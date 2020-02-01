New and Future Developments in Microbial Biotechnology and Bioengineering

Microbial biomolecules are those obtained from microorganisms, such as enzymes, peptides or organic acids. They have been employed by humans in several processes, such as baking and brewing, for thousands of years and are essential in our modern life. Microbial Biomolecules: Properties, Relevance and their Translational Applications presents a concise review about microbial biotechnology as well as the impact and results coming from research centres, small companies and large enterprises recently. The book brings the most relevant information about how we can use resources, in this case from microorganisms, and technology to develop solutions in fields like biofuels, food, cosmetics and medicines. It covers case studies of start-ups in the field, and explains how scientists have moved their ideas translating scientific discoveries into profitable bio-based products that are necessary for our current living standards. It describes strategic governmental programs designed to exploit biomass in a sustainable way as well as detailed information about the research in several high-impact laboratories worldwide. It gives concrete examples of ongoing research from molecules to methods, such as L-asparaginase, extremophiles, new diagnostics tools and analytical methods that have raised the quality of the data obtained, thereby boosting the so-called bioeconomy.