganisms, such as enzymes, peptides or organic acids. They have been employed by humans in several processes, such as baking and brewing, for thousands of years and are essential in our modern life. Microbial Biomolecules: Properties, Relevance and their Translational Applications presents a concise review about microbial biotechnology as well as the impact and results coming from research centres, small companies and large enterprises recently. The book brings the most relevant information about how we can use resources, in this case from microorganisms, and technology to develop solutions in fields like biofuels, food, cosmetics and medicines. It covers case studies of start-ups in the field, and explains how scientists have moved their ideas translating scientific discoveries into profitable bio-based products that are necessary for our current living standards. It describes strategic governmental programs designed to exploit biomass in a sustainable way as well as detailed information about the research in several high-impact laboratories worldwide. It gives concrete examples of ongoing research from molecules to methods, such as L-asparaginase, extremophiles, new diagnostics tools and analytical methods that have raised the quality of the data obtained, thereby boosting the so-called bioeconomy.
Key Features
- Comprises a unique source of information on the various applications of microbial biomolecules
- Provides resourceful material for new ideas and strong rational/application-oriented stories
- Discusses biotech companies in various areas (biofuel, food, medicine, etc) actively using microbial biomolecules
- Outlines scientific discoveries and their translation into profitable products
- Gives an insight perspective of institutional and governmental strategic research programs aiming to preserve, explore and generate benefits from microbial biomolecules
Readership
Researchers in the disciplines of biochemical engineering, biotechnology, bioremediation, environmental sustainability as well as pharma industries. Could be adopted in various biotechnology and related courses at post-graduate level
Table of Contents
The first steps
1. Basics of microbiology and brief history
Biomolecules and Business
2. Pharmaceutics
3. Detergents
4. Diagnostics
5. Food
6. Beverages
7. Biofuels
8. Paper
Economic impact
9. Global players: resources and profits
10. Start-ups and prominent business
New methods
11. Techniques used and recent technical developments
Exploring further
12. New discoveries (e.g., extremophiles; mesophiles) and new uses of traditional biomolecules
Great-impact research programs
13. From policy to public with a stop at the lab
The future
14. Trends and forecast
15. Challenges and opportunities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444643018
About the Editor
Alexandre Rodrigues
Alexandre G. Rodrigues received his BSc in Pharmacy in 2011 in Brazil. From 2011-2014, he expanded his interests into metallic nanoparticles and completed his MSc in an interdisciplinary project involving fungi and silver nanoparticles at Sao Paulo University. In 2014 he moved to Germany to pursue his PhD in pharmaceutical technology at Martin-Luther-University Halle-Wittenberg. His research interests cover the field of drug delivery systems and pharmaceutical formulations as well as biotechnology. He has published scientific articles and book chapters as well as participating in international congresses and conferences in both Biotechnology and Pharmaceutics fields.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg Institute of Pharmacy