New and Future Developments in Catalysis
1st Edition
Activation of Carbon Dioxide
Description
New and Future Developments in Catalysis is a package of books that compile the latest ideas concerning alternate and renewable energy sources and the role that catalysis plays in converting new renewable feedstock into biofuels and biochemicals. Both homogeneous and heterogeneous catalysts and catalytic processes will be discussed in a unified and comprehensive approach. There will be extensive cross-referencing within all volumes.
This volume presents a complete picture of all carbon dioxide (CO2) sources, outlines the environmental concerns regarding CO2, and critically reviews all current CO2 activation processes. Furthermore, the volume discusses all future developments and gives a critical economic analysis of the various processes.
Key Features
- Offers in-depth coverage of all catalytic topics of current interest and outlines future challenges and research areas
- A clear and visual description of all parameters and conditions, enabling the reader to draw conclusions for a particular case
- Outlines the catalytic processes applicable to energy generation and design of green processes
Readership
Chemists, chemical engineers, and biochemical engineers working in academic and government research; academics, research students, post graduate and graduate students in these areas of study; materials scientists, environmental engineers, biochemists, petroleum engineers, post graduate and research students in these areas
Table of Contents
Introduction
Contributors
Chapter 1. Catalytic Processes for Activation of CO2
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Reactions of CO2 with hydrogen
1.3 CO2-assisted reactions
1.4 CO2 insertion reactions
1.5 Concluding remarks and outlook
References
Chapter 2. Surface Science Studies of Carbon Dioxide Chemistry
Acknowledgments
2.1 Introduction—why study CO2 adsorption on surfaces?
2.2 Metal surfaces
2.3 Metal oxides
2.4 Non-metals
2.5 Bimetallic systems
2.6 Cluster systems
2.7 Nanostructured catalysts
2.8 Theoretical studies
2.9 Appendix
References
Chapter 3. Mechanistic Understanding of Catalytic CO2 Activation from First Principles Theory
Acknowledgment
3.1 Background
3.2 CO2 activation and hydrogenation on transition metal surface
3.3 CO2 activation and hydrogenation on oxide supports
3.4 CO2 activation and hydrogenation on oxide supported metal catalysts
3.5 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 4. Catalytic Activation and Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Fuels/Value-Added Chemicals Through C—C Bond Formation
Acknowledgments
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Chemical activation of carbon dioxide
4.3 Construction of C—C bond via carboxylation with carbon dioxide
4.4 Conclusions and prospects
References
Chapter 5. Catalytic Transformation of CO2 into Value-Added Organic Chemicals
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Synthesis of cyclic carbonate from CO2
5.3 Synthesis of cyclic urea and cyclic urethane
5.4 Concluding remarks
References
Chapter 6. Application of Carbon Dioxide in Hydrogen Storage: Homogeneous Hydrogenation of Carbon Dioxide and Dehydrogenation of Formic Acid
Acknowledgments
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hydrogenation of carbon dioxide
6.3 Dehydrogenation of formic acid for hydrogen release
6.4 Proof of concept
6.5 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7. Recent Advances on the Catalysts for Activation of CO2 in Several Typical Processes
7.1 Introduction
7.2 CO2 reforming of methane
7.3 Oxidative dehydrogenation of alkanes to olefins by CO2
7.4 Catalytic reduction of CO2 to methanol
References
Chapter 8. Catalytic Synthesis of CO Free Hydrogen
8.1 Introduction
8.2 H2 from biomass
8.3 Biological route
8.4 Chemical route
8.5 Purification of syngas for obtaining H2-rich stream
8.6 Homogeneous catalysis for WGS
8.7 Heterogeneous catalysis for WGS
8.8 CeO2-based catalysts
8.9 ZrO2-based catalysts
8.10 TiO2-based catalysts
8.11 Purification of exhaust streams
References
Chapter 9. Transition-Metal-Catalyzed C—C Bond Forming Reactions with Carbon Dioxide
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Catalytic carboxylation of organometallic compounds
9.3 Catalytic carboxylation of organic halides
9.4 Direct carboxylation of C—H bonds
9.5 Hydrogenative and alkylative carboxylation of unsaturated C—C bonds
9.6 Catalytic boracarboxylation and silacarboxylation of alkynes
9.7 Catalytic cyclization/carboxylation of olefins and alkynes
9.8 Conclusion
References
Chapter 10. Electro-Catalytic Reduction of Carbon Dioxide
Acknowledgment
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Electrochemical reduction of carbon dioxide on metals in aqueous and non-aqueous media
10.3 Electro-reduction of carbon dioxide on metallic electrodes
References
Chapter 11. Carbon Dioxide Reforming of Methane to Syngas over Mesoporous Material Supported Nickel Catalysts
Acknowledgments
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Application of mesoporous material supported Ni catalysts for methane reforming with CO2
11.3 Conclusions
References
Chapter 12. Chemical Functions of Dense Phase CO2 as Accelerator/Modifier in Organic Synthetic Reactions
Acknowledgments
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Chemical effects of CO2 on organic synthetic reactions in CXLs
12.3 Concluding remarks
References
Chapter 13. Synthesis of Cyclic Carbonates from Carbon Dioxide and Epoxides
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Applications of cyclic carbonates
13.3 Synthesis of cyclic carbonates using quaternary ammonium halide catalysts
13.4 Synthesis of cyclic carbonates using other nitrogen containing salts as catalysts
13.5 Synthesis of cyclic carbonates using other group V and VI salts as catalysts
13.6 Synthesis of cyclic carbonates using metal salts as catalysts
13.7 Synthesis of cyclic carbonates using metal oxide containing species as catalysts
13.8 Synthesis of cyclic carbonates using metal complexes as catalysts
13.9 Conclusions
References
Chapter 14. Environmental Concerns Regarding CO2
14.1 Global Carbon Cycle
14.2 Climate Change and CO2 Emissions
14.3 Global Warming Projections
14.4 Environmental Concerns Associated with Global Climate Change
14.5 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 15. Catalyst Development for CO2 Activation to Produce Syn-Gas through CO2 Reforming of CH4: Mitigation of Carbon Formation on Ni-Based Catalysts
Acknowledgment
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Mitigation of catalytic carbon formation through catalyst development
15.3 Development of bimetallic NiCoAlMgOx catalyst for CO2 reformingof CH4
15.4 Concluding remarks
References
Chapter 16. Carbon Dioxide as Soft Oxidant and Promoter in Oxidation Catalysis
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Carbon dioxide as Soft oxidant
16.3 Carbon dioxide as promoter
16.4 Conclusion
References
Chapter 17. Biomimetic Approaches to Reversible CO2 Capture from Air. N-Methylcarbaminic Acid Formation in Rubisco-Inspired Models
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Biological CO2 Fixation and Biomimetic Approaches to CO2 Scrubbing
17.3 Computational Methods
17.4 Results and Discussion
17.5 Conclusion and Outlook
Supplementry data
References
Chapter 18. CO2 Adsorption in Porous Materials
Acknowledgments
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Molecular Sieves Under Study
18.3 Adsorption of Carbon Dioxide
18.4 Controlling Factors for co2 Capture on Molecular Sieves
Reference
Chapter 19. Carbon Dioxide Activation and Conversion
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Binding of CO2 by organometallics and beyond
19.3 Analysis of CO2-based structures and intermediates
19.4 Indirect activation modes in catalysis
19.5 Direct metal-catalyzed conversions
19.6 Activation and conversion of CO2 by organic molecules
19.7 Outlook for CO2 catalysis
References
Chapter 20. Photocatalytic Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Fuels Using Layered Double Hydroxides Coupled with Hydrogen or Water
Acknowledgments
20.1 Introduction
20.2 CO2 photoreduction with water using metal oxide and other semiconductor-type photocatalysts
20.3 CO2 photoreduction with hydrogen using metal oxide-based and other semiconductor-type photocatalysts
20.4 Syntheses and characterization of layered double hydroxides for CO2 photoreduction with hydrogen
20.5 CO2 photoreduction with hydrogen using layered double hydroxides
20.6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 21. CO2 Capture by CaO-Based Sorbents and Sorption Enhanced Reaction Systems
21.1 CO2 capture and storage: implementation and investments needed
21.2 Technical solutions for CO2 capture
21.3 Costs and efficiency of CCS techniques
21.4 Focus: high temperature pre-combustion capture of CO2
21.5 CO2 sorption at high temperature by solid adsorbents
21.6 CO2 capture by CaO-based sorbents
21.7 Process application of CaO looping cycle
21.8 The carbonator/reformer
21.9 The calciner/combustor
21.10 Thermodynamic calculations
21.11 The series reactors method
21.12 Results and discussion
21.13 Deactivating factors
21.14 Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 658
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 29th July 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444538833
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444538826
About the Editor
Steven Suib
Steve Suib is one of the leading figures in solid-state catalysis and renewable systems in the US. His 450 publications, 40 patents, and authorship on multiple books on the topic of catalysis is proof of this, as is his distinguished Professor status. He is also editor for Microporous and Mesoporous Materials, which puts him in a perfect position to keep abreast with current developments in the area.
He has been a prominent and prolific catalysis researcher for many years encompassing all aspects of the fields from synthesis, characterization, catalysis, to applications. He easily works in both basic fundamental academic research as well as applied industrial research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor, Director, Institute of Materials Science, University of Connecticut, USA His expertise is in the field of solid state inorganic chemistry including studies of zeolites and microporous materials; physical chemistry; environmental chemistry including green syntheses, heterogeneous catalysis; plasma chemistry and catalysis; semiconductors; inorganic photochemistry; photocatalysis; batteries; ceramics. Preparation and characterization of these systems using structural, crystallographic, surface, electrochemical, luminescence, microscopic and EPR techniques.
Reviews
"One reason that carbon dioxide is a potent greenhouse gas is that the molecule is very stable, and if it could be made less so, it would be easier to bind and keep out of the atmosphere. Chemists and biochemists examine approaches and techniques for activating it using homogeneous or heterogeneous catalysis." --Reference & Research Book News, December 2013